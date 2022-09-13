ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

KITV.com

Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety into the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu ranks #10 in top U.S. cities for empty nesters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to professional home service provider website Angi (formerly's Angie's List), Honolulu is ranked #10 in the U.S. out of the best cities for "empty nesters". For parents with newly independent kids who are off to college or out of the nest, Honolulu is an ideal city...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii State
KITV.com

Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case

HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Waianae food distribution aims to help kupuna amid rising costs

Courtroom backlog: Prosecutors say over 100 Oahu cases affected by High Court ruling. A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their charges are no longer valid. ‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as one of two scholars from the U.S. and the first from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
KHON2

Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?

While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

From Lanai to Harvard and back again: How one woman found her calling at home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelly Preza is truly a product of her environment. Preza grew up on Lanai but started boarding at the Kamehameha Schools when she was 12. The distance would grow in college as she took a big leap to the East Coast to attend and graduate from Harvard University.
BEAT OF HAWAII

Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You

Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

A “Garden of Canstructions” at Kahala Mall

The local nonprofit, AIA Honolulu, is hosting a “Canstruction” Competition from September 17th to the 24th. The public is invited to view the structures at Kahala Mall and even be a part of the voting process to pick a winner. This is the 17th Annual Canstruction Competition and all the proceeds will go back to […]
HONOLULU, HI

