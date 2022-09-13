Read full article on original website
Kroger announces permanent closure of southern Indiana store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Kroger grocery store in New Albany will close next month, a company spokeswoman said Friday. The location on Grant Lane Road, just south of Mt. Tabor Road, will close permanently Oct. 7, and all 75 employees will be offered similar positions at other area Kroger stores, spokeswoman Jessica Sharp said in a statement to WDRB News.
Ramsi's Café closes Norton Commons location after less than 2 years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A longtime Louisville restaurant has closed its Norton Commons location. A sign posted on the door of Ramsi's Café says the location is now closed. "Thank you for the love and support you showed us," the sign reads. "You will be missed. Please visit us at Ramsi's Café Highlands."
Louisville-based restaurant company opening new-to-area restaurant in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A recent proposal shows a new restaurant, with ties to one of Louisville's largest public companies, is coming to a developing shopping center,according to Louisville Business First. Louisville-based Bardstown Capital Corp. submitted plans Monday for a Bubba's 33 in its Fern Creek shopping center...
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
Log Still Distillery celebrates full-scale opening
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A more than $60 million distillery campus in Nelson County is now fully operational. Log Still Distillery celebrated its full-scale opening on Tuesday. The distillery produces a range of spirits, including gin and bourbon. The multimillion dollar Dant Crossing campus in Gethsemane features a tasting room,...
Bardstown Bourbon Festival kicks off 3 days of bourbon, music and food on Friday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Bourbon Capital of the World is preparing for the Kentucky Bourbon Festival. The festival starts this weekend in Bardstown. It will feature the popular bourbon tasting dinner, along with the usual favorites including bourbon, music and food. The festival also includes the World Championship Bourbon...
I-71 paving project shutting down SB lanes from I-265 to I-264 starting Friday night
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A busy stretch of Interstate 71 southbound will close for 10 days starting Friday night. Drivers in Louisville are being told to plan on detours, as a construction project begins on I-71 south between the I-265 and I-264. The ramps to I-71 South at the I-265 interchange will also be closed starting at 8 p.m. Friday.
INDOT shows major improvements coming to US 31 in Sellersburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Major improvements are coming soon to U.S 31 in Sellersburg. The public got a chance to see what the nearly $11 million project will do and talk to the project managers on Thursday. The surface of U.S 31 needs work and, at the same time, safety...
Neighbors oppose proposed training center for formerly incarcerated men in southern Indiana
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Dozens of people showed up Wednesday evening armed with signs opposing a proposed training and retreat center for formerly incarcerated men. Freedom Lake is the vision of Tony and Kim Cash. The couple runs Tony and Kim Cash Ministries. According to their website, the center would provide training to help free men from old habits or old patterns that keep them stuck.
The returning River Days Festival celebrates the river town of West Point, Kentucky
WEST POINT, Ky (WDRB) -- West Point, Kentucky invites you to their River Days Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learned out how you can be entertained all weekend. After a two year hiatus, River Days Festival returns to West Point, Kentucky September 15th through the 17th. The beautiful Veterans Memorial Park...
Gaslight Festival brings together the community of Jeffersontown for another year
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky (WDRB) -- Thousands of people will visit Jeffersontown during the Gaslight Festival. WDRB's Keith Kaiser learns about some of the upcoming events. Jeffersontown, Kentucky celebrates with the 53rd annual Gaslight Festival, September 11th through the 18th. What started as a small street party in 1969 has grown to...
Grab a taco and keep walking during New Albany's Taco Walk 2022
NEW ALBANY, In. (WDRB) -- Downtown New Albany will become a stroll through taco land on Saturday., September 17th. WDRB's Keith Kaiser got a taste of the annual Taco Walk. Choose your ticket package and get ready for a fun filled day in Downtown New Albany. Trade your tickets for...
Proposed changes to camping in Louisville public spaces causes heated discussion among lawmakers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A camping ordinance is stirring up emotional debate among Louisville lawmakers. The ordinance was first made publicly known last week, and assigned to the Parks Committee. Councilwoman Nicole George (D-21) is one of the sponsors of an ordinance that she says "cleans up" an existing ordinance...
Plan to open 'retreat center' in southern Indiana for formerly incarcerated men put on pause
MARYSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Neighbors in a southern Indiana community want to put a stop to a proposed plan that would have formerly incarcerated men living next door, and plans have been put on pause, for now. At its first chance for Freedom Lake Ministries, a group who wants to...
Louisville's understaffed jail welcomes 6 new graduates as it ramps up recruiting efforts
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six new officers were sworn in Friday in a ceremony in downtown Louisville before they begin jobs at the city's understaffed jail. The additions give Louisville Metro Corrections 14 new officers in the last three weeks, though Director Jerry Collins said his staff remains short about 100 officers.
KFC Yum! Center to host hiring fair next week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The KFC! Yum Center host a hiring fair next week for those who are looking for full-time and part-time jobs. The hiring event will take place from 2-6 p.m. Sept. 20 in the lobby of the arena. The Yum! Center is hiring individuals for security,...
This New Albany shop serves up ice cream in fancy tea cups
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — This ice cream shop in Uptown New Albany is anything but ordinary. Uncommon Cups and Cones is a locally owned ice cream shop serving scoops in unique tea cups to add a little pizazz to your visit. The shop on Vincennes Street reopened in June...
5 people charged, 4 arrested in murder, robbery of New Albany man
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- Authorities have charged five people — and arrested four — in connection with the murder of a New Albany man who was shot to death at his home earlier this month. One of the suspects remains on the loose. According to a Friday...
Inspection to close lanes on Lincoln Bridge in downtown Louisville beginning Sept. 19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some lanes will be closed on the Abraham Lincoln Bridge next week during a biennial inspection, according to Kentucky Transportation officials. There will be single-lane closures from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday Sept. 19 through Friday, Sept. 23,. KYTC advises driver to expect delays in...
'Please be patient' | 10-day lane closure expected for portion of SB lanes of I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who frequently travel south on Interstate 71 will need to prepare for a detour for more than a week. Starting on Friday, I-71 southbound will be closed from the Gene Snyder Freeway (Interstate 265) to the Watterson Expressway (Interstate 264) beginning at 8 p.m. The closure is planned to end on Monday, Sept. 26 at 7 a.m.
