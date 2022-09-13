Read full article on original website
Football Friday Picks (Week 4): Derek vs. Ryan vs. Trevor vs. Nick
(KMAland) -- Week four of the high school football season is here with the the KMA Sports crew picking 15 games. Ryan Matheny led the clubhouse last week with a 12-3 record while Derek was 10-5 and Trevor and Nick each went 8-6. Here's how the standings fare after three...
KMAland Girls XC (9/15): Big nights for MSTM, Dunkin
(KMAland) -- Martensdale-St. Mary's was a dominant victor in Corning while Rylee Dunkin won another race on Thursday night and Clarinda was second in Panora. Martensdale-St. Marys swept the top three spots en route to the team title. The Blue Devils totaled 29 points. Karson Oberender (22:32.56), Ellie Baker (22:38.56) and Maclaine German (22:39.41) were the top finishers while Autumn Elbert was 11th in 25:12.46.
2022 Friday Night Football in KMAland -- Week 4
(KMAland) -- The football season is rounding into the fourth week. KMA Sports has you covered tonight with the Barrett Auto Center High School Football Preview Show at 6:20, the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show around 7:00 and the Friday Night High School Football Scoreboard Show, brought to you by Keast Auto Center, your Chevy, GMC, Buick, Ford & Lincoln Dealer in Harlan and Keast Motors, your pre-owned dealer in Oakland.
Football: Mount Ayr at AHSTW
There's a big Class A District 7 meeting in Avoca tonight. Nick Stavas and Jan Harris have the call.
Senior leadership leading Logan-Magnolia on recent hot streak
(Logan) -- The Logan-Magnolia volleyball team is in the middle of a nine-day break with a four-match win streak in their back pocket. "We keep saying our keys to success are communication and celebrating successes," Bruck said. "Our team is super selfless." The Panthers closed Saturday's West Monona Tournament with...
IATC releases latest team rankings
(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track & Cross Country Coaches have released their latest team rankings. Logan-Magnolia is the highest-ranked KMAland girls team, coming in at No. 1 in Class 1A while Glenwood leads the boys teams at No. 6 in 3A. Find the full rankings here. CLASS 1A.
KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings (9/15): Lewis Central takes over No. 1 in 3A/4A/5A
(KMAland) -- Lewis Central jumps to No. 1 in the large class while Atlantic, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton and Glidden-Ralston moved in to the latest KMAland Volleyball Power Rankings. As always, the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass teams are all eligible for the...
Lo-Ma wins slugfest with Westwood, shifts focus to Tri-Center
(Logan) -- After securing the season’s first victory, Logan-Magnolia (1-2) looks to get back to .500 when it hosts Tri-Center (1-2) Friday. The Panthers took down Westwood (2-1) in a 14-6 defensive slugfest in week three to end their season-opening skid. “We needed [the win],” Logan-Magnolia head coach Matt...
Maryville volleyball leaning on three seniors in strong start
(Maryville) -- Maryville volleyball is off to a fine start behind the standout play and leadership of three seniors. The Spoofhounds, following a four-set road win at Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, have seven wins in their first 10 matches. “We’re feeling great,” Coach Bailey Cook told KMA Sports. “We’re seeing...
Glenwood ready to take shot at 3A No. 1 Harlan
(Glenwood) -- Glenwood football has tested themselves early in the 2022 football season, but their most daunting challenge might be the one that lies ahead on Friday night. The Rams are 2-1 on the year with wins over Atlantic and Abraham Lincoln. The lone loss on their record was a defeat to 4A No. 6 Indianola, but they also had an early defeat at the hands of 5A No. 9 Sioux City East expunged from the record books.
Football: Indianola at Lewis Central
KMA 4A No. 6 Indianola faces 4A No. 1 Lewis Central in a state-rated doozy tonight. Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call.
Riverside XC 'not waiting' for success
(Oakland) -- The Riverside cross country team's recent growth was on full display Monday at the Paul Fish Invitational in Red Oak. The Bulldogs posted top two team finishes in both races, highlighted by a championship outing in the boys race. "The girls came out and set the tone right...
KMAland Tennis (9/14): Maryville's Hansen, Wood team up for second-place finish at Cameron
(Cameron) -- Maryville’s doubles team of Lily Hansen and Kensley Wood came in with a second place finish in their bracket at the Cameron Tournament on Wednesday. Hansen and Wood went 3-1 on the day at the No. 3 doubles position while Jaci Elston took fourth at No. 2 singles.
Shenandoah nabs rare win over St. Albert in five-set thriller
(Shenandoah) -- For the first time in 21 tries, Shenandoah volleyball knocked off St. Albert on Thursday night. The Fillies (8-5, 3-1) grabbed a five-set thriller over their Hawkeye Ten Conference counterparts, 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-12. “I am so excited for (the team),” Shenandoah head coach Toni Comstock said....
Plattsmouth looks to build off first win in road bout with Mount Michael
(Plattsmouth, Neb.) -- After securing its first win of the season, Plattsmouth (1-2) is looking to carry that momentum into a non-district road bout with Mount Michael Benedictine (2-1). The Blue Devils ran away with a 78-7 victory over Lincoln Northwest in week three. “Every single week our guys prepare...
2002 3A state champions to be honored in Atlantic Friday
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic's 2002 state football champion will be honored on Friday evening prior to their game with Ballard. The 2002 3A state champions will be recognized at 6:30 Friday evening at the Trojan Bowl. Spectators are asked to come early and enjoy the evening.
Missouri 8-Player No. 2 Worth County set for undefeated showdown with Albany
(Grant City) -- Missouri Class 8-Player No. 2 Worth County has picked up right where they left off from their state runner-up season a year ago. The Tigers (3-0) have rolled to dominant wins over South Holt, St. Joseph Christian and Bishop LeBlond in their first three contests. “(The kids)...
Talking With Tom (Week 4): Clarinda & Bedford
(KMAland) -- The latest edition of Talking with Tom ventured along Highway 2 this week with trips to Clarinda and Bedford. The ole ball coach, Tom Moore, spoke with Clarinda head coach Collin Bevins and Bedford's Jeremy Nally. Clarinda hosts Clarke while Bedford welcomes Fremont-Mills to town. Your browser does...
Lorenz: Red Oak school year off to smooth start
(Red Oak) -- Buzz and excitement have surrounded the opening weeks of school in the Red Oak School District. That's according to Red Oak School Superintendent Ron Lorenz, who tells KMA News the first few weeks of school have gotten off to a smooth start. Notably, the district shifted some course offerings at the Inman Elementary School to a portable classroom unit. The Red Oak School Board approved leasing the two-room modular classroom for 39 months for over $139,000 at a meeting back in May. Lorenz says the unit is being used to offer various classes.
Harlan's record-breaking QB Kasperbauer humbled, ready to continue hard work
(Harlan) -- Harlan standout quarterback Teagon Kasperbauer has rewritten the record books for Iowa's most storied program. Kasperbauer threw for 186 yards last week in Harlan's 42-14 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton, surpassing Joel Osborn as the Cyclones' all-time leader with 6,382 yards. "It's an honor to see the numerous years...
