hypebeast.com
atmos and adidas Present the ADIMATIC "OG Shoebox"
Legendary Japanese boutique atmos has a collaborative history that few can compare to. Whether it be ushering in some of the most sought after sneakers of all time or upgrading classic silhouettes with a modern twist, the international retailer continues to make its mark on footwear each year. Recently, this has involved looks with HOKA, Reebok, ASICS and.
hypebeast.com
XLIM Delivers Third Release of Its "EP.2 SYNOPSIS" Collection
Continuing the release of its “EP.2 SYNOPSIS” collection, South Korean label XLIM is now readying the third delivery of its latest range. Leading the selection this time around are a set of light windbreakers in blue and black color options. The outerwear styles come complete with a hood outfitted with elastic toggles and a main center zipper closure.
hypebeast.com
Stüssy Announces an Apparel Collaboration Alongside Lucien Smith
The streetwear realm is home to a plethora of heavyweight brands, and among the ones generating a substantial amount of buzz in this latter half of Summer 2022 is Stüssy. The California-based entity has been exciting footwear fans over its various collaborations with Nike and Converse and recently dropped a joint collection alongside Denim Tears and Our Legacy. And now, it’s further adding to its momentum with the release of a collaborative apparel assemblage alongside Lucien Smith.
hypebeast.com
Take an Official Look at the AMBUSH® x Levi's Mid-Indigo Denim Collab
After early teaser images surfaced last month, AMBUSH® and Levi’s now reveal their full collection lookbook. The series is found in mid-indigo denim and AMBUSH®’s signature metallic silver details featuring two trucker jackets and two pairs of jeans. A special loose-fit trucker jacket featuring a silver jacron tag on the back and all-over bottle-cap-style buttons will be made available exclusively at AMBUSH®.
hypebeast.com
Franck Muller Creates Five Gem Set Vanguard Revolution 3 Skeletons For Retailer's 50th
Franck Muller is marking the 50th Anniversary of retailer Cortina Watch with five gem-set unique pieces. Cortina Watch was founded in 1972 and now operates as a multi-brand retailer in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong and Taiwan and has been celebrating with a series of limited editions from eight of the watch brands it offers.
hypebeast.com
Usher Celebrates 25th Anniversary of 'My Way' With Special Edition
Usher is commemorating the 25 years of his celebrated album My Way with a special anniversary edition. The latest version features the original album in its entirety along with three “freshly reimagined” cuts — the Ryan James Carr remakes of “My Way,” “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna…” — and their respective instrumentals. In addition, Usher and Sony Music Entertainment will release the mini-documentary Usher: 25 Years My Way, which hears the artist delving into the origin stories and the album’s culture impact, plus more interviews from Jermaine Dupri and Carr.
hypebeast.com
Advisry SS23 Questions the Evolution of Clothing Styles
It is clear that Advisry’s Keith Herron has been in the studio since his last collection which was revealed back in February of this year. To bring forth his latest expansive collection for the Spring/Summer 2023 season, Herron offered up a slip of Paris in New York City’s Lower East Side.
hypebeast.com
An IWC Schaffhausen x Filling Pieces Collaboration Surfaces
Founded in 2009, Guillaume Philibert started Filling Pieces with the idea to design a premium sneaker at a fair price point. Starting with The Low Top, the label has now defined itself as an affordable, luxury name with innovative footwear silhouettes and a full ready-to-wear line. With countless notable collaborations...
hypebeast.com
Enter PUMA FUTROGRADE, June Ambrose's Old-Meets-New Toast to High Fashion Sportswear
On Tuesday evening, Cipriani’s majestic Great Hall put its high-society banquets on pause, transforming into a monumental destination for. ‘s grand return to New York Fashion Week. LED screens flanked either side of the revered New York building’s Italian neo-renaissance interior, televising the MO for the evening — “Forever Faster” — above a bouldered platform. Therein lay the groundwork for PUMA FUTROGRADE, a collection saluting the sportswear label’s old and new, letting the past reinvent itself for the future under the creative jurisdiction of June Ambrose.
