KITV.com
Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety into the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second...
KITV.com
Honolulu ranks #10 in top U.S. cities for empty nesters
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to professional home service provider website Angi (formerly's Angie's List), Honolulu is ranked #10 in the U.S. out of the best cities for "empty nesters". For parents with newly independent kids who are off to college or out of the nest, Honolulu is an ideal city...
Toilet paper is back at these Hawaii bathrooms
A steadier supply of industrial-sized products has been secured.
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
KITV.com
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case. Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in...
KITV.com
Prosecutors in Hawaii unseal public corruption, bribery case
HONOLULU (AP) — A Hawaii business owner and a Maui County official have been charged with bribery and public corruption involving more than $2 million in cash and gifts, federal court documents unsealed Thursday showed. Milton Choy, the owner of a Honolulu company that provides wastewater services and supplies,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Waianae food distribution aims to help kupuna amid rising costs
Courtroom backlog: Prosecutors say over 100 Oahu cases affected by High Court ruling. A Hawaii Supreme Court ruling has inmates in legal limbo — held behind bars even though their charges are no longer valid. ‘Stay the course’: UH football optimistic heading into homecoming game against Duquesne. Updated:...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii woman with passion for serving kupuna selected as Obama Foundation Scholar
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii woman with a passion for serving the kupuna population has been selected as an Obama Foundation Scholar for the 2022 to 2023 academic year. Dr. Poki’i Balaz was chosen as one of two scholars from the U.S. and the first from Hawaii to participate in the program. Balaz is currently chief policy and compliance officer for Lunalilo Home, a residential care home that serves Hawaii’s kupuna.
KITV.com
Parents raise concern over campus safety following recent instances at Hawaii schools
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- There have been two separate "stranger danger" incidents at different schools across the state over the last few weeks. Suspects involved in each incident, one at Jarrett Middle School and one at Honaunau Elementary, have been arrested. But concerns remain. The Department of Education is pointing KITV4...
Pearl City pool closure to last through 2022
The switch gear, electrical bonding and exhaust fan are just some of the issues at the Pearl City District Park pool.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
KITV.com
Young at Heart Expo, for 50+ crowd, comes to Blaisdell Exhibition Hall September 16-17
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The third annual 'Young at Heart' Expo comes to Honolulu this weekend, an event made just for kupuna and their families. Island residents 50+ can visit the event at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Friday and Saturday, September 16-18 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
KITV.com
Lunchroom brawl prompts lockdown at Nanakuli High & Intermediate School
WAIANAE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Nanakuli High & Intermediate School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday after a brawl broke out involving several students. Nanakuli High & Intermediate School Principal Darin Pilialoha sent a letter home to parents explaining the incident.
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Lanai to Harvard and back again: How one woman found her calling at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelly Preza is truly a product of her environment. Preza grew up on Lanai but started boarding at the Kamehameha Schools when she was 12. The distance would grow in college as she took a big leap to the East Coast to attend and graduate from Harvard University.
How a mainland rail strike could hurt Hawaii
The Hawaii Shippers Council said between a quarter to a third of goods shipped into Hawaii need to be brought to the West Coast by train first.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Federal agencies report alarming spike in illegal ghost guns, attachments on Hawaii streets
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Federal agents are sounding the alarm about illegally obtained ghost guns and other gun parts they’re finding in Hawaii homes. The weapons are increasingly being used in violent crimes. “We are seeing a significant increase,” said John Tobon, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations....
BEAT OF HAWAII
Who Gets Rescued In Hawaii? The Answer Will Surprise You
Another Hawaii visitor air rescue occurred Sunday afternoon when a 23-year-old woman from Arizona was plucked from the trail leading to Kaihalulu red sand beach in Hana (pictured above). She reportedly incurred a foot and leg injury due to a fall. This is also a known Maui trespassing problem area,...
KITV.com
City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action
Vandalism and trespassing have become an ongoing nuisance to nearby residents of an undeveloped, 17-acre city property in Hawaii Kai on the mauka side of Kalanianaole Highway, across of Wawamalu Beach. City clears out litter, squatters from undeveloped Hawaii Kai property, but some want more action. Vandalism and trespassing have...
A “Garden of Canstructions” at Kahala Mall
The local nonprofit, AIA Honolulu, is hosting a “Canstruction” Competition from September 17th to the 24th. The public is invited to view the structures at Kahala Mall and even be a part of the voting process to pick a winner. This is the 17th Annual Canstruction Competition and all the proceeds will go back to […]
