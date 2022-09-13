ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph Just Won The Entire Emmys Night After Incredible Acceptance Speech

By Heidi Venable
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IWSr0_0hsomH6b00

Sheryl Lee Ralph maybe wasn’t the star most people expected to take the trophy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy at the 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards. For one, she was up against last year’s winner Hannah Waddingham of Ted Lasso , and she was in a stacked category that included Abbott Elementary co-star Janelle James. But when Ralph overcame her shock about winning and made it on stage to accept her award, she sure proved how much of a recognition-deserving treasure she is with a uniquely powerful acceptance speech.

Sheryl Lee Ralph plays veteran teacher Barbara Howard on the hit ABC sitcom Abbott Elementary , and she absolutely left Emmy audiences inspired, just as her character does for her students and colleagues on the beloved school comedy . When her name was read as the winner, Ralph remained seated, shocked, as her co-stars jumped up to encourage her to go get what was hers. Tyler James Williams escorted Ralph to the stage, and when she got to the microphone, she took a good few moments before breaking into song. Check out her acceptance speech below.

The legendary actress, who was nominated for a Tony Award in 1982 for Dreamgirls , was clearly overcome with emotion, but both like the professional that she is and the badass that she currently portrays, Ralph dished out a truly inspirational message about pursuing your dreams. In her wise words:

Anyone who has ever, ever had a dream and thought your dream couldn't come true. I am here to tell you that this is what believing looks like. This is what striving looks like. And don't you ever, ever give up on you.

Sheryl Lee Ralph's emotional night actually started on the red carpet when, during an interview on Peacock, the actress talked about the inspiration her aunt and late parents provided for her as educators when she was growing up. Naturally, she was able to draw from their lives quite heavily for her role on Abbott Elementary .

But just after relaying an amazing story about how her aunt had called up the Queen of England, Sheryl Lee Ralph was handed a tablet on which her aunt had recorded a message to her niece about how proud she was of her, and how happy she was for Ralph being nominated.

In a hint of what was to come, the actress took a moment to compose herself as she fought tears, and she said no matter what happened for the rest of the night, she'd already won. Thankfully for the rest of us, she did win and was able to bless us with her inspirational song and words.

Abbott Elementary was nominated for seven Emmy Awards overall, and ahead of the ceremony the series' creator and star Quinta Brunson talked about Black representation on TV and pointed out how the ABC series in unique in that it goes beyond exploring Blackness. Clearly they're doing something right, and it's nice to see the cast recognized for their efforts.

Congratulations to Sheryl Lee Ralph, and check out a full list of 2022 Emmy Award winners. Abbott Elementary returns for Season 2 on Wednesday, September 21. Be sure to check out our 2022 TV Schedule to keep up with all of the upcoming premieres.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO

Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy

When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Sheryl Lee Ralph
Person
Tyler James Williams
TMZ.com

Guess Who This Sweetheart Turned Into!

Before this cutie pie turned into a home cleaning expert and an accomplished actress, she was just a little girl with big dreams and high hopes of being a famous performer while growing up in Missouri and Southern California. This kiddo made her acting debut in the 1995 film "Boys...
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmy Awards#Emmys#Acceptance Speech#Abc#Dreamgirls
E! News

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win

Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

"I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey Sheryl Underwood couldn't stop smiling on set of The Talk as the hosts filmed promos for season 13 — and it's because she has a lot to celebrate. Not only will the show feature a new theme song and carnival look for the premiere, but the co-host, who's in her twelfth season of the show, has a brand new look herself, having dropped 90 lbs. in the last year and a half. Underwood, 58, remembers...
WEIGHT LOSS
People

Ben Stiller Brings Daughter Ella as His Date to 2022 Emmy Awards — See the Sweet Photo!

Ben Stiller is nominated for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance It's father-daughter date night for Ben Stiller! The actor, 56, brought his 20-year-old daughter Ella as his date to the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday night. The duo walked the red carpet together, both wearing black ensembles for the star-studded event. Stiller, who is nominated Monday for outstanding directing for a drama series for his work on the Apple TV+ show Severance, sported a classic black tuxedo with matching black shoes for...
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Susan Sarandon’s ‘Monarch’ Is So Bad It Officially Killed the Network Drama

Whoever cast Susan Sarandon—the politically-outspoken, Bernie-supporting progressive Hollywood icon (or Hollywood elite, depending on which side of the political divide you ask)—as the matriarch of a family of country music artists in a show that would air on Fox of all places is a mad genius. Or so I thought when I first heard about Monarch, the network’s new drama series premiering Sunday.Turns out, the series is exactly what I just described. Not much more, not much less. Well, except for one glaring deceit: Susan Sarandon is largely and vexingly absent from the show she’s being billed as the runaway...
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together

Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Jimmy Kimmel is accused of 'white privilege' after 'belligerent' Emmys stunt during Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson's acceptance speech

Jimmy Kimmel has been accused of utilizing white privilege after refusing to leave the stage during Quinta Brunson's victory speech at the 2022 Emmys. The late-night host laid on the ground beside the microphone onstage at the event as Brunson accepted the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series. He is visible as the comedy writer and actress accepts the award.
CELEBRITIES
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
151K+
Followers
37K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy