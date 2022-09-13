ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville, CA

YourCentralValley.com

New Porterville library to get multi-million grant

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The proposed new library in Porterville just received a grant for several million dollars in seed money ahead of its upcoming construction. City officials on Monday say Porterville was selected above other applicants to receive $7.26 million for the construction of the new library. The former library was lost to arson, […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
rtands.com

Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California

The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox

Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Visalia Unified changes graduation requirements

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students in the Visalia Unified School District will now have to take three years of math in order to meet their graduation requirements. On Wednesday, officials announced that the Visalia Unified School Board had voted during a meeting to increase the graduation requirement in math to meet the state’s college and […]
VISALIA, CA
Porterville, CA
horseandrider.com

7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022

On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia

VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Amtrak San Joaquin impacted by freight carrier dispute, possible cancelations

An ongoing negotiation with the nation’s Class I freight carriers may have an impact on several Amtrak trains that make a few stops in the area. The railroad carriers are discussing salary, benefits, time off, and work practices. While this negotiation does not involve Amtrak directly if a stoppage were to occur this would impact the flow of the San Joaquin railways.
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Underground storage tank removal uncovers hazardous leak

The recent removal of an underground fuel storage tank at the Hanford Community Medical Center led to the discovery of a hazardous materials leak. According to a report released by the Kings County Department of Public Health, the 4,000-gallon underground storage tank serviced an emergency generator used for powering the refrigerators in the medical center's cafeteria.
HANFORD, CA
sjvsun.com

Tulare DA Ward takes helm of Calif.’s top prosecutor group

The voice of California’s 58 top prosecutors, and the thousands of lawyers that work for them, is now led by Tulare County’s Tim Ward. Ward, elected District Attorney by Tulare County voters in 2014, took the helm of the California District Attorney’s Association as its president last week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET 17

All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
KERN COUNTY, CA
khqa.com

Police capture mountain lion in California neighborhood

VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — A mountain lion was safely caught early Sunday morning in Visalia, California. KMPH reports the Visalia Police Department was called out to the 1900 block of West Porter Avenue around 12:42 a.m. for reports of a possible mountain lion being spotted in the area. When...
VISALIA, CA
KGET

KCSO deputies to star in ‘Cops’

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office have received approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter in an agreement with producers of the TV series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in hopes that the board will approve a proposed agreement between the sheriff’s office and […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Locals to bring something new to Tulare County Fair

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair is gearing up to welcome thousands of guests from September 14 to 18 – and those attendees will have a brand new attraction to experience. The Central Valley Makers Market is being introduced this year and will focus on products crafted, created, and grown by Tulare […]
TULARE COUNTY, CA
crimevoice.com

Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts

Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
TULARE COUNTY, CA