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max Scorpion Ushers in a New Age of Air
Following months of early looks, is now set to introduce the “Air Max Scorpion” to usher in a new age of Air. The upcoming footwear silhouette serves as the first demonstration of a major evolution in Nike Air technology, attained through new digital product creation capabilities and informed by athlete insights.
hypebeast.com
Pieter Ceizer's Latest Wood Sculpture Encourages You to 'Dream'
Limited to a hand-signed edition of 30, “Dream” is a blissfully light-hearted work. Amsterdam-born, Paris-based typographic artist and designer Pieter Ceizer is back with his latest wooden sculpture: the blissfully light-hearted Dream A continuation of Ceizer’s Woody series that kicked off with the Keep Smiling and Love wooden sculptures last February — and also includes other creations like his wooden Hope and Peace hand sculptures — Dream was cut, painted, screen printed and varnished by hand in Ceizer’s Paris studio.
hypebeast.com
Eastside Golf Lends Its Touch to the Air Jordan 1 Low
The fashion style in the golf scene has taken a complete 180-degree turn in the sense that streetwear brands and sportswear imprints are starting to pour more energy into these product lines. One company that has capitalized on this movement is Jordan Brand as its golf footwear numbers have noticeably increased. And this season, it’s slated to reconnect with Eastside Golf to produce an Air Jordan 1 Low collaboration which has been officially unveiled.
hypebeast.com
’70s Swag and Carnival Vibes Fueled Theophilio’s SS23 Collection
With this presentation being his second-ever runway show during New York Fashion Week, Edvin Thompson has proven his talent – yet again – for his Theophilio brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection. CFDA Award-winner for American Emerging Designer of the Year, Thompson’s new collection shone a spotlight on his...
hypebeast.com
IZZY DU's "PROVENANCE" is Built Around the Enchantment of Wonder and Possibility
Crafting her path in the world of fashion, Chinese-Canadian designer Izzy Du has developed a challenging understanding of form. Currently based in London, Du attended Central Saint Martins and graduated from the Antwerp Royal Academy of Fine Arts, Fashion Department in 2021. Following an impressive showing with her graduate collection, Du is now ready to showcase the future of her eponymous label, IZZY DU, building on the themes and focus of her 2021 prelude.
hypebeast.com
$70 Million USD MoMa Art Collection Expected To Be Sold in Order to Fund NFT Purchases
Including classic works from Picasso, Bacon, Rousseau and Renoir. The Museum of Modern Art is looking to expand its digital footprint in the world, possibly looking to acquire the museum’s first NFTs. With the help of the William S. Paley Foundation, MoMa is slated to auction off at least...
hypebeast.com
ASICS Presents the Eco-Friendly GEL-LYTE III CM 1.95
Nowadays, brands are more focused than ever on achievable sustainability initiatives that offset the inherent waste generated in the production of consumer goods. As a result, one ongoing race in eco-friendliness with regards to sneakers has been to produce a sneaker with the lowest amount of life cycle CO2e emissions. Recently, adidas and Allbirds teamed up to claim the throne with the Allbirds x adidas ADIZERO 2.94kg CO2e. However,
hypebeast.com
Daniel W. Fletcher SS23 Is For the Punks and Pearly Kings and Queens That Made London
Commencing with a one-minute silence, one of the U.K.’s brightest designers — Daniel W. Fletcher — hasn’t just returned to London Fashion Week, he has officially kicked off the Spring/Summer 2023 season. For FW22, Fletcher paid homage to his late father with his body of work, “Before the Morning Comes,” showing a darker side to the designer while littering in references to rock culture and the memories he shared with his dad.
hypebeast.com
Reinterpreted Elements of Nature Fueled LaQuan Smith’s SS23 Collection
Elevated, elegant and sexy are three appropriate words to describe the artistic fashion design approach of LaQuan Smith and his affinity for creating men’s and women’s ready-to-wear. Albeit his most recent collection did not profile any menswear items, Smith still delivered a fanciful presentation, with reinterpreted elements of nature fueling his Spring/Summer 2023 collection.
hypebeast.com
New Balance 990v3 Surfaces With Green and Yellow Uppers
Once New Balance takes notice that a particular silhouette is performing well, it never hesitates to go all in and whip it up in a vast array of colorways. Currently, one of the models in its lifestyle category that continues to run up the sales numbers is the 9990v3, and it has just appeared once more in a brand new green and yellow colorway.
