The Mincing Rascals 9.14.22: Darren Bailey moves to Chicago, CTA safety, and The Scream
The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Mark Jacob, freelance writer and former Metro editor at the Tribune. This week, the Rascals talk about GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey moving to Chicago to immerse himself in the city. The Rascals offer some suggestions on how Sen. Bailey could enjoy his time spent here. What do the Rascals think about the new ad that shows a woman being attacked in Lakeview? GOP attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore has a history of taking his critics to court. Why is the Republican party still supporting him? Eric claims ‘pundit prerogative’ and calls for DeVore to suspend his campaign. And how about your Chicago Bears?! Are you feeling good about the team after a win against the 49ers during a torrential downpour? Should football be played in inclement weather? Eric likes the idea of the Bears playing under a dome. The Rascals also discuss Laura Washington’s piece in the Tribune about the safety of taking public transportation. What should the city be doing to combat crime on the CTA?
This Week in Chicago History: Siskel & Ebert, White Sox, and Gene & Georgetti
Anna Davlantes, WGN Radio’s investigative correspondent, joins Bob Sirott to share what happened this week in Chicago history. Stories include the discovery of Cindy Crawford, the closure of Mister Kelly’s nightclub, the opening of Gene & Georgetti Steakhouse, and more.
Extremely Local News: Get ready for Garrett’s popcorn beer!
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. Private Lot Booting Could Soon Be Legal In All Of Chicago As Controversial Ordinance Clears Huge Hurdle, Heads To City Council: Booting is legal on a ward-by-ward basis but the City Council will vote on an ordinance to permit it citywide. Critics call the practice predatory while defenders say it’s better than the alternative: getting towed.
NewsNation Weekly News Roundup with Adrienne Bankert
Adrienne Bankert, host of Morning in America on NewsNation, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to recap this week’s biggest stories. This week, Adrienne discusses the tentative deal between the railroads and the leaders of the engineers and conductors union, the thousands of people in London lined up for miles to pay respects as Queen Elizabeth II as she lies in state, and more!
From the archives: The NU-SIU Rumble
In 2008, the last time Northwestern and Southern Illinois battled on the football field, Dave Eanet and John Williams also battled… in the hallways of WGN Radio. Take a look…
Take a trip on a suburban Gangster Tour
John Binder, owner and operator of Chi-Town Gangster Tours, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how you can learn the history of organized crime in the city from Prohibition until the 1990s, focusing on the lives and careers of many of Chicago’s most famous gangsters while on his tours.
The Beat Cop’s Guide to kabobs and chocolate cake
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Yassa. Located at 3511 S. King Dr. in Chicago, they are known for serving African cuisine, like Sauce Graine, Nem, and Yassa Lamb. Lt. Haynes also reviews Loaf Lounge, located at 2934 N. Milwaukee in Chicago. They are mostly known for serving the chocolate cake featured on ‘The Bear,’ as well as Koign-Amman and breakfast sandwiches.
Chicago’s 2022 Green Tie Ball
Returning after COVID interruptus, it is expected to once again be one of the biggest charity events of the year. A few decades back, Chicago’s expressways were an eyesore. Litter, graffiti, weeds and mud lined the highways. Chicago hotel executive Don DePorter often heard complaints from visitors to the city, so he formed Gateway Green, a public-private partnership to clean up and fill the roadsides with gardens and public art. The Green Tie Ball, a fundraiser for the Gateway Green effort, quickly became a “must-attend” in Chicago, and this year’s 30th ball on September 17th at the Chicago Sports Museum in Water Tower Place, is expected to once again be sold out with a thousand attendees. Don passed away before he was able to see most of Gateway Green’s accomplishments, but his son Grant continues to fulfill his father’s dream and talks with WGN’s Steve Alexander about the effort and event.
Spacca Napoli named one of the Best Pizzerias in the World
Jonathan Goldsmith, owner of Spacca Napoli Pizzeria, joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to discuss how his authentic Neapolitan style eatery has help him earn the title of one of the Best Pizzerias in the World. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
Extremely Local News: Why Chicago’s geysers erupted during storm
Shamus Toomey, Editor in Chief and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. Shamus had details on:. What Caused Chicago’s Urban Geysers During Sunday’s Storm? Experts Explain The Rare Phenomenon: Chicago’s water spouts were no geothermal reaction. Instead, plumbers and city officials said they were caused by air trapped in the sewers during the heavy rains.
Wintrust Business Minute: More robotic delivery vehicles could be coming to UIC
Steve Grzanich has the business news of the day with the Wintrust Business Minute. Robotic personal delivery vehicles could soon be delivering more restaurant meals and groceries on and near the University of Illinois campus in Chicago. A city council committee has given the green light for expansion of the robotic delivery pilot program.
How Rose Pest Solutions help you get rid of insect nests
Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 08/27/2022: Rose Pest Solutions’ Marketing Director Janelle Iaccino, A.K.A. ‘The Bug Lady’, joins the program to talk about how she helped a listener with a giant grey paper nest in their backyard. To learn more about Rose Pest Solutions and what they can do for you go to rosepestcontrol.com or call 1-800-GOT-PESTS.
Taste for the Homeless helps feed migrants in Elk Grove Village
Michael Airhart from Taste for the Homeless joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how they helped feed migrants who arrived at a hotel in Elk Grove Village after being bussed from Texas to Chicago. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
How will the SAFE-T Act impact law enforcement?
DuPage County Sheriff James Mendrick joins Lisa Dent on Chicago’s Afternoon News to explain how Illinois’ SAFE-T Act will impact law enforcement officers once the law goes into effect January 1, 2023. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:
