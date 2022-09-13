Uncle Sam and John had a chance to chat with Chef Lee Anne Wong who is the Chef and owner of Koko Head Café and Executive Chef for Papa’aina at the Pioneer Inn as well as Chef Robynne Maii who is the 1st Female Hawaiian to win the James Beard Award in Hawaii. They learned about what Title IX meant to each of them and the importance of sports participation in their personal lives and how it translated to their current careers. We also sat down with chef and owner of MW Restaurant, Michelle Karr-Ueoka where she showcased some of her famous desserts. Congratulations to all these fine chefs and their accomplishments, and a special thanks to Lois Mann and staff at the University of Hawaii for all their contributions and to help shine a light on all things Title IX. Visit hui.uhfoundation.org to donate and to find out more information about Title IX ad UH Women’s Athletics.

