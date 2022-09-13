Read full article on original website
Related
Olivia And Ethan Plath Clear Up Divorce Rumors In Revealing Post
It's hard to believe the TLC hit "Welcome to Plathville" is has officially aired for four seasons. Since 2019, the unusual story of the sheltered Plath family satiated a reality-TV hunger we've been craving. Over the seasons, we've watched numerous changes unfold — the crumbling marriage of matriarch and patriarch, Kim and Barry, to the older children venturing out of their Georgian hometown to pursue their dreams and find their identity, and mending strained relationships.
The Invite List To The Queen's Funeral Includes An Unexpected Hollywood Actor
Amongst the many famous faces who will be attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on Monday is the actor Sandra Oh. In an announcement posted to the Canada website, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shared he and his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, would be attending the funeral, along with several other delegates from Canada.
General Hospital's James Patrick Stuart And Finola Hughes Explain Why 'Vanna' Works
Spies have been part of "General Hospital" since the early 1980s, usually connected to the World Security Bureau — or WSB for short. Two prominent denizens of Port Charles are Agent Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Anna and Valentin have a long past going back to when Valentin was a data analyst for the WSB. Valentin, whom the evil Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) spoke of as the most feared and dangerous Cassadine, came to Port Charles in 2016. Anna didn't recognize him at first, but eventually, the truth came out. As he had committed several crimes, and his reputation preceded him, Anna didn't trust him. Valentin had a crush on her back in the WSB days, but she didn't return the sentiment. The two started off as enemies, eventually became reluctant allies, and now are headed toward romance (per Soap Central).
Carly's Blast-From-The-Past Backstory Has General Hospital Fans Scratching Their Heads
According to Soap Central, on "General Hospital," Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) was headed to a leadership seminar in Aruba when her plane had to make an emergency landing in Jacksonville, Florida due to a hurricane. There she met an older lady who convinced Carly to hold on to something that made her happy, as the flight was canceled and she was stranded in the airport for an undetermined amount of time. Carly's thoughts drifted to that of Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), to whom she recently admitted that she reciprocated his romantic feelings. Part of the reasoning for attending the conference was to distance herself from Drew so she could figure out what was right for her in life.
RELATED PEOPLE
"See How They Run" is a comic whodunit that falls flat except for the dead guy
"See How They Run," starts out as a fleet comic mystery, but it quickly loses it fizz and turns into flat champagne. Set in London 1953, this film, directed by Tom George from a script by Mark Chappell, opens with a hard-boiled voiceover by Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody) a Hollywood filmmaker who deconstructs the whodunit. Leo is considering making a screen version of a whodunit, "The Mousetrap," Agatha Christie's hit play that has just staged its 100th performance.
Trevor Noah Roasts King Charles For His Perpetual Pen Problems
"The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah referenced King Charles' perpetual pen problems in a September 14 joke, per Twitter. "If you don't like the pens, get different pens," laughed Noah, going on to add, "I'm not an expert in the monarchy, but I'm pretty sure the hierarchy doesn't go Prince William, King Charles, and then the guy who buys the pens." As referenced by "The Daily Show" — and sourced by ABCs "America This Morning" — footage of King Charles III has revealed him struggling to sign official documents, even writing the wrong date during a significant visit to Northern Ireland before the pen began leaking. "Oh god I hate this pen," Charles reacted. "I can't bear this bloody thing . . . every stinking time." As noted by Trevor Noah, in the "old days" the king "would never get corrected after writing the wrong date. That just would have been the new date."
The Truth About Hayden Panettiere And Milo Ventimiglia's Relationship
Falling in love on set, as Hayden Panettiere and Milo Ventimiglia did, is not exactly anything new for celebrities. We've seen many co-stars take things off screen — from Brangelina to Bennifer to, yes, Halo. Back in the 2000s, Panettiere and Ventimiglia starred in the NBC sci-fi show "Heroes," which took the world by storm. And not too long after the show premiered, so did the co-stars' romance.
Vampire Academy Cast Talks Romance, Accents, Book Changes, And More - Exclusive Interview
In a castle full of lusty teen vampires, what could possibly go wrong? "Vampire Academy" fans have waited nearly a decade for a live-action reboot after the 2014 film came and went without sequels. Whether fans loved or hated that iteration, the abrupt end to the series meant that fans barely got to scratch the surface of the expansive mythology, world-building, and characters that Richelle Mead introduced in the book series. Now, creators Julie Plec and Marguerite MacIntyre are bringing fans an all-new vision of the franchise in their new "Vampire Academy" series on Peacock.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thomas Mann Discusses New Rom-Com About Fate, His Career, And More - Exclusive Interview
The trusty sidekick, the heartthrob, the dumb jock, and the chosen one. These are the common archetypical roles of male characters in film and television year after year that are oftentimes agonizing and predictable to watch, but there's a seasoned actor who has seemingly defied all of those clichés during his decade-and-some-change career.
Deidre Hall's New York City Adventure Brings Days Of Our Lives Reunions
"Days of Our Lives" has made the move from NBC to Peacock and fan-favorite actress Deidre Hall has been doing her part to promote the transition and help ease fans into the new reality of watching the long-running soap opera. This week, Hall — who plays the iconic character of Dr. Marlena Evans on the show — headed to New York City to promote the sudser's move to Peacock, and she shared her experiences with fans via her Instagram account.
The List
58K+
Followers
38K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0