Turnto10.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
Police looking for Apalachin man
The Broome County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for Justin Smith on an outstanding warrant.
29-Year-Old Killed in Two-Car Crash in Delaware, New York
Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fatal crash in New York's Sullivan County. Emergency responders were called to the scene of a two-car crash at approximately 2:00pm on Tuesday, September 13, 2022. The collision took place near Jeffersonville North Branch Road in the town of Delaware, New York.
Binghamton man sentenced for robbing cab driver
n January of 2022, James B. Lynch, 31 of Binghamton, forcibly stole $80 from a cab driver inside of the driver's cab on Pleasant Avenue in the City of Binghamton.
capecod.com
Tractor-trailer overturns in Falmouth
FALMOUTH – A tractor-trailer overturned in Falmouth around 1 PM Friday. The crash happened on Thomas B. Landers Road at Turner Road. Live wires came down requiring Eversource to respond to the scene. Reports indicated the driver needed to be extricated from the wreckage but did not appear to be seriously injured. Thomas B. Landers Road was closed in the area. The crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police and the Mass State Police truck team. About 50 Eversource customers in the area lost power because of the crash.
WCVB
Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers struck during pursuit
CONCORD, Mass. — Three Massachusetts State Police cruisers were struck and damaged overnight during a pursuit involving a vehicle that was reported stolen. Officials said the situation began at 2:47 a.m. when a trooper on Route 190 northbound in Sterling spotted a 2008 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen in Rhode Island and which had previously fled from Worcester police. The driver of the Dodge was later identified as Tristan Breton, 26, of Mainville, Rhode Island.
whdh.com
Newburyport Public Health Department issues warning for Merrimack River
NEWBURYPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Health officials in Newburyport are warning people to stay away from the Merrimack River for at least 48 hours. The Newburyport Department of Public Health released the warning on Sept. 14. Officials said sewage discharge due to a combined sewage overflow in Lowell and Haverhill on...
whdh.com
19-year-old killed in Wilmington crash
WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A fatal crash in Wilmington killed a 19-year-old Monday night. According to Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan, a Wilmington Police Officer found a Chevy Traverse off the road on Salem Street at around 11:30 p.m. Officers found that the car was occupied by a single person, Mattie Fitzgerald of Malden.
Mass. Police Departments, Including Some In The Berkshires, Receive Major Funding
I'm not sure if you've heard yet, Berkshire County, but if not, allow me to spread the good news. Thanks to the Baker-Polito Administration, some police departments all throughout the state are going to receive some funding to improve road safety. And that includes some police departments right here in the Berkshires!
hyannisnews.com
HN PHOTOS: Driver banged up after car strikes pole in Dennis…
DENNIS – A vehicle left the roadway and snapped a utility pole on Main Street near the intersection with Duck Pond Road last evening, a short time after midnight. The driver was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. At the time of this report, and based on information on scene, the driver’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The Dennis Police Department is investigating the cause of the crash…
Officials search for dog missing after Brunswick crash
Officials with the Rensselaer County Sheriff's Office are searching for a dog that went missing after a pedestrian was struck and killed on Route 2 Monday night.
WCVB
19-year-old found dead in crashed SUV in Wilmington, Massachusetts, police say
WILMINGTON, Mass. — A 19-year-old woman was killed late Tuesday night in a crash in Wilmington, Massachusetts, the Middlesex District Attorney's Office said. At about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Wilmington police found a Chevy Traverse off the road in the area of 411 Salem St. with a woman inside. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigation into death of Saugus woman whose body was found in trunk continues 30 years later
REVERE. Mass. — Thirty years after the body of a Saugus woman was found in the trunk of a car in Revere, the investigation into her murder remains ongoing and unsolved. Susan Taraskiewicz’s body was discovered on Sept. 14, 1992, in a car that had been left outside of an auto repair shop on Route 1A, according to Massachusetts State Police. About a day earlier, she had left her job as a ramp crew chief at Logan Airport to pick up sandwiches for her coworkers.
I-Team: Former Westfield principal resigns from new post in the Berkshires as decade-old allegation emerges
The 22News I-Team has discovered the former principal of a Westfield school was investigated nearly 15 years ago for alleged inappropriate behavior with a student in Adams.
This Massachusetts Town Just Lost Their Dunkin’ and People Are Freaking Out!
One of the great benefits about living in Massachusetts is having access to so many Dunkin's. The coffee and donut franchise, which originated here in the Bay State (Quincy, MA) is conveniently located throughout most parts of the state. But what would happen if you lost your Dunkin' stores? One particular Massachusetts town if finding out and people are freaking out in their dismay.
14-year-old BPS student seriously injured after jumping in front of Red Line train
The incident happened at Shawmut Station in Dorchester. A 14-year-old Boston Public Schools student was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon after he jumped in front of an oncoming Red Line train at Shawmut Station in Dorchester, The Boston Globe reported. MBTA Transit Police spokesperson Richard Sullivan said the incident happened on...
Investigators announce cause of massive blaze that tore high school under construction in Worcester
Investigators have announced the cause of a massive blaze that tore through a high school that is under construction in Worcester on Monday. A piece of welding equipment ignited piled roofing material at the site of the new Doherty High School building, according to the Worcester Fire Department. The fire...
Haverhill, Methuen, Groveland, Other Area Communities Share in Federal Road Safety Grants
Haverhill and area community police departments were formally awarded Wednesday federal Municipal Road Safety Program grants. Haverhill was awarded $64,985; Lawrence, $51,057; Methuen, $32,595; and Groveland, $5,760. Statewide, 186 communities and state agencies completed the competitive grant process by submitting plans for improved traffic safety training, equipment, and enforcement, designed to align with the state’s Annual Highway Safety Plan. The money comes from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
ABC6.com
Truck crashes into school van in Taunton
TAUNTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Taunton police said that a truck crashed into a school van Tuesday morning in the city. The crash happened on Harrison Street just after 7:30 a.m. Investigators said that the truck hit the van’s mirror on the passenger’s side while trying to pass.
whdh.com
Assault reported on Norwegian cruise ship docked in Boston
BOSTON (WHDH) - State Troopers are responding to an assault that occurred on a Norwegian Cruise Lines shit docked at the Flynn Terminal in Boston, according to State Police. Troopers have boarded the ship to conduct their investigation and are still on scene, a State Police spokesperson said. This is...
