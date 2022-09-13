Read full article on original website
What Are the New Electric Jeep SUVs?
Jeep brings us four new electric SUVs that will help reshape their lineup. Check out what we know about these Jeep EVs so far. The post What Are the New Electric Jeep SUVs? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want
Why would collectors pass on a rare classic 1969 Ford Mustang? We'll tell you. The post The Rarest Ford Mustang Collectors Don’t Want appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is the 2018 Toyota Camry a Used Midsize Sedan Worth Buying?
Finding the right used car can be a challenge. One that you ay consider is the 2018 Toyota Camry. Is this midsize sedan worth buying? The post Is the 2018 Toyota Camry a Used Midsize Sedan Worth Buying? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel
It's official, Ram's only in-house diesel engine is dead. Here's a peak at the diesel that might replace it. The post Here’s Why Ram Just Killed Its EcoDiesel appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Toyota GR Corolla Hatchback vs. Volkswagen Golf R and Civic Type R: Are They Worth It?
The Toyota GR Corolla Circuit Edition and Volkswagen Golf R will be similarly priced hot hatchbacks. However, the Civic Type R might give them a run for their money. The post Toyota GR Corolla Hatchback vs. Volkswagen Golf R and Civic Type R: Are They Worth It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad
The new Ford Mustang has a fully redesigned exterior. However, it might take some getting used to for fans of the previous generations. The post 2024 Ford Mustang’s Styling: the Good and the Bad appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat Actually Bring You the Full-Size Truck Qualities You Deserve?
Will you find the full-size truck qualities you desire in the 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat? Keep reading and find out. The post Does the 2023 Ford F-150 Lariat Actually Bring You the Full-Size Truck Qualities You Deserve? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Toyota Small SUV Before You’re Supposed To See It
These patent filings reveal a new Toyota crossover. Is this the C-HR small SUV replacement? The post 2024 Toyota Small SUV Before You’re Supposed To See It appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
‘Game-changing’ new battery charges in 3 minutes and lasts 20 years
A startup has developed a solid-state battery suitable for electric cars that can fully charge in minutes and lasts more than twice as long as current EV batteries.After successfully demonstrating a coin-cell prototype with charge rates of three minutes and over 10,000 cycles in a lifetime, Harvard University spin-off Adden Energy recieved $5.15 million in funding to further advance the technology, with the aim of commercialising it in the near future.Rapid development of clean energy storage technology is critical to combating the “plague” of climate change, according to the startup.In order to facilitate this adoption, Adden Energy CEO William...
3 Most Fuel-Efficient Trucks for 2022 and 2023, According to KBB
Which 2022 and 2023 trucks do you think are the most fuel-efficient? Find out if you're right. The post 3 Most Fuel-Efficient Trucks for 2022 and 2023, According to KBB appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The Fastest Production Mustang Ford Has Ever Made
The all new Ford Mustang debuts today. So let's look back at what has been the fastest production Mustang ever made. The post The Fastest Production Mustang Ford Has Ever Made appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Favorite Features of the New 2023 Lexus RX Luxury SUV
Will a new generation model of the 2023 Lexus RX luxury SUV make into your driveway? The post 3 Favorite Features of the New 2023 Lexus RX Luxury SUV appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2024 Mustang: What Were the Designers Thinking?
With the release of the 2024 Mustang, you can see that, in spite of it using essentially the same architecture as the current version, there are huge differences in technology, interiors, and overall styling. So it is appropriate to compare the two and see what Ford designers thought should change, and why. The Mustang is … The post 2024 Mustang: What Were the Designers Thinking? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Costs 4 Years and 300,000 Miles Later
Cars can be expensive to buy and to own. This is the Tesla Model 3 maintenance cost in 4 years and 300,000 miles. The post Tesla Model 3 Maintenance Costs 4 Years and 300,000 Miles Later appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla May Be Set to Build a New Plant - but Not the One You Think
Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla (TSLA) , has promised that this year he'll announce the locations of the electric-vehicle manufacturer's next factories. The list should probably include car-assembly plants as the visionary entrepreneur sees Tesla producing 20 million vehicles a year by 2030 to meet soaring demand for electric vehicles.
Surprise, the Ford F-150 Lightning Lasted Longer Than the Rivian R1T
The 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning lased longer during range testing than the 2022 Rivian R1T. See how far these trucks can go. The post Surprise, the Ford F-150 Lightning Lasted Longer Than the Rivian R1T appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Can the Toyota RAV4 Prime Run on Electricity Only?
The Toyota RAV4 Prime is a plug-in hybrid SUV that uses a gas engine and electric motors. Can it run on just electricity? The post Can the Toyota RAV4 Prime Run on Electricity Only? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Is a 4WD Truck Actually Worth It?
If you are looking for a new truck, you might be wondering if 4WD is worth it. Here are some pros and cons of a 4x4 pickup. The post Is a 4WD Truck Actually Worth It? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
The 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Outranks the Honda Accord Hybrid as the Best Hybrid Car for 2022
The market for affordable, efficient hybrid cars is competitive. See what makes the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid take the top spot for 2022. The post The 2022 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Outranks the Honda Accord Hybrid as the Best Hybrid Car for 2022 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
4 Great Chevy Tahoe Alternatives Under $55,0000
The Chevy Tahoe is tough to beat. But Ford, GMC, Nissan and even GMC are trying to beat it for less than $55,000. The post 4 Great Chevy Tahoe Alternatives Under $55,0000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
