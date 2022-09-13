ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

abc27.com

York County man died weeks after vehicle crash: coroner

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — An 81-year-old man from Springettsbury Township died at WellSpan York Hospital on Sunday, 25 days after he was involved in a two-vehicle accident, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. The York County coroner says Delmar Sipes was driving near the 2600 block of...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Search investigation in East Manchester Township, York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Search and rescue has now been called off. Crews believe the two people are safe. Emergency crews are responding to a search investigation in York County. The incident occurred on Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township at around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday evening.
YORK COUNTY, PA
York County, PA
York County, PA
abc27.com

Two people possibly hit by train in York County, search teams respond

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A possible train accident happened around 8:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 near the 200 block of Riverview Drive in East Manchester Township, York County according to York County Public Information Officer Ted Czech. Assistant Fire Chief Jason Johnson with the Eagle Fire...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crews battle overnight house fire in Dauphin County

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Crews responded to a house fire overnight in Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County. Investigators say the residents discovered the fire when they returned to the home on the 4700 block of Mountain View Road and called 911. There were no injuries. Damage is estimated at $150,000.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGAL

Several vehicles catch fire in Lebanon County

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple vehicles caught on fire in Lebanon County on Wednesday afternoon. The incident happened along the 100 block of Fisher Avenue in Union Township at around 3:08 p.m. The fire is threatening an under-construction building. It's not clear if the building is on fire. No...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Route 283 reopens in Lancaster County

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A major crash shut down part of Route 283 in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The eastbound lanes of Route 283 were shut down just before the Route 30 interchange in Manheim Township. The road has since been cleared and traffic is now getting by.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash on Interstate 81 South caused backups near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused traffic to back up for miles near the Front Street exit on Interstate 81 South. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on I-81 southbound 0 miles south of Exit 66: Downtown Harrisburg/Front Street. There was a lane restriction. Traffic...
HARRISBURG, PA
local21news.com

Vehicle sought in connection with York City homicide, police say

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York City Police Department is requesting assistance locating a silver 2020-2022 Nissan sedan, wanted in relation to the homicide of Lykeem Bethune. This vehicle has tinted windows and moderate damage to the front end, according to police. The driver side front hood is...
YORK, PA
local21news.com

40 gravestones vandalized in York County

EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — York County Regional Police are looking for answers following a vandalization incident at Starview Union Cemetery on Codorus Furnace Rd. On Saturday, Sept. 10, between 35-40 headstones were knocked over and broken by vandals, police report. Police ask that anyone with information on...
YORK COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

BB gun robbers arrested in Franklin County, authorities say

FRANKLIN, Pa. (WHP) — Police were called to the scene of Spring Street at Montgomery Alley for a robbery involving a supposed handgun and knife, according to Chambersburg Police Department. Officials say that the victim reported that he was confronted by two males who brandished a handgun and knife.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

