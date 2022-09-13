ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Bham Now

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these 5 Hispanic-owned restaurants in Birmingham

September 15 officially kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month and there’s no better way to share and celebrate than with these five Hispanic-owned restaurants in Birmingham. La Tía Paisa owner Maria Manzano moved from San Diego almost 11 years ago and started La Tía Paisa Taco Shop after she saw Birmingham’s existing taco shop options. What she couldn’t find, she created. This spot serves true California-style Mexican food, a breath of fresh air from the popular Tex-Mex scene in Birmingham.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham’s Crestwood Festival Centre sells for $9.3 million, new grocery store eyed

Big changes are coming to Birmingham’s Crestwood Festival Centre after the 33-year-old shopping center was sold last month. Baltimore-based CityWide Properties acquired the center for $9.38 million. CityWide founder Steve Verstandig said the company plans to invest $1.5 million in capital upgrades on the site over the next year-and-a-half, improving its façade and parking lot, and adding aesthetic touches.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Rougaroux to open new location in Mountain Brook in 2023

Since 2017, The Rougaroux has been serving up mouthwatering po’boys, gumbo and boudin and more in Forest Park. Now, the restaurant is planning to bring their New Orleans fare to Mountain Brook! Keep reading to learn more about The Rougaroux’s upcoming location. Coming to Mountain Brook in 2023.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
Bham Now

25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival

The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover completes renovations at Georgetown Lake Park

Hoover officials on Wednesday celebrated the completion of renovations to Georgetown Lake Park. The city this summer spent $70,000 replacing almost all the woodwork in the park and installing a new fountain in the 3-acre lake. The neighborhood park sits off Lorna Road, just east of the Colonial Park Condominiums and between the Monte D’Oro and Chapel Hills neighborhoods.
HOOVER, AL
Shelby Reporter

Old Baker Farm to open pumpkin patch for visitors

HARPERSVILLE – The time for pumpkin picking has arrived. Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 24, Old Baker Farm will open its pumpkin patch to the public and will also provide additional activities for family fun. Residents will have from Saturday, Sept. 24 till Monday, Oct. 31 to come to the...
HARPERSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Alabaster Chick-fil-A announces closing for remodel

ALABASTER – The Alabaster Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that it will be closing its doors to remodel on Friday, Sept. 23. “We are so appreciative of all the support that has been given to us by the Alabaster community and are so grateful for the ability to take this next step on our journey,” said Chick-fil-A’s Human Resources Manager Wendy Ellison Cain.
ALABASTER, AL
comebacktown.com

Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea

Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Thousands attend Montevallo’s 2022 Tinglewood Festival

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s annual woodworking art festival drew thousands of people to Orr Park for hours of wood-related activities and live entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 10. Organizers of the fourth annual Tinglewood Festival reported a nearly perfect weather day as an estimated 6,000 attendees and more than 100...
MONTEVALLO, AL
Village Living

Dogs banned from city fields

Declaring that dogs and people sharing fields is not working, the Mountain Brook City County on Monday banned dogs from fields in the city. “It's not working,” Councilman Billy Pritchard declared, acknowledging having received several reports on the matter. “Now they're starting flag football for younger guys so until the middle of November, they're going to be out there, even on Sunday for a lot of time every afternoon, including weekends and Fridays.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, AL
wbrc.com

Shelby County fair canceled for 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 73 years, the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is canceling the Shelby County Fair. Sadly, President Sid Wheeler said with lack of attendance, volunteers and funds, they have to cancel the fair this year. The 2021 fair attendance was about a third...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

