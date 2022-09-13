ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

All-Pro Seahawks S Jamal Adams carted off field vs. Broncos with knee injury

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h6atQ_0hsomcRk00

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left Monday's game against the Denver Broncos with a left knee injury.

Adams appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to sack Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half. He planted his left foot on the tackle attempt and landed awkwardly to the turf. He was able to limp off the field, but eventually left for the locker room on a cart.

According to an ESPN report, Adams "screamed out in frustration" while receiving treatment on the sideline. The Seahawks initially ruled him as doubtful with a knee injury. There were no further initial details about his status.

Adams, 26, is a three-time All-Pro and the anchor of Seattle's secondary. Following a 2020 trade from the New York Jets, Adams signed a four-year, $70.6 million extension with Seattle in 2021 that at the time made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Any extended injury to Adams is a significant blow to Seattle's defense.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Packers DBs eager to bounce back after struggling in opener

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers defensive backs boasted before the season about the possibility of being the NFL’s best secondary. It didn’t take long for them to get a reality check. The Packers (0-1) are preparing for Sunday night’s game with the Chicago Bears (1-0) while trying to figure out what went wrong in a season-opening 23-7 defeat at Minnesota. The Packers lost that game in part because they couldn’t cover Justin Jefferson, who scored two touchdowns and had nine catches for a career-high 184 yards. “We know for a fact that we’re better than what we put out there,” cornerback Eric Stokes said. “We’ve just got to go out and show everybody.”
GREEN BAY, WI
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
107K+
Followers
130K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy