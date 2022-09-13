Read full article on original website
Related
Andor's Diego Luna Shares Tips On How To Act Opposite A Droid In Star Wars
Diego Luna has a very good reason as to why acting opposite a Star Wars droid is easier than you think.
IGN
Andor: Exclusive Rogue One Recap Trailer
Andor, a spy thriller from Lucasfilm filmed over two 12-episode seasons, takes place five years before the events of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The era featured in Andor is filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero. Andor presents Star Wars from a different perspective, focusing on everyday people whose lives are affected by the Empire. The decisions they make have real consequences, and the stakes for them—and the galaxy—couldn’t be higher.
‘The Acolyte’: Manny Jacinto Joins Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ Series From Leslye Headland
EXCLUSIVE: Former The Good Place star Manny Jacinto has been cast opposite Amandla Stenberg and newly minted Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae in Disney+’s Star Wars series The Acolyte. In the series, which hails from Leslye Headland and Lucasfilm, Jacinto also joins previously announced Jodie Turner-Smith. The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging Dark Side powers in the final days of the High Republic era, Disney+ said in announcing the project in December 2020. In the real universe of Star Wars, “acolyte” can refer to individuals with Force abilities who learn from...
hypebeast.com
Marvel Studios Reportedly Signs Henry Cavill, John Boyega, John Krasinski, Denzel Washington, and More
Despite playing Superman in the DC Extended Universe, rumors are now noting that Marvel Studios has signed Henry Cavill for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Entertainment insider, Emmet Kennedy, recently posted a tweet noting rumors of Marvel Studios signing seven actors and actresses. Aside from Cavill, the names...
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Marvel's Scarlet Witch Series Debuts Wanda Maximoff's New Costume
Wanda Maximoff is embarking on new adventures as part of a new Scarlet Witch series. Announced earlier today, Scarlet Witch #1 comes from the creative team of writer Steve Orlando, artist Sara Pichelli, and colorist Matt Wilson, with a cover by Russell Dauterman. Along with setting up Scarlet Witch's new status quo following X-Men: The Trial of Magneto, the new series will also see Dauterman create a new costume for Wanda Maximoff. Russell Dauterman has been doing cover work for plenty of Marvel titles, most recently the X-Men franchise, and even did a variant cover featuring many of Scarlet Witch's costumes for Avengers Forever #1.
CNET
'Star Wars: Rogue Squadron' Movie Dropped By Disney
Disney has ditched planned Star Wars movie Rogue Squadron. The house of mouse removed the film from calendars while confirming release dates for the planned Lion King prequel, new Pixar films and the Snow White reboot. The space-based fighter pilot adventure was being developed by Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins....
NME
Here’s every ‘Star Wars’ TV series and film in the works
Since Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader blew the box office away in 1977’s A New Hope, Star Wars has expanded over four decades into a multimedia juggernaut. With three film trilogies, TV spin-offs, novels, theme park attractions and a large roster of video games, the galaxy far, far away sometimes feels like it’s never been closer.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Rings of Power News: Ismael Cruz Cordova and Robert Aramayo respond to backlash as fans revel in the familiar glory of Númenor
The furor around Amazon Prime’s Rings of Power has finally started to settle in the wake of the show’s first three episodes, and even detractors are beginning to acknowledge the show’s better qualities. This comes far too late to undo the damage done by racist fans when the show first launched, however, a topic that one of the show’s stars addressed at the 2022 Emmys. Thankfully, most of the cast seemed well prepared for a certain amount of fallout in the lead-up to the show’s premiere, and most fans are far more focused on Rings of Power’s actual content and the sweet, nostalgic nods to Lord of the Rings scattered throughout the show’s first half.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ComicBook
Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut
The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.
First Andor reactions say it’s more like an HBO series than a Star Wars show – and that’s no bad thing
Andor is receiving universal praise from critics
How The Mandalorian May Turn a Major Character Into A Villain in Season 3
The Mandalorian's Season 3 footage might tease a new antagonist for the upcoming episodes.
