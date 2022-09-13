Read full article on original website
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Three Paducah residents jailed on drug charges
Two separate drug investigations in McCracken County last Thursday led to three arrests. Detectives stopped a vehicle on Lone Oak Road for an alleged traffic violation. Police said a K-9 alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle, which reportedly led to the discovery of meth and marijuana. The...
westkentuckystar.com
Search of McCracken home nets four on drug charges
Four people were arrested on drug charges last Friday after the search of a home in McCracken County. Detectives searched a home on Gill Lane, and reportedly found 56 grams of methamphetamine along with various drug paraphernalia. The three occupants, 19-year-old Kobe Farmer of McCracken County, 25-year-old Amber Stroud of...
westkentuckystar.com
Caldwell reckless driver complaint lands Clarksville woman in jail
A complaint about a reckless driver in Caldwell County landed a Clarksville woman in jail. Deputies responded to the complaint on Marion Road, where they located a vehicle matching the reported description. The driver, 41-year-old Crystal Stephans, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, disorderly conduct, and other...
westkentuckystar.com
Calloway fugitive arrested on drug charges in Paducah
A wanted Calloway County fugitive was arrested Saturday during a traffic stop in Paducah. The McCracken County Sheriff’s Department reports that a motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler was stopped on Yarbro Lane. Nesler reportedly gave deputies a forged operator’s license with a name that did not belong...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway man charged with drug trafficking, other offenses
PADUCAH – A Calloway County man was charged in McCracken County over the weekend for offenses, including allegedly trafficking methamphetamine. According to a news release from the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office, an MCSO deputy conducted a traffic stop on Yarbro Lane at approximately 4:15 p.m. Saturday. The vehicle was a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by 50-year-old Allen S. Nesler of Calloway County.
kbsi23.com
14 arrested, 23 face charges after 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH, Ky. (KBSI) – Fourteen people were arrested and 23 people face charges after an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking in Paducah. The investigation was spurred by an increase in the amount of fentanyl seen locally and the number of fentanyl overdose cases. Paducah Police Department drug detectives began...
Man brought drugs, gun to youth football day, police say
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — According to the City of South Fulton Police Department, a parent was suspected of bringing drugs to a park while children were present. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Saturday afternoon, South Fulton park rangers were patrolling the area when...
wevv.com
Paducah, Kentucky, school shooter makes plea for parole after 25 years in prison
A killer who fatally shot three people in a high school prayer circle in Paducah, Kentucky, a quarter-century ago will make his case for freedom Tuesday. Michael Carneal's public defender is asking the Kentucky Parole Board to keep in mind that Carneal was only 14 years old at the time, and that he was suffering from undiagnosed paranoid schizophrenia as he was grappling with bullying and the transition from middle to high school.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpsdlocal6.com
More than a dozen arrested, 9 others charged in fentanyl investigation in Paducah
PADUCAH — Charges have been filed against 23 people in connection to an 18-month fentanyl trafficking investigation in Paducah, and police say 14 of those charged have been arrested so far. Police Chief Brian Laird held a news conference Friday about the operation, which was a joint investigation with...
KFVS12
Paducah police arrest 14 for fentanyl distribution
The closure of Broadway Street could have an impact on local businesses. Parole hearing scheduled for Heath High School shooter. A two-day parole hearing has been scheduled for Michael Carneal, nearly 25 years after he opened fire on his classmates at a Paducah, Ky. high school. Expired at-home COVID-19 tests...
westkentuckystar.com
Sheriff's Office looking for wanted McCracken man
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man wanted on a bench warrant for failure to appear. The Sheriff's Office said 19-year-old Kobe Farmer has a Circuit Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear for sentencing on possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Anyone with information can contact...
WKYT 27
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS/WYMT) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. central time and September 20 at 8 a.m. central time. James...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wpsdlocal6.com
Heath High School shooter up for parole after 25 years, injured prepares to give testimony at hearing
25 years after the Heath High School shooting — the gunman is up for parole. Michael Carneal killed three and injured six on Dec. 1, 1997. Now, one of the people he injured is preparing to give testimony at his parole hearing. Missy Jenkins Smith's life radically changed on...
westkentuckystar.com
Suspect in Livingston utility trailer theft arrested in Marshall County
An investigation into the theft of a utility trailer has led to a Benton man's arrest. The Livingston County Sheriff's Office had asked for the public's help with identifying the owner of a white Ford van on September 7 that was believed to have been involved in the theft of a loaded utility trailer.
westkentuckystar.com
Trial set for suspect in Cadiz double murder
The suspect in last year's double murder of two Cadiz residents now has a trial date. Twenty-nine-year-old Landon Stinson is charged with shooting and killing 76-year-old Sue Faris and her 28-year-old nephew, Matthew Blakeley. Stinson's trial is set for September, 2023, after a pre-trial conference this November 10. Last July,...
wkdzradio.com
Friday Trigg County South Road Crash Turns Fatal
A well-known farmer and bridge builder passed away Saturday night following a traffic crash Friday afternoon on Highway 139-the South Road in Trigg County. Family members report David Kyler, owner of Kyler Bridge Company and a well-known Trigg County Farmer, passed away Saturday night at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville as the result of injuries sustained in a Friday crash. Kyler’s truck was hit in the driver’s side by a van at the intersection of Highway 139 and Kentucky 525-New Hope Road. Mr. Kyler was flown from the scene of the crash by Air Evac.
KFVS12
Crews respond to Scott City house fire
Senate Republicans in Washington, including Missouri Senator Josh Hawley, introduce legislation to combat the deadly effects of fentanyl. Paducah police arrested 14 people in an 18-month investigation into fentanyl trafficking. Updated: 59 minutes ago. |. Take a look at the SEMO District Fair on September 16. Jackson Police: Man wielding...
radionwtn.com
UC Shootings Connected; Search On For Suspects
Union City, Tenn.–On September 10, the Union City Police Department investigated two shootings that were linked by vehicles involved. UC Police are trying to identify the occupants of a black Mercedes SUV. “We know the vehicle was occupied by at least 3 black males,” they said. “The picture listed...
Albany Herald
25 years after a school shooting shook Kentucky, a scarred community grapples with the shooter's upcoming parole hearing
It was never lost on Missy Jenkins Smith, even at a young age, that she was lucky to be alive. She remembers the moment, nearly 25 years ago at Heath High School in Paducah, Kentucky, when she first lost feeling in her legs after a bullet pierced her chest and she dropped to the ground.
Comments / 2