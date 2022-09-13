Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Toilet paper is back at these Hawaii bathrooms
A steadier supply of industrial-sized products has been secured.
KITV.com
Town Hall in West Oahu envisions expanded role from Honolulu Police
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A town hall hosted by 1st district councilmember Andria Tupola brought public safety into the spotlight at Kapolei Hale. Residents called for expanded operations at the Waianae substation, which has not been active. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan discussed operations in HPD precinct 8, the second...
KITV.com
Hawaii's Ruby Mazur Art Gallery will raise money to tackle pediatric cancer
KITV4's Erin Coogan visits the Ruby Mazur Art Gallery where a reception was held to help raise money for the Hawaii children's cancer foundation. Maui artist famous for iconic Rolling Stones album cover fundraising to fight pediatric cancer. Nearly 60 new cases of pediatric cancer are diagnosed in the islands...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Local comedian and Honolulu Councilmember Augie Tulba on living in both worlds
Local comedian Augie Tulba, better known to many of us as Augie T, gave what was marketed as his “last stand,” his final big show on March 2, 2019, at the Blaisdell Arena. At the time, it was widely assumed by many that the 30-year comedy veteran had retired from comedy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KITV.com
Honolulu ranks #10 in top U.S. cities for empty nesters
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- According to professional home service provider website Angi (formerly's Angie's List), Honolulu is ranked #10 in the U.S. out of the best cities for "empty nesters". For parents with newly independent kids who are off to college or out of the nest, Honolulu is an ideal city...
A “Garden of Canstructions” at Kahala Mall
The local nonprofit, AIA Honolulu, is hosting a “Canstruction” Competition from September 17th to the 24th. The public is invited to view the structures at Kahala Mall and even be a part of the voting process to pick a winner. This is the 17th Annual Canstruction Competition and all the proceeds will go back to […]
Pearl City pool closure to last through 2022
The switch gear, electrical bonding and exhaust fan are just some of the issues at the Pearl City District Park pool.
hawaiinewsnow.com
The HPD Training Academy experience in a word? ‘Brutal,’ recruits say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - From the moment they start, recruits in the Honolulu Police Training Academy are put to the test physically and mentally. The work is intense out of the gates. “It is a combination and boot camp and college,” said Maj. Mike Lambert, HPD training division. “As much as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
KITV.com
Central Pacific Bank awards winner of contest a brand new car
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Central Pacific Bank's (CPB) campaign, Go Contactless!, concluded on Thursday by gifting a customer a brand new car!. Customers could enter to win a new 2022 4Runner by simply using their personal CPB Contactless debit card to make a purchase. The car is valued at more than $50,000.
KITV.com
Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case
Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in Maui County. Honolulu businessman Milton Choy charged in connection to Maui County bribery case. Federal prosecutors charged Honolulu businessman Milton Choy with one count of bribery in connection to an investigation in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
From Lanai to Harvard and back again: How one woman found her calling at home
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Shelly Preza is truly a product of her environment. Preza grew up on Lanai but started boarding at the Kamehameha Schools when she was 12. The distance would grow in college as she took a big leap to the East Coast to attend and graduate from Harvard University.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KITV.com
Young at Heart Expo, for 50+ crowd, comes to Blaisdell Exhibition Hall September 16-17
HONOLULU (KITV4) - The third annual 'Young at Heart' Expo comes to Honolulu this weekend, an event made just for kupuna and their families. Island residents 50+ can visit the event at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall on Friday and Saturday, September 16-18 from 9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m.
STUDY: Is Hawaii the most desirable state to live in?
People live in Hawaii for different reasons. Some for the weather, others for the easy access to outdoor activities, and many because they were born and raised here.
KITV.com
Hawaii children's summit looking for youth advocates 24 years old and younger
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A children and youth summit is planned for October and its organizers are looking for youth ages 24 and younger to help lead the event. The annual event brings together youth advocates to discuss critical issues they want to bring to the attention of the Hawaii State Legislature. The group was instrumental in creating bills and resolutions around mentsrual equality and training for teachers on sexual health topics, including LGBTQIA+ communities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘We need you:’ Waikiki hotels scramble to fill 500 positions as international travel returns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Properties are scrambling to fill more than 500 positions in Waikiki hotels to prepare for the return of Japanese visitors, business conferences and the holiday travel season. “Where have all the workers gone? I still don’t know the answer,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the...
KITV.com
Seafood Watch ranks Hawaii's sustainable seafood
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Ordering lobster? You may think twice about your choice for seafood. A new report recommends people avoid lobsters caught in the Atlantic Ocean, because the trapping techniques have been found to tangle up endangered whales. Seafood Watch puts out recommendations so you can make ocean-friendly seafood choices....
Top 25: Who uses the most water on Oahu?
While the 10% reduction in water usage request applies only to the Aiea-Halawa and Metro Honolulu areas, BWS said it would help a great deal if everyone volunteered to do this to avoid implementing mandatory water restrictions. Click here to learn more.
KHON2
Sam Choy’s In The Kitchen – Title IX
Uncle Sam and John had a chance to chat with Chef Lee Anne Wong who is the Chef and owner of Koko Head Café and Executive Chef for Papa’aina at the Pioneer Inn as well as Chef Robynne Maii who is the 1st Female Hawaiian to win the James Beard Award in Hawaii. They learned about what Title IX meant to each of them and the importance of sports participation in their personal lives and how it translated to their current careers. We also sat down with chef and owner of MW Restaurant, Michelle Karr-Ueoka where she showcased some of her famous desserts. Congratulations to all these fine chefs and their accomplishments, and a special thanks to Lois Mann and staff at the University of Hawaii for all their contributions and to help shine a light on all things Title IX. Visit hui.uhfoundation.org to donate and to find out more information about Title IX ad UH Women’s Athletics.
Aloha Stadium to celebrate its first Oktoberfest
Oktoberfest began as a royal wedding celebration in Bavaria, Germany, more than 200 years ago with multiple days of drinking, feasting and fun. That tradition continues to be celebrated in Hawaii. The Aloha Stadium will be celebrating Oktoberfest for the first time. Joining us this morning with what we need to know is Jen Armstrong, […]
Comments / 0