abc27.com
Bridge inspection to close I-81 north lane in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Workers will be on the northbound side of I-81 over the George Wade Bridge from 7 a.m. until noon on Saturday, Sept. 17 to do a bridge inspection. The right lane of I-81 north will be closed while the teams are on site. To...
abc27.com
York County man died weeks after vehicle crash: coroner
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An 81-year-old man from Springettsbury Township died at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday, 25 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County coroner says Delmar Sipes was driving near the 2600 block of...
WGAL
Crash, fire causing delays on Route 322 on Lancaster, Lebanon county line
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A crash is causing problems on Route 322 on the Lancaster, Lebanon county line this afternoon. A truck went off the road and caught fire. One person appears to be injured. Route 322 is reduced to one lane right now. Westbound and eastbound traffic are...
WGAL
Search investigation in East Manchester Township, York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Search and rescue has now been called off. Crews believe the two people are safe. Emergency crews are responding to a search investigation in York County. The incident occurred on Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
abc27.com
Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
Wbaltv.com
Police: School bus driver involved in crash on Route 32 in Carroll County
ELDERSBURG, Md. — Police said a school bus driver was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Carroll County. The school bus crashed around 2:15 p.m. south on Maryland Route 32 near Bartholow Road, according to Maryland State Police. Police said no students were on board the bus when...
1 hurt, 10 displaced after Cumberland County apartment building fire
Unattended cooking caused a Cumberland County apartment building fire that injured one person and left 10 people homeless, police said. Carlisle police said the blaze began in the kitchen of a first-floor apartment around 2:53 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on the 100 block of A street. One of...
Violent Crash Causes Delays On I-95 Bridge In Harford County
Traffic was temporarily tied up on I-95 on Thursday morning when there was a violent crash in Harford County. During the morning commute on Thursday, Sept. 15, a car was rear-ended, sending it into the barrier on the northbound lanes of the interstate on Tydings Bridge. The car was totaled...
WGAL
Crews battle overnight house fire in Dauphin County
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire overnight in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Investigators say the residents discovered the fire when they returned to the home on the 4700 block of Mountain View Road and called 911. There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $150,000.
WGAL
School bus, dump truck collide in Lancaster County, one injured
NARVON, Pa. — A school bus and dump truck were involved in a crash Wednesday morning in Lancaster County. Dispatchers said the truck rear-ended the Eastern Lancaster County school bus in the 6300 block of Route 322/Division Highway in Narvon at 6:49 a.m. The bus driver and nine students...
Elderly man dies nearly a month after head-on collision in central Pa.
An 81-year-old man has died nearly a month after another driver crossed into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on into his vehicle on a York County road, the coroner’s office said. Delmar Sipes, of Springettsbury Township, was driving through the 2600 block of North Sherman Street in the township Aug....
Concern over large tree hanging on wires in Windsor Township sparks action
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update: As of Thursday morning, the tree has been removed. There is no word on by whom or by what entity. FOX43 News is working to track that information down. People living in a York County neighborhood say a tree has been dangerously perched on...
WGAL
Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County
UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
WGAL
Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County
MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
abc27.com
Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
local21news.com
Vehicle sought in connection with York City homicide, police say
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department is requesting assistance locating a silver 2020-2022 Nissan sedan, wanted in relation to the homicide of Lykeem Bethune. This vehicle has tinted windows and moderate damage to the front end, according to police. The driver side front hood is...
local21news.com
Shots fired in road rage incident from Dauphin Co., police seek suspect
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A person reported that they were shot at from another vehicle following a road rage incident at around 10:24 a.m. on Aug. 26, according to Swatara Township Police Department. The victim reported to police that they were shot at by another vehicle after traveling...
local21news.com
40 gravestones vandalized in York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — York County Regional Police are looking for answers following a vandalization incident at Starview Union Cemetery on Codorus Furnace Rd. On Saturday, Sept. 10, between 35-40 headstones were knocked over and broken by vandals, police report. Police ask that anyone with information on...
WGAL
Search along railroad tracks turns up nothing, everyone believed to be safe
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews were called out Wednesday night to search along a stretch of railroad tracks in East Manchester Township, York County. A train engineer had said he spotted two kids standing on the tracks. The engineer said when he turned his back, they had disappeared. He was worried they may have been hit.
local21news.com
BB gun robbers arrested in Franklin County, authorities say
FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to the scene of Spring Street at Montgomery Alley for a robbery involving a supposed handgun and knife, according to Chambersburg Police Department. Officials say that the victim reported that he was confronted by two males who brandished a handgun and knife.
