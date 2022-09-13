Read full article on original website
California Governor Accuse Texas and Florida Governor of Committing a CrimeTom HandyTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
NYC Couple Quit their Jobs to Make $128K a Month Baking Mini Croissants at their French BakeryZack LoveNew York City, NY
Morristown’s Annual Festival on the Green, Northern NJ’s Premier Fall Event October 2Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Take a Step Back in Time Aboard this Unforgettable Train Experience in New YorkTravel MavenArcade, NY
Dance to Afro Caribbean Soul music and try an interactive photo booth at this Brooklyn festival
Local arts will take center stage at The Downtown Brooklyn Arts Festival, a free two-day celebration of music, performing arts, and visual arts in a public plaza later this month. Brooklyn Downtown Partnership organized the annual event in collaboration with Two Trees Management Co. and gave us the scoop on...
bkreader.com
Aretha Franklin is Taking Over One of Brooklyn’s Most Famous Venues
Next month, The Kings Theatre will serve as the first stop on a nationwide tour celebrating Aretha Franklin, reports The Brooklyn Paper. The iconic Flatbush performance venue will kick off a 21-city tour paying Respect to one of America’s most beloved artists. For three nights, from Oct. 6-8, the...
ABC News
Telfar bags take over Brooklyn at Rainbow pop-up shop during New York Fashion Week
Telfar fans were sent into a frenzy recently after it was announced that the brand was taking over a Rainbow store location in Brooklyn during New York Fashion Week. The unisex fashion label announced that it would be filling the Fulton Street store in Downtown Brooklyn with thousands of bags in every size and every color for one day only -- all available on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Little Amal comes to NYC after walking through 12 other countries
JAMAICA, Queens — She’s been adored by communities in 12 different countries, across which she’s walked some 8,000 miles. Little Amal is a 12-foot-tall puppet depicting a Syrian refugee girl who’s walked with more than a million people from the Syria-Turkey border to the United Kingdom to raise awareness of the plight of child refugees. […]
Western Queens Gazette
Martha’s Country Bakery
There’s always something baking at Martha’s Country Bakery. With five locations in Brooklyn and Queens, you simply must treat yourself to some luscious baked goods, made with only high-quality ingredients that you can taste in every bite. Martha’s Country Bakery on Ditmars Blvd. in Astoria has recently been...
A good, old-fashioned steakhouse battle is brewing in NYC
Old Homestead Steakhouse, which first opened on 9th Avenue in 1868, has a lot going for it. It’s one of the best restaurants in its neighborhood and category. It’s address straddles touristy and residential areas. And it has another location in Las Vegas, where things that happen stay.
NYC Housing Calendar, Sept. 15-21
City Limits rounds up the latest housing and land use-related events, public hearings and upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. Welcome to City Limits’ NYC Housing Calendar, a weekly feature where we round up the latest housing and land use-related events and hearings, as well as upcoming affordable housing lotteries that are ending soon. If you know of an event we should include in next week’s calendar, email david@citylimits.org.
Car slams into Palace Fried Chicken in Brooklyn
A car has slammed into a Brooklyn restaurant on Brighton Beach Avenue.
Essence
How Telfar Shut Down Downtown Brooklyn During New York Fashion Week
The Black-owned brand partnered with Rainbow Shops for a one-day-only IRL shopping experience. Telfar has been taking the girls by storm online for years, but this past weekend during New York Fashion Week, they decided to take it up a notch. The fashion brand took over the Rainbow store in Downtown Brooklyn and hosted an in-person shopping experience during New York Fashion Week.
Christina Ricci Lists Charming Brooklyn Townhouse for $2.4 Million — See Inside!
