Nashville Education Foundation Announces New Members of Hall of FameAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
Opryland brings back ICE! attractionJake WellsTennessee State
Free Things to do in Nashville, Tennessee Labor Day Weekend 2022Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Tribune
Davidson County Judge Jones Elected to District 7 Governors Board of American Judges Association
NASHVILLE, TN — The Metropolitan Nashville-Davidson County General Sessions Court Judge Lynda Jones has been elected District 7 Board of Governors of the American Judges Association (AJA) for 2022 – 2024. District 7 is comprised of Illinois, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia, and Tennessee. The American Judges...
williamsonherald.com
Beathard voted new board chair for Williamson County Commissioners
At a meeting Monday night, the Williamson County Board of Commissioners voted 16 to seven to appoint Brian Beathard (District 11) as board chair, replacing former District 5 commissioner and chair Tommy Little. Steve Smith (District 12), who was previously vice chair, nominated Beathard and Matt Williams (District 9) seconded...
Tension reigns in Hillsdale-affiliated charter school appeal in Madison County
Similar to the meeting in Rutherford County on Wednesday, the American Classical Education’s (ACE) board was a topic of contention.
rewind943.com
Commissioner questions having County Mayor Wes Golden chair meetings
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden was elected chair of the legislative body on Tuesday, but not without some objections from one county commissioner. In what’s normally a formality, the county mayor was nominated Monday night to be chairman of the commission, essentially presiding over...
Tennessee Tribune
Mayor Cooper Names LaTanya Channel as Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Mayor John Cooper named LaTanya Channel as his Director of Economic Growth and Small Business Development, effective October 3rd. Channel brings nearly 30 years of federal and state public service to her new role, and will implement the mayor’s vision for Nashville and Davidson County’s future economic development.
williamsonhomepage.com
HCA exec to retire after 40 years
HCA Healthcare on Tuesday announced the planned retirement of Bruce Moore, president for service line and operations integration. Moore’s retirement is effective at the end of the year, when he will have been with the Nashville-based hospital company for 40 years. According to a release, Moore led the acquisition...
WSMV
City of Portland: We can’t remove alderman who used racial slurs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A statement from the city of Portland, posted to Facebook Thursday afternoon, explains why they cannot remove Alderman Thomas Dillard, who has repeatedly been captured on police body camera using racial slurs. The statement reads in part, “Since elected council members are not technically a city...
williamsonherald.com
Juvenile Court appoints Judge Smith
Williamson County Juvenile Court Judge Sharon Guffee has appointed Derek K. Smith the newest magistrate judge. Smith will replace retiring Judge Jane Franks who has served the county since 1977. Judge Guffee considers it an opportunity for juvenile court to draw upon the vast experience Judge Smith brings with him.
Tennessee Tribune
Kinnard & Associates Celebrates its 25-Year Anniversary for Excellence in Business
NASHVILLE, TN — Kinnard & Associates announced today its milestone celebration of twenty-five years. For two and a half decades, Kinnard & Associates, a marketing communications agency has worked with an array of companies across the country to help them become more inclusive. The vision to help promote a...
williamsonherald.com
FSSD board proposes amendment on retention of 3rd-graders
The Franklin Special School District Board of Education presented a resolution at its monthly meeting Monday that would amend a new Tennessee law regarding third-grade students and whether they can advance to fourth grade based on test scores and other criteria. Board member Alicia Barker read through the proposed resolution...
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville among 10 communities selected for state Recycling Roundup
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Clarksville has been chosen alongside nine other communities for a Recycling Roundup event through the nonprofit organization Tennessee Environmental Council (TEC) that will allow residents to recycle items that normally end up in the landfill. The nonprofit is headquartered in Nashville and has been...
Tennessee’s 2022 list of lowest-performing priority schools is out
Memphis-Shelby County Schools more than doubled its number of schools on Tennessee’s list of bottom-performing schools, while schools from several rural districts made the list for the first time.The state education department on Monday flagged 101 schools in 12 districts as so-called priority schools, meaning they were deemed academically in the bottom 5% in the 2021-22 school year.The priority list is the state’s highest-stakes designation for holding low-performing schools accountable. But...
fox17.com
Jere Baxter Middle School in Nashville lockout lifted, no potential threat
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE:. The lockout was lifted Thursday for Jere Baxter Middle School. Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS) said someone overheard another person talking about a threat at Maplewood High School Wednesday. The person who overheard thought the discussion was about Jere Baxter, per an MNPS spokesperson.
fox17.com
Residents say closing a homeless community on Church Street isn’t stopping the problem
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A homeless community on Church Street next to McKendree United Methodist Church has been cleaned up, but nearby residents say this isn’t solving the problem. A homeless community in an alley way next to the church downtown was growing. Bernie Cox is a part...
Mixed-use development coming to Spring Hill
The mixed-use development at Derryberry Lane and Port Royal Road will be first of its kind in offering residential and commercial space to the growing community, according to a release.
'Children having children:' Nashville juvenile judge concerned with abortion ban
The Juvenile Court Judge in Davidson County is concerned about teen pregnancy skyrocketing after abortion was banned across Tennessee.
Nashville Scene
Nashville's Residential Segregation Efforts Were More Recent Than We Might Like to Believe
I’m still trying to wrap my head around the knowledge that Nashville’s neighborhoods were not thoroughly racially segregated until the 1970s. You’ll remember that we talked about this last month when we were looking at where all people on racist demagogue John Kasper’s mailing list lived.
rewind943.com
Chick-fil-A on Madison Street closing today for 12 weeks of renovations for ‘major remodel’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Sunday won’t be the only day the Chick-fil-A on Madison Street is closed. The family-owned fast food chain announced on Thursday that they would be closing the Chick-fil-A at 1626 Madison St. for a “much needed, major remodel.”. The restaurant will be...
Why are evergreen trees dying in Middle Tennessee?
You may have noticed this — evergreen trees in people's yards dying. Sometimes while right next to ones that are green and alive.
2 men indicted for 2021 murder of Goodlettsville man
Thomas Cliburn III's family has been waiting for nearly a year and a half for answers in their loved one's murder. On Thursday, they were one step closer to justice.
