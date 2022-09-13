Read full article on original website
New Porterville library to get multi-million grant
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The proposed new library in Porterville just received a grant for several million dollars in seed money ahead of its upcoming construction. City officials on Monday say Porterville was selected above other applicants to receive $7.26 million for the construction of the new library. The former library was lost to arson, […]
Another milestone on high-speed rail project in California
The California High-Speed Rail Authority, in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, announced the opening of the Jackson Avenue Grade Separation, the first completed high-speed rail structure in Kings County. The new overcrossing is located between S.R. 43 and Seventh Avenue, south of the city of Hanford. It is 212 ft...
Parents berate VUSD, board members for R-rated event at the Fox
Community members speak out at VUSD meeting over the exposure of material that slipped through the cracks in board approval, allowed individuals to draw their own conclusions from the lack of information. VISALIA– After uproar and pressure from parents ultimately led to the cancellation of an event they found inappropriate,...
Visalia Unified changes graduation requirements
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Students in the Visalia Unified School District will now have to take three years of math in order to meet their graduation requirements. On Wednesday, officials announced that the Visalia Unified School Board had voted during a meeting to increase the graduation requirement in math to meet the state’s college and […]
Mennonite Disaster Service breaks ground on new Kingsburg warehouse
The dirt lot will turn into a 7,200 sq. ft. facility, where volunteers will receive training. It will also serve as the organization's warehouse to store tools and equipment needed for rebuilding projects.
7th California WNV Case Reported in 2022
On Sept. 12 the California Department of Food and Agriculture confirmed an unvaccinated yearling Quarter Horse filly in Tulare County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She presented with ataxia (incoordination) in all four limbs, was falling down, and exhibited proprioceptive deficits (lack of awareness of body position) beginning on Sept. 5. She is alive, and this is the seventh WNV case in California—and the second in Tulare County—in 2022.
Grand opening of affordable senior housing in Bakersfield
The Kern Housing Authority is celebrating the grand opening of a 19-unit development built to serve low-income residents 62 years of age or greater.
Fahrney family parks newest car lot in Visalia
VISALIA – A large Valley car dealership based in Fresno County will park its latest business in Tulare County, where the company began more than 60 years ago. Selma Auto Mall owners Scott and Mike Fahrney have submitted preliminary plans to build a large 5.5-acre used car dealership in the Visalia Auto Plaza north of Highway 198 off Plaza Drive in Visalia. Called Mycarpark.com, with its motto “Where buying a car is like a walk in the park,” the dealership will have parking spaces and a 20,000 square foot showroom to sell 350 pre-owned vehicles. The property is at Neeley Street and West Hillsdale Avenue south of existing new car lots for Lampe Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram and BMW of Visalia.
Amtrak San Joaquin impacted by freight carrier dispute, possible cancelations
An ongoing negotiation with the nation’s Class I freight carriers may have an impact on several Amtrak trains that make a few stops in the area. The railroad carriers are discussing salary, benefits, time off, and work practices. While this negotiation does not involve Amtrak directly if a stoppage were to occur this would impact the flow of the San Joaquin railways.
Underground storage tank removal uncovers hazardous leak
The recent removal of an underground fuel storage tank at the Hanford Community Medical Center led to the discovery of a hazardous materials leak. According to a report released by the Kings County Department of Public Health, the 4,000-gallon underground storage tank serviced an emergency generator used for powering the refrigerators in the medical center's cafeteria.
Visalia homeowners without AC since August demanding answers from American Home Shield
VISALIA, Calif. — Dolores Ramirez and Santiago Trujillo of Visalia have been without a working air-conditioning unit since August 31 and experiencing record-breaking temperatures through the first week of September. The couple purchased home insurance with American Home Shield insurance company in February of this year. In July, a...
Tulare DA Ward takes helm of Calif.’s top prosecutor group
The voice of California’s 58 top prosecutors, and the thousands of lawyers that work for them, is now led by Tulare County’s Tim Ward. Ward, elected District Attorney by Tulare County voters in 2014, took the helm of the California District Attorney’s Association as its president last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
All the movies shot in Kern County–and the opportunity to film more
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the ways to deal with tough economic times is to attract new business to a community. Film production is one of the most coveted industries because it tends to be the cleanest in terms of not generating any form of pollution. It also brings new money to the community from companies traveling here from other areas.
American Legion Post 23 needing your help to locate Parlier families after flags found
SANGER, Ca — One local non-profit, American Legion Post 23, from Sanger is making it their mission to return more than 108 memorial flags to mostly Parlier families of those who have served. So, how did the flags end up from Parlier to Sanger?. Well, James Bennett with the...
California middle school employee overdoses after student brings fentanyl to school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for allegedly bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on […]
Police capture mountain lion in California neighborhood
VISALIA, Calif. (KMPH) — A mountain lion was safely caught early Sunday morning in Visalia, California. KMPH reports the Visalia Police Department was called out to the 1900 block of West Porter Avenue around 12:42 a.m. for reports of a possible mountain lion being spotted in the area. When...
KCSO deputies to star in ‘Cops’
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office have received approval from the Board of Supervisors to enter in an agreement with producers of the TV series “COPS.” Sheriff Donny Youngblood submitted a letter to the Board of Supervisors in hopes that the board will approve a proposed agreement between the sheriff’s office and […]
Locals to bring something new to Tulare County Fair
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Fair is gearing up to welcome thousands of guests from September 14 to 18 – and those attendees will have a brand new attraction to experience. The Central Valley Makers Market is being introduced this year and will focus on products crafted, created, and grown by Tulare […]
Tulare County detectives make arrest in series of ag-related thefts
Tulare County detectives have arrested a man in connection to a recent series of agriculture-related thefts from multiple businesses. 41-year-old Sean Tenbroeck of Exeter is suspected of being involved in thefts of ATVs, tools, equipment, fruit, and other items from multiple businesses in the Exeter, Farmersville, Lindcove, and Woodlake areas, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
$15K reward offered for information on Jolissa Fuentes’ whereabouts
SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A reward for information that helps find 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes of Selma has now been increased by several thousand dollars. Fuentes’ mother, Norma Nunez, has announced that a reward being offered for information that leads to her daughter’s whereabouts has now been increased from $10,000 to $15,000. The donation increase comes […]
