Duxbury, MA

Turnto10.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash

(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
FALL RIVER, MA
capecod.com

Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police truck team. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.
WCVB

Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit

CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
whdh.com

19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
#Traffic Accident#The New York State Police
hyannisnews.com

HN PHOTOS: Driver banged up after car strikes pole in Dennis…

DENNIS – A vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole on Main Street near the intersection with Duck Pond Road last evening, a short time after midnight. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of this report, and based on information on scene, the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Dennis Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash…
NewsBreak
Boston 25 News WFXT

Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later

REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
WNAW 94.7

This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!

One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
WHAV

Haverhill, Methuen, Groveland, Other Area Communities Share in Federal Road Safety Grants

Haverhill and area community police departments were formally awarded Wednesday federal Municipal Road Safety Program grants. Haverhill was awarded $64,985; Lawrence, $51,057; Methuen, $32,595; and Groveland, $5,760. Statewide, 186 communities and state agencies completed the competitive grant process by submitting plans for improved traffic safety training, equipment, and enforcement, designed to align with the state’s Annual Highway Safety Plan. The money comes from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
ABC6.com

Truck crashes into school van in Taunton

TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
whdh.com

Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

