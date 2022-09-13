ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Watch Russell Wilson's Explosive, First-Ever TD Pass as a Bronco

By Chad Jensen
MileHighHuddle
MileHighHuddle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KdfFH_0hsol95p00

The Denver Broncos new quarterback broke the ice with a beautiful touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy.

The Denver Broncos are on the road, taking on the Seattle Seahawks to open the 2022 regular season. It's a Monday Night Football showcase putting Russell Wilson on center stage.

After a somewhat jittery start, Wilson bounced back in the second quarter with gusto. Who had the historical distinction of catching Wilson's first-ever touchdown pass as a Bronco?

Jerry Jeudy. Watch it right here.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It was a gutsy decision on Wilson's part to go deep on third down, but he saw an opportunity with Jeudy in one-on-one coverage, and he took it. Was it the most accurate ball Wilson ever threw? No.

Credit Jeudy for catching an underthrown ball, making a few would-be tacklers miss, and turning on the jets to go the distance — 67 yards. That was Wilson's first completion to a wide receiver on the night, no less.

Jeudy hadn't scored a touchdown since his rookie year (2020). Jeudy catching Wilson's debut score as a Bronco is fitting. A franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all ships, after all.

On the night, Wilson is 7-of-10 for 153 yards and a touchdown, with a passer rating of 145.8. We'll see how he finishes the night as his counterpart on the opposite sideline, Geno Smith, is playing very well on the night.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!

Comments / 3

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Painful Injury News

Contrary to popular belief, Tom Brady is human. During the latest edition of his Let's Go! podcast, Brady opened up about the pain he's feeling after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' season opener against the Dallas Cowboys. Brady admit that he's dealing with a fair amount of cuts and bruises this...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Ezekiel Elliott’s strong message to Cowboys after Dak Prescott injury

The Dallas Cowboys 2022 season got off to a very rough start in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Not only did they lose by a score of 19-3, but they also lost their star quarterback Dak Prescott to a thumb injury that will hold him out for the next 6-8 weeks. In the wake of Prescott’s injury, running back Ezekiel Elliott has a plea for the Cowboys coaching staff that he’s hoping they will listen to.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Football
Denver, CO
Football
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Bears Legend Dick Butkus Has 3-Word Message For Aaron Rodgers

Before the NFL season started, Chicago Bears legend Dick Butkus made a strong statement about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. On Wednesday night, he revisited that statement. In late August, Butkus tweeted: "Boy, I hope Aaron Rodgers has figured out how to throw passes to himself because if not,...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
thecomeback.com

Pete Carroll gets honest about beating Russell Wilson

Week 1 of the 2022-23 NFL season featured some great matchups, but the Monday Night Football matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the Denver Broncos may have been the most intriguing due to the storylines involved in the game. This game marked former Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson’s return to Seattle,...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broncos#Monday Night Football#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#Free
The Spun

NFL Kicker Goes Unclaimed After Getting Released

The NFL is a cruel place for kickers. On Sunday, Rodrigo Blankenship missed what would have been a game-winning 42-yard field goal in a 20-20 tie between the Indianapolis Colts and Houston Texans. The Colts wasted little time waiving him on Tuesday. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Blankenship is...
NFL
The Spun

Packers Receive Much-Needed Wide Receiver News

The Green Bay Packers learned this past Sunday that life without Davante Adams is anything but easy. Fortunately, help is on the way for the reigning NFC North champs. Packers head coach Matt LaFleur announced that wide receiver Allen Lazard is expected to practice today. Lazard missed all of practice...
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett admits mistake: 'We definitely should've gone for it'

After sleeping on it, Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is willing to admit he made a mistake against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. The Broncos were trailing the Seahawks by one point when they got the ball back late in the fourth quarter. Before their drive started, Denver’s staff spoke with kicker Brandon McManus and set the 46-yard line as a target to reach for a potential game-winning field goal.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson homecoming in Broncos-Seahawks MNF hits milestone NFL hasn’t seen in over a decade

The much-awaited matchup between the Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks that’s filled to the brim with storylines. There was no bigger narrative, however, than Russell Wilson’s homecoming in Lumen Field. And the payoff for the drama was immense, as Geno Smith, Wilson’s backup in Seattle, led the Seahawks to a gritty 17-16 victory while Wilson was left to watch the baffling final play of the game from the sidelines.
SEATTLE, WA
MileHighHuddle

MileHighHuddle

Denver, CO
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
966K+
Views
ABOUT

MileHighHuddle is a FanNation channel covering the Denver Broncos

 https://www.si.com/nfl/broncos/.rss

Comments / 0

Community Policy