Cinema Blend
Marvel Studios Interviews at D23 With Brie Larson, David Harbour, Don Cheadle & More
Marvel Studios pulled out all the stops for their D23 Expo 2022 Showcase! Watch our interviews with the stars of the MCU including Brie Larson, Iman Vellani, Teyona Parris, and Nia DaCosta of “The Marvels,” Tenoch Huerta of “Wakanda Forever,” Don Cheadle of “Secret Invasion,” David Harbour of “Thunderbolts,” Charlie Cox of “Daredevil: Born Again,” Gael García Bernal, Michael Giacchino, and Laura Donnelly of “Werewolf by Night” and Director Julius Onah of “Captain America: New World Order.” Are you ready for the next stage of the MCU?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Diego Luna: Hollywood Leaves ‘Little Space’ for Spanish-Speaking Films in Theaters
Diego Luna is dismayed over just how much big-budget blockbusters overshadow international art films. Over 20 years after his Venice Film Festival award-winning turn in Alfonso Cuarón’s “Y Tu Mamá También,” Luna reflected on the current state of Mexican filmmaking. “We don’t have a healthy industry these days,” Luna told GQ. “It’s very difficult to get your money back from the box office.” He added, “The amount of pressure the major [blockbusters] have on cinemas leaves very little space for Spanish-speaking movies.” Luna is currently leading “Star Wars” Disney+ series “Andor,” set five years before the events of “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,”...
George Reeves: The Mysterious Life and Death of TV's Original "Superman"
Many actors have played Superman over the years, on both the big-screen and small, including Dean Cain in the 1990s on TV's heralded show Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, to Christopher Reeve in a series of feature films in the late 1970s and early 1980s, to Henry Cavill in more recent years on the big screen with movies like Justice League (2017/2021).
'The Mandalorian' gets a thrilling new teaser trailer for season 3
Lucasfilm drops a rousing new trailer for "The Mandalorian" Season 3 at the D23 Expo.
Collider
'Andor' Early Reactions Call It Complex, Mature, and the Best 'Star Wars' Spin-off Series So Far
With just a few days left to the premiere of the highly anticipated Disney+ series Andor, Star Wars fans are curious and excited to know if the new addition to the expanding universe is worth their time. Some critics were granted early screenings of the first four episodes of the show, and they all seem to agree that the force is strong with this show. The series is a prequel to highly popular (and also prequel) movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna reprises his role as Cassian Andor, and the show will span a five-year period in which the title character goes from selfish to a selfless, Empire-defying rebel.
ComicBook
The Mandalorian Season 3 Star Katee Sackhoff Promises More Scenes With Grogu and Bo-Katan
Katee Sackhoff says Bo-Katan Kryze will be spending a bit more time with Grogu in the third season of The Mandalorian. Phase Zero host Brandon Davis caught up with Sackhoff after The Mandalorian Season 3's new teaser trailer played at the D23 Expo in Anaheim on Saturday and finally made its way online. But how accurate is the trailer in representing what The Mandalorian Season 3 will be like? Sackhoff says it's pretty true to what's to come from the Star Wars streaming show's third outing, which is set to debut on Disney's streaming service sometime early next year.
Netflix's All Quiet on the Western Front called "terrific" and "chilling" in rave first reviews
As the World War I film premieres at Toronto Film Festival, critics have shared their overwhelming positive thoughts about it online. New Netflix movie All Quiet on the Western Front is receiving rave first reviews, with critics calling it "harrowing", "terrific", and a "chilling piece of anti-war filmmaking". Directed by Edward Berger, it follows Paul, a young German soldier, whose euphoria over fighting in World War I soon turns to fear when he and his comrades are sent into the trenches.
TV Fanatic
Blade Runner 2099 Limited Series Ordered at Prime Video With Ridley Scott Executive Producing
Blade Runner is getting the limited series treatment. Prime Video announced Thursday that it had picked up a live-action series set in the universe of the iconic movies. Ridley Scott will return as executive producer for the show, billed as a follow-up to 2017's Blade Runner 2049. Silka Luisa, who...
IGN
The War for Mandalore Will Change the Star Wars Galaxy Forever | The Mandalorian Season 3
The Mandalorian Season 3 has a lot to promise! The Mandalorian Season 3 trailer debuted, showing the fight will be coming to the Mandalorian homeworld, with major consequences to the Star Wars galaxy!. The Mandalorian Season 3 official trailer drops several hints for the Disney+ series. Grogu is back after...
Comments / 0