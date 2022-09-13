Usher is commemorating the 25 years of his celebrated album My Way with a special anniversary edition. The latest version features the original album in its entirety along with three “freshly reimagined” cuts — the Ryan James Carr remakes of “My Way,” “Nice & Slow” and “You Make Me Wanna…” — and their respective instrumentals. In addition, Usher and Sony Music Entertainment will release the mini-documentary Usher: 25 Years My Way, which hears the artist delving into the origin stories and the album’s culture impact, plus more interviews from Jermaine Dupri and Carr.

