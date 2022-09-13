Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Mexican Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Nancy’s Home Cooking will return to cater Rewash Refillery’s first birthday bashThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Burke struggles early in 2022, can turn the tide against ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Fresh beginnings and new leadership for the incoming Law and Society Scholars directorThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
theozone.net
Winner of Gophers/Purdue in 3 weeks has inside track.. Neither play OSU/UM. Whisky has OOC L and plays @ OSU
[In reply to "So who wins the B1G West? Minny’s gotta be the favorite now right? *" by Blast32, posted at 16:42:01 09/14/22]. Illini are in the mix. And I suppose NW, since it is an even-numbered year, but they don't duck OSU this year. Edited by original poster...
theozone.net
Big difference in "how" each got the job. Day was running things at Ohio State for 2 years, in addition to much greater
[In reply to "Ryan Day was never a head coach before Ohio State. " by Centauri2, posted at 09:59:02 09/15/22]. I'm going to assume you are just being contrarian here as usual, which does not lead to expanded debate or conversation.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day comments on changes to kick return game: 'We're hoping to get the ball in his hands'
Ryan Day is going to be heading in a different direction with the kick return game. Chip Trayanum will get an opportunity on Saturday against Toledo, and Day is excited to see what he can do per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Emeka Egbuka gave his support for the Arizona...
thecomeback.com
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud signs NIL deal with unique twist
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud has scored once again under the NCAA’s NIL rules. Stroud, along with Buckeyes center Luke Wypler, has signed a deal with Lemon Perfect to endorse the low-calorie hydrating water brand, the beverage maker announced recently. We’re only a little more than a year into...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theozone.net
Guys, we're 9th in the country in yards per play. It hasn't been perfect, but it's been a couple weird games. ND
[In reply to "I think we're underestimating how different this offense is without JSN...." by DaytonBuck, posted at 06:30:12 09/14/22]. shortened the game as much as possible and OSU undoubtedly came into that game with a plan to utilize JSN heavily, so I'm sure it was a shock to everyone's system when he went out so early. In addition, CJ wasn't sharp for most of the game, but looked much better against ASU.
landgrantholyland.com
Buckeyes earn another Crystal Ball prediction for a top receiver in the 2024 class
It has been a little bit of time since Ohio State received their last commitment, but that’s just how recruiting can go often times. The Buckeyes tend to receive commitments in groups rather than one at a time these days, and with high school football going on, currently recruits are focused on their own seasons at hand.
theozone.net
agree. Impossible to know what kind of team Toledo is bsaed on results so far...
[In reply to "Toledo is a weak team with few players even remotely close to what Ohio State brings." by Centauri2, posted at 23:57:13 09/13/22]. ...playing Long Island (no idea they had a football program) and UMass which is one of the worst teams in college football over the past few seasons (2 wins in the last 3 years).
Eleven Warriors
2025 TE Bear Tenney Says He Feels Like Kevin Wilson and Justin Frye Want Him to Be at Ohio State and Jaden Ball Enjoys OSU Visit
Not only does he have one of the best names in the entire recruiting industry, but Arizona prospect Bear Tenney is emerging as a priority tight end target for Ohio State in the 2025 recruiting class. Tenney picked up his OSU offer from Kevin Wilson and Ryan Day on June...
RELATED PEOPLE
Buckeye offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest is ‘very high’
Buckeye scholarship offer says Ohio State is his dream school and his interest in the Buckeyes is ‘very high’
theozone.net
Just calling out stupid comments. Good schools can hire candidates with no head coaching experience
[In reply to "Big difference in "how" each got the job. Day was running things at Ohio State for 2 years, in addition to much greater" by CD Buck, posted at 10:38:22 09/15/22]. : I'm going to assume you are just being contrarian here as usual, which does not lead to expanded debate or conversation.
Eleven Warriors
Five-star DE Eddrick Houston Was Impressed During Ohio State Visit, Buckeyes Crack Top-10 List for Kam Pringle
Five-star Georgia 2024 defensive end Eddrick Houston went into his Sept. 3 visit at Ohio State open-minded. The 6-foot-3, 255-pound pass rusher was impressed by what he saw at Ohio Stadium during the Buckeyes’ 21-10 victory over Notre Dame. Houston was impressed by how energized the stadium was, mentioning fans were excited throughout the contest.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB, true freshman walk-on, becomes latest to shed black stripe
Ohio State has a new full-fledged running back, the program announced on Wednesday following practice. This time, it was RB TC Caffey, a true freshman out of Hubbard, Ohio. Caffey was a walk-on addition for the Buckeyes, but he has shed his black stripe to become a full member of the program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ryan Day too nice? Too many night games? 10 Ohio State football rants and takes
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On this Wednesday Buckeye Talk, the Ohio State text subscribers and Doug Lesmerises are ready to rant again about the Buckeyes. Where Toledo coach Jason Candle is wrong about Ryan Day. Ohio State football is playing too many night games. At The Shoe, there aren’t enough...
Top 10 Best-Dressed Ohio State Pets: Meet them, and vote for your favorite (poll)
Cleveland, Ohio – The Ohio State University football season is in full swing now, with the Buckeyes at 2-0 after a solid 21-10 victory over Notre Dame, and a 45-12 blowout of Arkansas State. We’re celebrating the kick off of the 2022-23 Ohio State season with a contest of...
theozone.net
Seems weird but makes sense this will happen every couple years (m)
[In reply to "8/12 games are at Ohio Stadium. Seems high to me. Hope the team is prepared when we hit MSU & PSU *" by Porsche, posted at 09:39:52 09/14/22]. Since there are an odd number of conference games, teams play 5 conference games at home every other year, and 5 away conference games in the in-between years. Plus all three of our non-con games happened to be at home this year.
theozone.net
Herbie is very good at his job. Too many people just despise his chosen profession. (m)
[In reply to "Herbie did well on pro coverage *" by Buck Bojangles, posted at 23:13:33 09/15/22]. I find the broadcaster hate on message board to be one of the strangest things about die-hard sports fans. They have a job. It is to talk. While the game is played. They...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Five things you should know about the newly designed 2022 Ohio School Report Cards, expected Thursday
COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Education is expected to release the 2022 Ohio School Report Cards on Thursday using a new stars-based rating system instead of assigning A through F grades. While the information will be posted at https://reportcard.education.ohio.gov/, low-performing school districts will not be sanctioned or...
wanderwisdom.com
Exploring Ohio Through Historic Trains and Railroad Stations
Patty has enjoyed traveling between Canada and the USA for over 20 years and always finds something fascinating to report. Ohio enjoyed statewide passenger train service from 1850 until the early 1970s, when the popularity of passenger railways began to decline due to the increase in automobile ownership. During the heyday of all rail service, Ohio maintained the largest number of track miles of any U.S. state, having some 3,000 miles.
Where Ohio universities rank among best U.S. colleges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S. U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness. In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve […]
What to do this weekend in Columbus, central Ohio: Sept. 16-18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From fall sports to local festivals, there’s no shortage of things to do this weekend in central Ohio. Southern Soul Music Festival: Sept. 16 The festival features Tucka, Sir Charles Jones, Pokey Bear, Nellie “Tiger” Travis, and Big Robb. Palace Theatre – 34 W. Broad St. Tickets. 8 p.m. Joe Rogan: Sept. 16 The […]
Comments / 0