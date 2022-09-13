Spies have been part of "General Hospital" since the early 1980s, usually connected to the World Security Bureau — or WSB for short. Two prominent denizens of Port Charles are Agent Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart). Anna and Valentin have a long past going back to when Valentin was a data analyst for the WSB. Valentin, whom the evil Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) spoke of as the most feared and dangerous Cassadine, came to Port Charles in 2016. Anna didn't recognize him at first, but eventually, the truth came out. As he had committed several crimes, and his reputation preceded him, Anna didn't trust him. Valentin had a crush on her back in the WSB days, but she didn't return the sentiment. The two started off as enemies, eventually became reluctant allies, and now are headed toward romance (per Soap Central).

