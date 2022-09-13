Watch Russell Wilson's Explosive, First-Ever TD Pass as a Bronco

The Denver Broncos new quarterback broke the ice with a beautiful touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy.

The Denver Broncos are on the road, taking on the Seattle Seahawks to open the 2022 regular season. It's a Monday Night Football showcase putting Russell Wilson on center stage.

After a somewhat jittery start, Wilson bounced back in the second quarter with gusto. Who had the historical distinction of catching Wilson's first-ever touchdown pass as a Bronco?

Jerry Jeudy. Watch it right here.

What happens next for the Broncos? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking Broncos news delivered to your inbox daily!

It was a gutsy decision on Wilson's part to go deep on third down, but he saw an opportunity with Jeudy in one-on-one coverage, and he took it. Was it the most accurate ball Wilson ever threw? No.

Credit Jeudy for catching an underthrown ball, making a few would-be tacklers miss, and turning on the jets to go the distance — 67 yards. That was Wilson's first completion to a wide receiver on the night, no less.

Jeudy hadn't scored a touchdown since his rookie year (2020). Jeudy catching Wilson's debut score as a Bronco is fitting. A franchise quarterback is the tide that raises all ships, after all.

On the night, Wilson is 7-of-10 for 153 yards and a touchdown, with a passer rating of 145.8. We'll see how he finishes the night as his counterpart on the opposite sideline, Geno Smith, is playing very well on the night.

Follow Chad on Twitter @ChadNJensen .

Follow Mile High Huddle on Twitter and Facebook .

Subscribe to Mile High Huddle on YouTube for daily Broncos live-stream podcasts!