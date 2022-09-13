Read full article on original website
Former WWE Star No Longer Taking Wrestling Bookings After This Year
Enjoy him while you can. One of the bigger wrestling stories over the last few years has been the amount of releases from WWE. The company has released so many wrestlers that it is hard to remember all of them and where they have wound up. Some of them have gone on to rather strong careers elsewhere, but now one of them is stepping away, at least for the time being.
WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day
It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again. The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.
Vickie Guerrero Is Jealous Of The Work WWE Star Is Doing On Raw
Vickie Guerrero has revealed her thoughts about the work that WWE "Raw" Superstar Dominik Mysterio has done with The Judgment Day as of late. "I'm really jealous of what Dominik's doing right now on 'Raw,'" Guerrero admitted on "Captain's Corner." "I know Rhea Ripley is doing a good job, but I had Dom first. I'm just saying. Who knows what would happen if I was ever to manage him, but right now, I'm in AEW. I'm really happy with what they're doing. It's a fun storyline and I'm getting a kick out of it. They're doing a great job."
Bianca Belair Names WWE Stars She Would Form A Stable With
Bianca Belair has worked as a singles wrestler throughout her WWE career, enjoying plenty of success as a former "SmackDown" Women's Champion and the current "Raw" Women's Champion. As of late, the EST of WWE has been working alongside Alexa Bliss and Asuka in a feud against Damage CTRL, but that does not appear to be a long-term faction. Belair recently spoke with Inside The Ropes about potentially creating a faction down the line, but neither Bliss nor Asuka were her first choices when making a dream group for herself. Instead, she opted to go with two wrestlers who bring slightly more physical power to the table.
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
Mike Tyson Smokes Weed On The Sidewalk With WWE Hall Of Famer
Ric Flair certainly seems to be enjoying his retirement. "The Nature Boy" took to Instagram to share a video of him smoking blunts with fellow cannabis entrepreneur and boxing legend Mike Tyson outside of TAO Chicago, a popular and haunted nightclub in the city's River North neighborhood. "Ric Flair Drip,...
Triple H Teases Confrontation Between Roman Reigns And Newly Signed WWE Star
Earlier this week, Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took time to speak on Logan Paul's podcast, "Impaulsive." However, after the seemingly amicable interview was over, the polarizing YouTube star's show continued on, without Reigns in the room, with Paul saying he could defeat Reigns in a match. Reigns got...
AEW return update on Jeff Hardy
It appears Jeff Hardy is getting closer to making a return to AEW. Hardy has been suspended by AEW indefinitely and without pay following his DUI arrest in June. After the arrest, he checked himself into rehab. Hardy has entered a “not guilty” plea to the charge and is waiting...
AEW Star Reveals He Can’t Use His WWE Finisher Anymore
AEW star Andrade El Idolo earned a reputation for himself in NJPW, AAA, and CMLL. After that, he was successful in WWE NXT, where he held the NXT Championship. However, his run on the main roster didn’t turn out the way he had hoped it would, thus he asked to be released from WWE before joining AEW.
Sasha Banks Reveals Pro Wrestler Turned Actor That She Looks Up To
Whether she's Mercedes Varnado or WWE star Sasha Banks, the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion is trying to use her platform to "dream bigger." "When I got the call for 'Star Wars,' I thought, wow I have the potential to be not only talked about in the same line of work [not only] with those guys in the wrestling realm but also in the Hollywood realm," Banks said in an interview with "Ahch-To Radio" host Alden Diaz.
WWE NXT Prospect Reveals Major Injury
During Tuesday night's "NXT 2.0," in a backstage segment, "NXT" prospect Yulisa Leon was wearing a knee brace and revealed to her longtime tag team partner Valentina Feroz and Sanga that she will be out of action for nine months. She told them "it's torn." After the injury announcement, Feroz...
MJF Takes Shot at WWE Star and Says “You’ve Been Handed the Ball Multiple Times and Fell”
Sheamus tweeted out his “Pro Wrestling Banger Index 2022,” which was a parody of Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s Top 500 list. The index included his name in several of the top spots. After that, the conversation that followed took place. Happy Corbin: “If you tell people over and...
WWE's The Bloodline Has A New Championship Title
After a fan vote, it was revealed that NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes' opponent for tonight's NXT One Year Anniversary would be Wes Lee, but then Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee ahead of the match and delivered a brutal beatdown. They stomped on him and kicked him and even slammed his head into a locker door, and so when it was time for the match he said there was no opponent to fight. That's when Solo Sikoa's music hit and the Bloodline's newest member showed up, telling Hayes he had next, and they would proceed to have a match. Then Sikoa shocked everyone when he pinned Hayes and gave The Bloodline another Championship Title, and odds are we'll be seeing it soon on SmackDown, but will Hayes follow suit? We'll have to wait and see.
Eric Bischoff on How Big the NWO Would Have Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how big the NWO would have gotten if Hulk Hogan wasn’t the third man to join the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Bischoff said that Sting would have been the third man in that case, and he thinks the storyline would have still become very popular. Highlights from his comments are below.
Sammy Guevara Post Has Fans Buzzing About Possible AEW Exit
Speculation is now running wild that AEW could be losing another top name. Sammy Guevara posted a somewhat cryptic message on Instagram earlier today using a quote by screenwriter Eric Roth, that is often erroneously attributed to F. Scott Fitzgerald. Guevara said "We came up short last night, it is what it is, Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point. It's been a hell of a ride. Where we go next, we go in faith."
New Potential Challenger Emerges For NXT Women's Championship
Mandy Rose is closing in on nearly a year as "NXT" Women's Champion, overcoming challengers such as Blair Davenport, Meiko Satomura, Zoey Stark, Roxanne Perez, Ivy Nile and Dakota Kai. But the leader of Toxic Attraction could be preparing for her toughest challenger yet – Alba Fyre. During the...
MJF Gets Engaged
AEW star MJF is now engaged. The winner of the Casino Ladder Match at the All Out pay-per-view recently made his return to AEW TV after being off the road since cutting a scathing promo on Tony Khan during the June 1 episode of "Dynamite." His return isn't the only thing MJF is celebrating.
NXT Star Announces Severe Injury, Out Nine Months
That’s something that can happen. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling and some of them can be rather serious issues. An injury can take a wrestler out of action for several months at a time and you might not even know that it is coming. One of the worst things you can hear is finding out that someone is going to be out of action for several months and now it has happened again.
New Report On What Suspended AEW Talent Know About Their Suspensions
Fightful Select has released a new report about the current AEW talent that are suspended due to the backstage altercation that happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. According to the report, as of now, the numerous talent and backstage personnel who are suspended don't know exactly how long their suspensions are going to last. CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler are among those who are currently suspended because of their roles in the brawl between Punk and Steel and Omega and the Bucks. It started after Punk's comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and others during the post-show media scrum.
Andrade El Idolo Can No Longer Use One Of His Former Moves
AEW star Andrade El Idolo revealed to fans on Twitter that he can no longer use his spinning elbow move. Andrade replied, "I can't use that move anymore," to a fan who shared a video of him using the move on WWE Superstar Johnny Gargano while they were in "NXT." He was in "NXT" from November 2015 until April 2018, when he was called up to "SmackDown."
