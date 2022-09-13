Read full article on original website
Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
Good Dog Park & Grill, A Park For Your ConsiderationObscuraBirmingham, AL
Bham Now
5 reasons you need to get tickets now for Antiques at the Gardens, Sept. 29-Oct. 2
If you’re an antiques fan, Antiques at the Gardens is where you need to be at the end of September. You’ll come away from this premier antiques show with all the architecture, design, floral, landscape and furniture inspo you could ever need. Tickets are limited—buy yours now, and keep reading for all the details.
Bham Now
NEW: Aww Shucks opening in Avondale this fall—celebrate at Aww Shucks Fall Festival, Sept 24
Gourmet fire-roasted corn food truck Aww Shucks is adding a new location this fall. Keep reading to learn more about the expansion and how you can celebrate at the Aww Shucks Fall Festival on September 24. Aww Shucks opening in Avondale. If you haven’t tried Aww Shucks’ fire-roasted corn yet,...
Bham Now
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with these 5 Hispanic-owned restaurants in Birmingham
September 15 officially kicks off Hispanic Heritage Month and there’s no better way to share and celebrate than with these five Hispanic-owned restaurants in Birmingham. La Tía Paisa owner Maria Manzano moved from San Diego almost 11 years ago and started La Tía Paisa Taco Shop after she saw Birmingham’s existing taco shop options. What she couldn’t find, she created. This spot serves true California-style Mexican food, a breath of fresh air from the popular Tex-Mex scene in Birmingham.
Birmingham’s Crestwood Festival Centre sells for $9.3 million, new grocery store eyed
Big changes are coming to Birmingham’s Crestwood Festival Centre after the 33-year-old shopping center was sold last month. Baltimore-based CityWide Properties acquired the center for $9.38 million. CityWide founder Steve Verstandig said the company plans to invest $1.5 million in capital upgrades on the site over the next year-and-a-half, improving its façade and parking lot, and adding aesthetic touches.
Bham Now
Rougaroux to open new location in Mountain Brook in 2023
Since 2017, The Rougaroux has been serving up mouthwatering po’boys, gumbo and boudin and more in Forest Park. Now, the restaurant is planning to bring their New Orleans fare to Mountain Brook! Keep reading to learn more about The Rougaroux’s upcoming location. Coming to Mountain Brook in 2023.
Bham Now
25 exciting October events including the Greek Food Festival
The fall season means cool weather, gorgeous color-changing leaves and festival fun. To plan for this special fall month, check out our list of 25 October events around Birmingham. 1. Shop Save & Share benefiting The Junior League of Birmingham. What: Give back to the Bham community while saving 20%...
hooversun.com
Hoover completes renovations at Georgetown Lake Park
Hoover officials on Wednesday celebrated the completion of renovations to Georgetown Lake Park. The city this summer spent $70,000 replacing almost all the woodwork in the park and installing a new fountain in the 3-acre lake. The neighborhood park sits off Lorna Road, just east of the Colonial Park Condominiums and between the Monte D’Oro and Chapel Hills neighborhoods.
Shelby Reporter
Old Baker Farm to open pumpkin patch for visitors
HARPERSVILLE – The time for pumpkin picking has arrived. Beginning on Saturday, Sept. 24, Old Baker Farm will open its pumpkin patch to the public and will also provide additional activities for family fun. Residents will have from Saturday, Sept. 24 till Monday, Oct. 31 to come to the...
You can spend a charming Alabama getaway in this AirBnB grain silo
You may have heard of working in a silo, but living in one?. A unique AirBnB in St. Clair County offers visitors just that - a stay inside a converted 24-foot former grain silo. The Silo House at South of Sanity Farms in Pell City is open for $115 a...
Shelby Reporter
Alabaster Chick-fil-A announces closing for remodel
ALABASTER – The Alabaster Chick-fil-A announced on Wednesday, Sept. 14 that it will be closing its doors to remodel on Friday, Sept. 23. “We are so appreciative of all the support that has been given to us by the Alabaster community and are so grateful for the ability to take this next step on our journey,” said Chick-fil-A’s Human Resources Manager Wendy Ellison Cain.
comebacktown.com
Mountain Brook man reluctantly moves away, but has idea
Today’s guest columnist is Daniel Bolus. I was born and raised in Birmingham and attended Mountain Brook High School. I graduated with a degree in Biomedical Engineering from Tulane University in 2018, and, I have been involved in Birmingham’s entrepreneurial scene ever since. My fiancé and I recently...
Shelby Reporter
Thousands attend Montevallo’s 2022 Tinglewood Festival
MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s annual woodworking art festival drew thousands of people to Orr Park for hours of wood-related activities and live entertainment on Saturday, Sept. 10. Organizers of the fourth annual Tinglewood Festival reported a nearly perfect weather day as an estimated 6,000 attendees and more than 100...
wbrc.com
Online rental scam leaving Birmingham families out thousands of dollars
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re on your side with a warning about a new rental scam happening right now in Birmingham that could cost you thousands and leave you with no place to live. Troy Gagliardi owns Sayco Homes and they have around 100 rental properties throughout Birmingham. He...
Kroger begins Birmingham delivery service -- even without a grocery store
Kroger is today celebrating the opening of its delivery service in the Birmingham area. Announced back in March, the grocery retailer is opening a 50,000-square-foot facility at 30 West Oxmoor Rd. as a last-mile “spoke” location for its new delivery network, supplied by a high-tech customer fulfillment center, near Atlanta.
Bham Now
Construction has begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center—details here
Retail fans, get ready—construction has officially begun on Pell City’s newest shopping center, Pell City Square. Read on to learn more. After years of anticipation, construction has officially begun on Pell City Square. Now, after a September 8 groundbreaking, the shopping center is finally underway. Located on at...
Village Living
Dogs banned from city fields
Declaring that dogs and people sharing fields is not working, the Mountain Brook City County on Monday banned dogs from fields in the city. “It's not working,” Councilman Billy Pritchard declared, acknowledging having received several reports on the matter. “Now they're starting flag football for younger guys so until the middle of November, they're going to be out there, even on Sunday for a lot of time every afternoon, including weekends and Fridays.
Work begins on new 135,000-square-foot Pell City shopping center
Work has begun on a new 135,000-square-foot shopping center off Interstate 20 on Dr. John Haynes Drive in Pell City. Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt said the project, located on the former site of the St. Clair County Hospital, has been four years in the making. It is a project...
wbrc.com
Shelby County fair canceled for 2022
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in 73 years, the Kiwanis Club of Columbiana is canceling the Shelby County Fair. Sadly, President Sid Wheeler said with lack of attendance, volunteers and funds, they have to cancel the fair this year. The 2021 fair attendance was about a third...
wbrc.com
New proposed apartment complex in Tuscaloosa causes controversy
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - New retail space and apartments are coming to downtown Tuscaloosa, but not everyone is on board with the idea. The Tuscaloosa City Council voted four-three to approve the project that is months in the making. This will be a six-story mixed used apartment complex located on...
While students waited on refunds, this Alabama college sold cars to employees on the cheap
A decade of state audits shows that Lawson State has struggled to maintain proper internal control of its finances.
