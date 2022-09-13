The Mincing Rascals this week are John Williams of WGN Radio, Eric Zorn of The Picayune Sentinel and The Daily Herald, Austin Berg of the Illinois Policy Institute, and Mark Jacob, freelance writer and former Metro editor at the Tribune. This week, the Rascals talk about GOP gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey moving to Chicago to immerse himself in the city. The Rascals offer some suggestions on how Sen. Bailey could enjoy his time spent here. What do the Rascals think about the new ad that shows a woman being attacked in Lakeview? GOP attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore has a history of taking his critics to court. Why is the Republican party still supporting him? Eric claims ‘pundit prerogative’ and calls for DeVore to suspend his campaign. And how about your Chicago Bears?! Are you feeling good about the team after a win against the 49ers during a torrential downpour? Should football be played in inclement weather? Eric likes the idea of the Bears playing under a dome. The Rascals also discuss Laura Washington’s piece in the Tribune about the safety of taking public transportation. What should the city be doing to combat crime on the CTA?

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO