A Weekend Gateway In Portland ME: a first-timer experienceAlex RosadoPortland, ME
Meet Baxter and Hero PupsThe Maine WriterHoulton, ME
Crime in MaineThe Maine WriterPortland, ME
Representation Needed for Maine US Navy VeteranThe Maine WriterAugusta, ME
South Portland Offering Rebates To Help Reach Climate GoalsThe Maine WriterSouth Portland, ME
penbaypilot.com
Oceanside golf tops Medomak Valley
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside and Medomak Valley high school golf programs teed off against each other Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Rockland Golf Club. Oceanside pulled out the victory to boost its record to 6-2 while Medomak Valley dropped to 0-7. Oceanside 185, Medomak Valley 215 (OS wins 6-2)...
mainebiz.biz
PGA pulls plug on Maine golf tourney; organizer tees up new event
After two years as a stop on the professional golf circuit, Falmouth will no longer host the Korn Ferry tournament for up-and-coming players, the Portland-based organizer announced Wednesday as it tees up a new Maine charity event. The PGA Tour’s decision to cut Maine from the Korn Ferry circuit comes...
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
mainebiz.biz
A fitness center moves within Auburn
PRIME360, a performance and lifestyle coaching gym, opened its new Auburn location at 41 Stevens Mill Road in Auburn on Sept. 10. According to owner and founder BJ Grondin, the coaching gym moved from its previous Auburn location and built a larger facility. The building is around 2,900 square feet.
penbaypilot.com
Team of two restores Herreshoff sloop, readies ‘Wren’ for Rockport launch
ROCKLAND — Tucked away in a small workshop on Rockland Harbor’s North End, a scruffy part of town where the marine trades and industry intersect, and noisy ospreys nest atop rusty poles, the little wooden sloop Wren is undergoing a transformation, a Cinderella tale that will culminate this week with her relaunch into Penobscot Bay.
penbaypilot.com
It’s Time For Satellite Rotary Cornhole!
The Satellite of West Bay Rotary is once again hosting Corntoberfest, its third annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1st from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at American Flatbread in Rockport. This is a family-fun way to throw bags and score points, win cash and support local organizations addressing food insecurity...
penbaypilot.com
The Don Campbell Band at THE LINCOLN HOME September 23
Join us for one last hoorah of summer outdoor fun with six-time winner of the title, “Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter,” Don Campbell and his band. On Friday evening, September 23, from 6 - 8:30pm, enjoy the music of a highly-talented multi-instrumentalist playing acoustic guitar, piano, B3 Organ, bass, electric guitar, nylon string guitar, mandolin and harmonica on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. The Don Campbell Band is a highly versatile, energetic ensemble, which blends many music styles, from original creations, to the music of Dan Fogelberg, The Smithereens, Johnny Cash, John Denver and Van Halen.
WGME
South Portland breaks ground on new skate park
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – City officials broke ground on a new skate park in South Portland Tuesday. It's been a multi-year journey to bring the park to reality. City officials say the plans started with a determined middle school student who wanted the community to have a safe place to skate.
penbaypilot.com
Ann Bixler, obituary
CAMDEN — Ann Blain Bixler died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, just 10 days past her 93rd birthday, in the Courtyard at Quarry Hill with family by her side. There was no long illness, and she had a summer complete with Canadian family visiting after a long Covid delay, a wonderful Bay Chamber concert, and a 93rd birthday party complete with chocolate cake, so she just decided to go out on a high note.
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
wabi.tv
Blaze Pizza to open 3 locations in Southern Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) - Get ready, Maine: Blaze Pizza is opening in the state with three locations. Blaze Pizza, a chain featuring made-to-order pizzas, is bringing its fast-casual restaurants to Westbrook, Brunswick and Portland. Blaze Pizza was created by Jeffrey and Kirsten Martin in Florida. The dough is made in-house...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
penbaypilot.com
Break out of the bubble, Camden
After six years of serving on the Camden Select Board it’s refreshing to be outside of the select board “bubble.” Watching the meetings (and I watch all of them) from afar reminds me of goals that I had while on the board. Often, the day to day issues become so overwhelming – you get stuck in a bubble and lose some perspective.
penbaypilot.com
Spencer Eugene Smith, obituary
THOMASTON — Spencer Eugene Smith was born on July 8, 1946, in Houlton, Maine to Obed and Madge (Hogan) Smith. He died after a long illness on September 14, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, surrounded by loved ones. Spencer was a graduate of the SMVTI Culinary...
Crash in Westbrook causes Route 25 detour
WESTBROOK, Maine — Westbrook police are advising motorists traveling on Route 25 near the Westbrook and Gorham town line tonight to seek an alternate route, according to a Facebook post on Wednesday. Motorists will be detoured from both directions for a "significant amount of time" due to a serious...
penbaypilot.com
Learning Space in South Thomaston kicks off with talk by Marie Ilvonen
SOUTH THOMASTON — The South Thomaston Library will host its first program in the Learning Space on Thursday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. In a program titled “The Lesvos Refugee Crisis 2016-2022,” Marie Ilvonen, LCSW will talk about her 11 trips to Lesvos to work with refugees, volunteers, and residents on the Greek island of Lesvos. She will share stories and slides of her many volunteer trips.
Lewiston teacher finds handgun in backpack of 'unaware' elementary student, superintendent says
LEWISTON, Maine — An elementary school student in Lewiston unknowingly had a handgun in his backpack, superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to the community Thursday night. Langlais said students were preparing for dismissal when one student told a teacher that his mom left her wallet in his...
5 Bedrooms, 5,000 Square Feet & an Inground Pool Await You at This Magnificent Waterville, Maine Home
We always have an eye on the real estate market here in Central Maine and always try to showcase some of our favorites from all different price ranges. And, while this Waterville home that's for sale may not be in everyone's price range (including ours!), we think it's definitely worth snooping through all these photos of how some people live!
penbaypilot.com
Sustainability in Business professional development program offered through UMaine Hutchinson Center
BELFAST — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Designing a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
WHOA! We Found a 3 Bedroom Apartment in Augusta, Maine For Under $1,000 a Month
We often talk about how difficult it is to find houses in this crazy market that meet the budget limitations of local buyers. But, how about the fact that even finding a rental property like an apartment can be equally, if not more, difficult. Not only are vacant apartments becoming...
