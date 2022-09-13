ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

williamsonherald.com

Beathard voted new board chair for Williamson County Commissioners

At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners voted 16 to seven to appoint Brian Beathard (District 11) as board chair, replacing former District 5 commissioner and chair Tommy Little. Steve Smith (District 12), who was previously vice chair, nominated Beathard and Matt Williams (District 9) seconded...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
rewind943.com

Commissioner questions having County Mayor Wes Golden chair meetings

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden was elected chair of the legislative body on Tuesday, but not without some objections from one county commissioner. In what’s normally a formality, the county mayor was nominated Monday night to be chairman of the commission, essentially presiding over...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Mayor Cooper Names LaTanya Channel as Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Mayor John Cooper named LaTanya Channel as his Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development, effective October 3rd. Channel brings nearly 30 years of federal and state public service to her new role, and will implement the mayor’s vision for Nashville and Davidson County’s future economic development.
NASHVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

HCA exec to retire after 40 years

HCA Healthcare on Tuesday announced the planned retirement of Bruce Moore, president for service line and operations integration. Moore’s retirement is effective at the end of the year, when he will have been with the Nashville-based hospital company for 40 years. According to a release, Moore led the acquisition...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

City of Portland: We can’t remove alderman who used racial slurs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A statement from the city of Portland, posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon, explains why they cannot remove Alderman Thomas Dillard, who has repeatedly been captured on police body camera using racial slurs. The statement reads in part, “Since elected council members are not technically a city...
PORTLAND, TN
williamsonherald.com

Juvenile Court appoints Judge Smith

Williamson County Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee has appointed Derek K. Smith the newest magistrate judge. Smith will replace retiring Judge Jane Franks who has served the county since 1977. Judge Guffee considers it an opportunity for juvenile court to draw upon the vast experience Judge Smith brings with him.
williamsonherald.com

FSSD board proposes amendment on retention of 3rd-graders

The Franklin Special School District Board of Education presented a resolution at its monthly meeting Monday that would amend a new Tennessee law regarding third-grade students and whether they can advance to fourth grade based on test scores and other criteria. Board member Alicia Barker read through the proposed resolution...
FRANKLIN, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out

Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
NASHVILLE, TN

