Shyft Raises $16M, Taps Randal Meske as Next CEO
Global moving industry marketplace Shyft has closed a $16 million Series B funding round, with the startup also naming business veteran Randal Meske as its new CEO. New investors included Munich RE Ventures and OurCrowd, with the round also seeing participation from existing investors, Inovia Capital and Blumberg Capital, according to a press release Thursday (Sept. 15). The fresh capital will be used to expand its solutions and increase value to customers across the top global markets and demographics for relocation and moving.
APIs Bridge FinTech Infrastructure and Bank Regulatory Expertise
Regulatory frameworks such as the European Union’s Revised Payment Services Directive (PSD2) have played a critical role in the implementation of open banking, forcing retail banks in the region to make customer account information available to FinTechs and nonbank third parties through the use of application programming interfaces (APIs).
Report: Federal Reserve Reviews Goldman’s Retail Unit, Marcus
The Federal Reserve is reportedly reviewing the operation of Goldman Sachs Group’s retail online banking platform, Marcus, asking questions of Goldman managers in a weeks-long process. The process is not indicative of wrongdoing, but it goes beyond the regulator’s usual oversight, Bloomberg reported Friday (Sept. 16), citing unnamed sources....
PayPal Names SVP Gabrielle Rabinovitch to Interim CFO as Blake Jorgensen Takes Medical Leave
PayPal Executive Vice President (EVP) and CFO Blake Jorgensen will be taking a leave of absence for health reasons, a press release said. Instead Gabrielle Rabinovitch will be acting CFO and EVP for the time being. Rabinovitch is currently Senior Vice President, Capital Markets, Investor Relations and Treasurer for the company.
Majority Raises $37.5M to Further Serve Banking Needs of US Migrants
Mobile bank for migrants Majority raised $37.5 million in a Series B funding round for expanding its suite of essential services as it continues its growth trajectory to support the nearly 50 million immigrants in the U.S. The fresh infusion of capital was led by third-time company backer Valar Ventures,...
EMEA Daily: 5 Companies Join ECB’s Digital Euro Project
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) news, the European Central Bank (ECB) announces five industry partners that will be involved in a “prototyping exercise” as part of the digital euro project, while Truelayer cuts 10% of its workforce. The ECB has selected five companies to...
US Regulators Want Citigroup to Fix Risk Management Faster, Report Says
Regulators at the Federal Reserve reportedly grown impatient with Citigroup’s response to its complaints about the bank’s systems for preventing mistakes. The regulators have repeatedly met with executives of the bank and have cautioned them that it could take more actions if the bank doesn’t speed the improvements to its risk-management system, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday (Sept. 14), citing unnamed sources.
Walmart Takes First Step to Launching Digital Bank With One
Retail banking, indeed. In the most literal sense. In a move that is not a surprise — but is a seismic shift in financial services, nonetheless — Walmart is branching into bank accounts. And, by extension, bringing the banking branch into the retail aisles. Bloomberg reported on Wednesday...
Amazon, Nexi, Worldline, CaixaBank, EPI Join Digital Euro Project
The European Central Bank (ECB) has selected five companies to be involved in a “prototyping exercise” that will be part of its two-year investigation phase into a digital euro, a central bank digital currency (CBDC) that could be used as an alternative to cash. The companies are Amazon,...
Citigroup Continues EMEA Hiring Spree
Citigroup has hired Barry Weir, a 20-year JPMorgan veteran, who will join the bank’s U.K. deals team. The appointment comes amid a global hiring drive at the U.S. investment bank, with a number of announcements in recent months indicating the company’s ambitious employment plans. In March, the bank...
GETIDA Announces Strategic Investment for Its Platform for Amazon Sellers
Auditing and reconciliation services firm GETIDA has announced an investment from SIB Fixed Cost Reduction, a portfolio company of O2, a press release said. Kevin Flounders, CEO of SIB, commented, “GETIDA is one of the most exciting solutions that we have encountered in the e-commerce space. The SIB family is glad to be investing in GETIDA’s future growth, and assisting in its global expansion plans. We also greatly look forward to working together with its incredible team.
Modern Treasury Collabs With Goldman Sachs to Advance Embedded Payments
Money movement FinTech Modern Treasury and Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking (TxB) are collaborating to advance the move to embedded payments and help collective clients leverage the capabilities for their own products. Mutual clients will be provided with an integrated money movement solution through Modern Treasury’s Payment Operations software platform with...
Today in B2B Payments: Tech Tackles X-Border Payments, SaaS Billing
Today in B2B payments, LianLian Global adds a cross-border payments guarantee to China, while Maxio launches a one-stop solution for Software-as-a-Service companies’ billing and financial operations. Plus, B2B payments firm Bottomline buys Nexus Systems to extend into the real estate vertical. Cross-border payments service provider LianLian Global has announced...
Ratio Secures $411M to Grow BNPL, Financing Platform for SaaS Firms
B2B FinTech company Ratio has emerged from stealth and announced it has secured $411 million to grow its buy now, pay later (BNPL) and financing platform for Subscription-as-a-Service (SaaS) businesses and other recurring revenue firms. Ratio allows these firms to provide embedded BNPL services that “granularly match” their customers’ cash...
Alibaba.com Launches $750K Manifest Grants Program for US SMBs
B2B eCommerce market Alibaba.com has rolled out its second annual small business grants program, a press release said Wednesday (Sept. 14). Called the Alibaba.com Manifest Grants Program, the $750,000 fund will promote innovation in U.S. small and midsized businesses (SMBs) and boost competition. The grants are in partnership with Hello...
Report: Indian Federal Agency Searched Some Paytm, PayU Locations
An Indian federal agency has reportedly conducted searches at some PayU and Paytm locations, with the latter being owned by One 97 Communications. The agency, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), is the country’s financial crime fighting agency, Reuters reported Wednesday (Sept. 14), citing CNBC-TV18. A Paytm spokesperson told PYMNTS via email that the searches have to do with a matter that the company had already notified the Stock Exchange about on Sept. 4.
Financial Services Firm Truist Deploys AI-Enhanced Virtual Assistant
Aiming to combine innovative technology with human touch, financial services company Truist Financial has added an artificial intelligence (AI)-enhanced virtual assistant to its mobile banking app and online banking platform for personal banking clients. Called Truist Assist, the new virtual assistant provides immediate answers to 100 common support inquiries and...
Banc of California Gets Into Merchant Acquiring With Global Payroll Gateway Buy
Banc of California has bought the payments platform and tech of Global Payroll Gateway and its subsidiary Deepstack, giving it a one-stop shop solution for payments for merchants to get funds faster and access more visibility, a press release said. Deepstack is a differentiated software-led and eCommerce pay platform giving...
Linux, Industry Group Set Sights on Open-Source Superwallets
The Linux Foundation wants to do for digital wallets what it did for the private enterprise blockchains used by the likes of Walmart, IBM and Maersk. Working with companies such as Accenture and CVS Health, as well as digital identity providers including Spherity and the Open ID Foundation, the open source software organization has created the OpenWallet Foundation (OWF).
EMEA Daily: Flutterwave Launches eNaira Payments for Businesses in Nigeria; Google’s Appeal of EU’s Record Fine Nets 5% Reduction
Today in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Nigerian PayTech Flutterwave has launched support for the eNaira, and Google’s appeal of an EU fine results in a 5% reduction. Entertainment subscription site Patreon will be cutting around 17% of its staff and closing two offices in Europe, a Bloomberg report said.
