Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
penbaypilot.com
Oceanside golf tops Medomak Valley
ROCKLAND — The Oceanside and Medomak Valley high school golf programs teed off against each other Thursday, Sept. 15 at the Rockland Golf Club. Oceanside pulled out the victory to boost its record to 6-2 while Medomak Valley dropped to 0-7. Oceanside 185, Medomak Valley 215 (OS wins 6-2)...
mainebiz.biz
PGA pulls plug on Maine golf tourney; organizer tees up new event
After two years as a stop on the professional golf circuit, Falmouth will no longer host the Korn Ferry tournament for up-and-coming players, the Portland-based organizer announced Wednesday as it tees up a new Maine charity event. The PGA Tour’s decision to cut Maine from the Korn Ferry circuit comes...
penbaypilot.com
It’s Time For Satellite Rotary Cornhole!
The Satellite of West Bay Rotary is once again hosting Corntoberfest, its third annual cornhole tournament on Saturday, October 1st from 11:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. at American Flatbread in Rockport. This is a family-fun way to throw bags and score points, win cash and support local organizations addressing food insecurity...
penbaypilot.com
The Don Campbell Band at THE LINCOLN HOME September 23
Join us for one last hoorah of summer outdoor fun with six-time winner of the title, “Maine’s Best Singer-Songwriter,” Don Campbell and his band. On Friday evening, September 23, from 6 - 8:30pm, enjoy the music of a highly-talented multi-instrumentalist playing acoustic guitar, piano, B3 Organ, bass, electric guitar, nylon string guitar, mandolin and harmonica on our lawn overlooking the Damariscotta River. The Don Campbell Band is a highly versatile, energetic ensemble, which blends many music styles, from original creations, to the music of Dan Fogelberg, The Smithereens, Johnny Cash, John Denver and Van Halen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
penbaypilot.com
Team of two restores Herreshoff sloop, readies ‘Wren’ for Rockport launch
ROCKLAND — Tucked away in a small workshop on Rockland Harbor’s North End, a scruffy part of town where the marine trades and industry intersect, and noisy ospreys nest atop rusty poles, the little wooden sloop Wren is undergoing a transformation, a Cinderella tale that will culminate this week with her relaunch into Penobscot Bay.
penbaypilot.com
Ann Bixler, obituary
CAMDEN — Ann Blain Bixler died peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, just 10 days past her 93rd birthday, in the Courtyard at Quarry Hill with family by her side. There was no long illness, and she had a summer complete with Canadian family visiting after a long Covid delay, a wonderful Bay Chamber concert, and a 93rd birthday party complete with chocolate cake, so she just decided to go out on a high note.
penbaypilot.com
Call for artists: ‘Art in Maine’ exihibition
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) 15th annual juried exhibition, Art in Maine, will be held at the foundation gallery Oct. 8 through Nov. 13. Art in Maine’s exhibit presents a fresh and selective look at the fine art being created by Maine artists today, showcasing originality in the media of painting, drawing and sculpture.
penbaypilot.com
Troop 200 Scout leader joins others in completing Leave No Trace training
“Matthew, Heidi, Ryan and I went to Camp Yawgoog in Rhode Island to take part in Scouting’s ‘Leave No Trace Trainer’ course so we can bring the valuable training course to our local Scouting units and Scouting units districts here in Maine,” said Shelley Connolly, of Pittsfield. “This program allows us to have the opportunity to impart essential ‘Leave No Trace’ principles to educate troop Outdoor Ethic Guides and for Scouts to potentially earn the Outdoor Ethics Awareness Award.”
IN THIS ARTICLE
penbaypilot.com
Break out of the bubble, Camden
After six years of serving on the Camden Select Board it’s refreshing to be outside of the select board “bubble.” Watching the meetings (and I watch all of them) from afar reminds me of goals that I had while on the board. Often, the day to day issues become so overwhelming – you get stuck in a bubble and lose some perspective.
penbaypilot.com
Spencer Eugene Smith, obituary
THOMASTON — Spencer Eugene Smith was born on July 8, 1946, in Houlton, Maine to Obed and Madge (Hogan) Smith. He died after a long illness on September 14, 2022, at the Sussman House in Rockport, Maine, surrounded by loved ones. Spencer was a graduate of the SMVTI Culinary...
Make Way, This Pizza Place is Heading to Maine With 3 Locations
Imagine creating your own pizza. Well, not actually making it yourself, but deciding every topping that goes on your pizza. I guess you can create your pizza just about anywhere, however, one pizza chain allows you to put as much as you would like and not spend a lot of money while doing it.
Massive (& Super- Popular) Chain Store Officially Coming to Augusta, Maine’s Turnpike Mall
For about a year now there has been heavy speculation that one of, if not both of, two super-popular chain stores was going to be coming to Augusta. Those two stores are Hobby Lobby and Harbor Freight. Well, finally, one of them is actually confirmed!. According to the Kennebec Journal,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Tiny Garden House in Belfast, Maine is my Fairytale Dream Home
I have always dreamt of living in a tiny house but this garden home on Airbnb in Belfast, Maine, has stolen my heart. The property is listed by Kate on Airbnb for $150/night but I would like to move in indefinitely. Resting on an acre of perennial flower gardens, the charming tiny home studio is only minutes from downtown Belfast while still being tucked into nature in quiet solitude.
penbaypilot.com
Sustainability in Business professional development program offered through UMaine Hutchinson Center
BELFAST — Registration is open for an in-person professional development program, Going Green: Designing a Sustainability Plan for your Business or Nonprofit. This workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Oct. 21, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The cost is $215 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Maine looking for ‘spies’ to help with deer count
Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife is looking for volunteers across the state to help biologists better understand the deer population. “Deer spies” are wanted to record the location, date and time and number of does, bucks and fawns they see through Sept. 30. Information collected will be...
New Countryside Diner Opens at the Former Rebecca’s Place in Augusta, Maine
The New Countryside Diner is now open in Augusta. This restaurant has replaced the former Rebecca's place that was operating for more then 40 years. According to Yahoo, Rebecca's Place closed in January because the owner was unable to find enough employees to continue the business. The owner of the...
Bangor Family Will Be Featured On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV visited Bangor over the summer, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
WMTW
Reports of explosions in western Maine turn out to be an earthquake
GREENWOOD, Maine — Several people in western Maine called 911 Thursday night saying they thought there had been an explosion. It turns out it was actually a small earthquake. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.3 quake was centered in Greenwood at 10:29 p.m. at a depth of...
A Hidden Gem Day Trip Found Deep in Downeast Maine
There's no shortage of incredible places to visit for outdoor enthusiasts in Maine. The state boasts an incredible circuit of hiking trails, easily-accessible rivers and streams, and a coastline that features rocks, beaches, and plenty of gorgeous sights to behold. Despite all of that, it can be easy for native Mainers (and certainly visitors) to stick to the places they've heard of the most. That leaves some of Maine's smallest villages and towns a near-secret. Many of those places are home to some of Vacationland's greatest hidden gems.
Every Day Is Pure Vacation at This Auburn, Maine, House With an Incredible Indoor Pool
I have driven by this house my entire life. There have always been a bush line in front of the property and I have never truly been able to see the entire home. We would always discuss how the house had an indoor pool and how magical that would be to live inside of a house with a pool.
Comments / 0