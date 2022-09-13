ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle, ME

penbaypilot.com

Oceanside golf tops Medomak Valley

ROCKLAND — The Oceanside and Medomak Valley high school golf programs teed off against each other Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Rockland Golf Club. Oceanside pulled out the victory to boost its record to 6-2 while Medomak Valley dropped to 0-7. Oceanside 185, Medomak Valley 215 (OS wins 6-2)...
WALDOBORO, ME
mainebiz.biz

PGA pulls plug on Maine golf tourney; organizer tees up new event

After two years as a stop on the professional golf circuit, Falmouth will no longer host the Korn Ferry tournament for up-and-coming players, the Portland-based organizer announced Wednesday as it tees up a new Maine charity event. The PGA Tour’s decision to cut Maine from the Korn Ferry circuit comes...
FALMOUTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

It’s Time For Satellite Rotary Cornhole!

The Satellite of West Bay Rotary is once again hosting Corntoberfest, its third annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1st from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at American Flatbread in Rockport. This is a family-fun way to throw bags and score points, win cash and support local organizations addressing food insecurity...
ROCKPORT, ME
penbaypilot.com

The Don Campbell Band at THE LINCOLN HOME September 23

Join us for one last hoorah of summer outdoor fun with six-time winner of the title, “Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter,” Don Campbell and his band. On Friday evening, September 23, from 6 - 8:30pm, enjoy the music of a highly-talented multi-instrumentalist playing acoustic guitar, piano, B3 Organ, bass, electric guitar, nylon string guitar, mandolin and harmonica on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. The Don Campbell Band is a highly versatile, energetic ensemble, which blends many music styles, from original creations, to the music of Dan Fogelberg, The Smithereens, Johnny Cash, John Denver and Van Halen.
NEWCASTLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Team of two restores Herreshoff sloop, readies ‘Wren’ for Rockport launch

ROCKLAND — Tucked away in a small workshop on Rockland Harbor’s North End, a scruffy part of town where the marine trades and industry intersect, and noisy ospreys nest atop rusty poles, the little wooden sloop Wren is undergoing a transformation, a Cinderella tale that will culminate this week with her relaunch into Penobscot Bay.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Ann Bixler, obituary

CAMDEN — Ann Blain Bixler died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, just 10 days past her 93rd birthday, in the Courtyard at Quarry Hill with family by her side. There was no long illness, and she had a summer complete with Canadian family visiting after a long Covid delay, a wonderful Bay Chamber concert, and a 93rd birthday party complete with chocolate cake, so she just decided to go out on a high note.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Call for artists: ‘Art in Maine’ exihibition

Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) 15th annual juried exhibition, Art in Maine, will be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine’s exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
BOOTHBAY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Troop 200 Scout leader joins others in completing Leave No Trace training

“Matthew, Heidi, Ryan and I went to Camp Yawgoog in Rhode Island to take part in Scouting’s ‘Leave No Trace Trainer’ course so we can bring the valuable training course to our local Scouting units and Scouting units districts here in Maine,” said Shelley Connolly, of Pittsfield. “This program allows us to have the opportunity to impart essential ‘Leave No Trace’ principles to educate troop Outdoor Ethic Guides and for Scouts to potentially earn the Outdoor Ethics Awareness Award.”
PITTSFIELD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Break out of the bubble, Camden

After six years of serving on the Camden Select Board it’s refreshing to be outside of the select board “bubble.” Watching the meetings (and I watch all of them) from afar reminds me of goals that I had while on the board. Often, the day to day issues become so overwhelming – you get stuck in a bubble and lose some perspective.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Spencer Eugene Smith, obituary

THOMASTON — Spencer Eugene Smith was born on July 8, 1946, in Houlton, Maine to Obed and Madge (Hogan) Smith. He died after a long illness on September 14, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, surrounded by loved ones. Spencer was a graduate of the SMVTI Culinary...
THOMASTON, ME
Q97.9

This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home

I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Sustainability in Business professional development program offered through UMaine Hutchinson Center

BELFAST — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Designing a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
BELFAST, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count

Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday

HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
BANGOR, ME
102.9 WBLM

A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine

There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
STONINGTON, ME

