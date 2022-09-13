ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud signs NIL deal with unique twist

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has scored once again under the NCAA’s NIL rules. Stroud, along with Buckeyes center Luke Wypler, has signed a deal with Lemon Perfect to endorse the low-calorie hydrating water brand, the beverage maker announced recently. We’re only a little more than a year into...
Guys, we're 9th in the country in yards per play. It hasn't been perfect, but it's been a couple weird games. ND

[In reply to "I think we're underestimating how different this offense is without JSN...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 06:30:12 09/14/22]. shortened the game as much as possible and OSU undoubtedly came into that game with a plan to utilize JSN heavily, so I'm sure it was a shock to everyone's system when he went out so early. In addition, CJ wasn't sharp for most of the game, but looked much better against ASU.
agree. Impossible to know what kind of team Toledo is bsaed on results so far...

[In reply to "Toledo is a weak team with few players even remotely close to what Ohio State brings." by Centauri2, posted at 23:57:13 09/13/22]. ...playing Long Island (no idea they had a football program) and UMass which is one of the worst teams in college football over the past few seasons (2 wins in the last 3 years).
Five-star DE Eddrick Houston Was Impressed During Ohio State Visit, Buckeyes Crack Top-10 List for Kam Pringle

Five-star Georgia 2024 defensive end Eddrick Houston went into his Sept. 3 visit at Ohio State open-minded. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound pass rusher was impressed by what he saw at Ohio Stadium during the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Houston was impressed by how energized the stadium was, mentioning fans were excited throughout the contest.
Seems weird but makes sense this will happen every couple years (m)

[In reply to "8/12 games are at Ohio Stadium. Seems high to me. Hope the team is prepared when we hit MSU & PSU *" by Porsche, posted at 09:39:52 09/14/22]. Since there are an odd number of conference games, teams play 5 conference games at home every other year, and 5 away conference games in the in-between years. Plus all three of our non-con games happened to be at home this year.
Exploring Ohio Through Historic Trains and Railroad Stations

Patty has enjoyed traveling between Canada and the USA for over 20 years and always finds something fascinating to report. Ohio enjoyed statewide passenger train service from 1850 until the early 1970s, when the popularity of passenger railways began to decline due to the increase in automobile ownership. During the heyday of all rail service, Ohio maintained the largest number of track miles of any U.S. state, having some 3,000 miles.
Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio.  Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m.  Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