The three-level Fort Greene home features a spacious garden and gated entrance Christina Ricci is letting go of her New York townhouse! The Yellowjackets actress, 42, has listed her three-story home located in the Fort Greene neighborhood of Brooklyn, just a short walk away from Fort Greene Park, for $2.4 million. John Carapella of Compass holds the listing. Featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the two-family residence is separated into a garden-level apartment and an upper-level apartment. RELATED: Christina Ricci's Kids Surprise Her with 'Best Mom' Banner After Emmy Loss: 'Came...
untappedcities.com
10 of the Oldest Bars and Restaurants in Brooklyn
A city of its own until 1898, Brooklyn is home to many of the city’s oldest institutions. Restaurants and bars are no exception, with the oldest dating back to 1887. Given the history of immigration, there’s not surprisingly a concentration in Italian joints and bars connected with German beer. An honorable mention goes to P.J. Hanley Tavern in Carroll Gardens, which was until a few years ago, Brooklyn’s oldest bar dating to 1874. Here are the oldest bars and restaurants in Brooklyn.
TMZ.com
Cardi B Visits Old Middle School, Donates $100k
Cardi B really believes in public education ... because she went back to her old middle school in New York for a surprise visit, and even whipped out her checkbook. The Bronx-born MC hit up I.S. 232 Tuesday morning in NYC's Morris Heights neighborhood. Cardi did 3 years there -- 6th grade through 8th -- and we're told her visit came as a complete surprise to the students and principal.
Diplo closes out New York Fashion Week with beats and drinks atop swanky Brooklyn rooftop bar
EDM DJ Diplo helped round off a week of NYFW festivities over the weekend, with an epic night of music and dancing at one of Brooklyn's swankiest rooftops. The 43-year-old record producer put on quite the performance Sunday atop The William Vale in Williamsburg, on the hotel's two-floor rooftop bar, Westlight.
therealdeal.com
Meet the developer from the Harlem church scandal
Facing mounting repair costs, seven Brooklyn and Harlem churches put their faith in New York developer Moujan Vahdat to buy their sites and build projects that included space to worship. Then word broke that the deals were rigged. Vahdat paid a few AME church leaders, unbeknownst to congregants, so he...
NYC program preparing individuals for the workforce
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A program with the New York City Department of Probation is preparing individuals for the workforce whether they’re unsure of which industry they want to get into or if they’re a recent college graduate who wants to move up in their respective field. NeON Works creates a safe space for […]
bkreader.com
Man on Moped in Brooklyn Wanted for Groping 5 Random Women
A creep is riding around Brooklyn on a moped groping random women before speeding off, police said Monday. In less than two weeks, the attacker has struck at least five times around the borough. He started his spree about 5 p.m. Aug. 28 when he rode up alongside a 28-year-old...
Meet the Brooklyn artist who painted Michelle Obama
NEW YORK - It's a height that most artists can only dream of: to be commissioned to paint a historic portrait of the First Lady of the United States. Six years ago, that honor was given to Brooklyn artist Sharon Sprung. In her Boerum Heights studio, Sprung told CBS2's Hannah Kliger about Michelle Obama's initial reaction when she saw the completed work."I really felt that she genuinely liked the painting and she noted certain things about it," Sprung says.So did the former president. "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle: her grace, her intelligence, and the...
Thrillist
One of Italy's Best Historic & Authentic Pizzerias Is Opening in NYC
Take it from a born-and-raised Italian like myself: Every pizza fan in Italy has heard of Naples' L'antica Pizzeria da Michele at least once, and the luckiest ones (including me) were even able to try it. Now, New Yorkers are next on the list. L'antica Pizzeria da Michele is officially...
untappedcities.com
10 Remaining Wooden Houses in Manhattan
In a city built of glass, brick, and stone, wooden houses are hard to spot in Manhattan. That said, some wooden houses have survived since their creation in the 18th and 19th centuries — when the city was mainly farmland. After the city became industrialized, these wooden houses were deemed hazardous, and new wooden-based construction was outlawed in Manhattan with the “fire limit” law of 1866. Thus, the few wooden structures that remain in New York City are extremely rare. Here are the 10 remaining wooden buildings that you can still spot in Manhattan:
NYC woman nabbed at JFK airport for role in Harlem murder
A woman wanted by authorities for her role in a revenge murder in Harlem was nabbed at JFK Airport, police said Friday. Tynika Johnson, 30, played a part in the Feb. 27 shooting death of Charles Buckner, 38, who was behind the wheel of a parked silver Mercedes-Benz at Fifth Ave. near W. 138th when he was struck down in a hail of bullets, according to the NYPD. She was charged with murder and ...
