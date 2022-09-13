ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Graves County, KY

Comments / 2

Related
westkentuckystar.com

Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges

Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges

Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail

A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah

A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Graves County, KY
Crime & Safety
County
Graves County, KY
City
Mayfield, KY
Mayfield, KY
Crime & Safety
Murray Ledger & Times

Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses

PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.
CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Paducah, Kentucky, school shooter makes plea for parole after 25 years in prison

A killer who fatally shot three people in a high school prayer circle in Paducah, Kentucky, a quarter-century ago will make his case for freedom Tuesday. Michael Carneal's public defender is asking the Kentucky Parole Board to keep in mind that Carneal was only 14 years old at the time, and that he was suffering from undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia as he was grappling with bullying and the transition from middle to high school.
PADUCAH, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Illegal Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Marijuana#Kentucky State Police
KFVS12

Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution

The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
PADUCAH, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
westkentuckystar.com

Trial set for suspect in Cadiz double murder

The suspect in last year's double murder of two Cadiz residents now has a trial date. Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Stinson is charged with shooting and killing 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson's trial is set for September, 2023, after a pre-trial conference this November 10. Last July,...
CADIZ, KY
wkdzradio.com

Friday Trigg County South Road Crash Turns Fatal

A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
KFVS12

Crews respond to Scott City house fire

Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
SCOTT CITY, MO
radionwtn.com

UC Shootings Connected; Search On For Suspects

Union City, Tenn.–On September 10, the Union City Police Department investigated two shootings that were linked by vehicles involved. UC Police are trying to identify the occupants of a black Mercedes SUV. “We know the vehicle was occupied by at least 3 black males,” they said. “The picture listed...
UNION CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy