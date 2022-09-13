Read full article on original website
wiltonbulletin.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Midday' game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday afternoon's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Midday" game were:
whdh.com
Boston to host roller skating party on the Greenway
BOSTON (WHDH) - Dust off your roller blades, Boston!. The City of Boston’s Boston Together Again Initiative is inviting the public to a free two-day roller skating party on the Rose Kennedy Greenway, at the corner of Atlantic Ave. and High Street. The party, featuring a local DJ, will be held from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30 and 2-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1.
FBI visits Medford home following Northeastern package scare
Medford/Boston - The FBI and Boston Police have cleared the scene at Northeastern University as the plot from Tuesday night’s package scare thickens. A 45-year-old Northeastern employee at the school’s virtual reality lab said he suffered a hand injury after opening a Pelican-style case. Law enforcement sources said...
Vaccination clinic in Boston offers $75 gift card for getting a shot
The Boston Public Health Commission plans to hold a free vaccination event Saturday in Boston where anyone who gets a shot will be eligible to receive a $75 gift card, regardless of their age. The event, pinned on students’ return to classrooms and dubbed “B Healthy Back-to-School,” will run from...
Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
Boston man distributed cocaine in two Maine counties, police say
ROCKLAND, Maine — On Wednesday, a Boston man was arrested on suspicion of distributing cocaine throughout Knox and Waldo counties, authorities say. A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated Bernard Holmes-Fox, 29, of Boston, was arrested and charged with three counts of Class B Trafficking in Schedule W Drugs.
WCVB
Man rescued from tracks of MBTA Red Line station
BOSTON — A man was taken to a Boston area hospital after being rescued from the tracks at a Red Line MBTA station. The incident happened around 7 p.m. at the Andrew MBTA station. Boston firefighters rescued the man from the tracks. We're told that man touched the third...
hot969boston.com
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18, Here are the BEST Cheeseburgers in and Around Boston Voted on By YOU!
National Cheeseburger Day is September 18th and we want to celebrate by showing some love to the best of the best cheeseburgers in the area. The cheeseburger is just the perfect food. A typical burger is a beef patty with some cheese in between a hamburger bun. Nowadays, there are all types of burgers being created. There are burgers that don’t include any meat at all. There are also burgers that don’t include any buns at all. Regardless of how you eat your cheeseburgers, they could quite possibly be the most perfect food on the planet.
5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up In The North Shore Of Boston
Before I moved to Pittsfield in the fall of 2010, I spent, with the exception of just one calendar year, in Boston's North Shore. Lynn, Wakefield, and Melrose, to be exact, I even sold cars at Kelly Nissan of Lynnfield. Speaking of Rt. 1... 5 Dead Giveaways You Grew Up...
whdh.com
You can get a $75 gift card for getting vaccinated this weekend. Here’s how.
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bostonians who get vaccinated this weekend could walk away $75 richer. Boston Public Health and CIC Health are co-hosting the B Healthy Back-to-School COVID-19 vaccination event. The event, which will be held on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at White Stadium, will feature $75 Visa gift cards and backpack giveaways for those who get vaccinated, free food, games, haircuts and more.
nshoremag.com
6 Outstanding Orchards for Apple-Picking on the North Shore This Fall
It’s no secret that the North Shore has some of the most picturesque farms in New England. Between the region’s crisp autumn weather, colorful foliage, rolling hills, and historic roots, we like to think that a fall day spent on a North Shore farm is the loveliest way to enjoy the season.
msonewsports.com
Monday, Sept 12th- Peabody Earns Opioid Settlement Money – Two 3rd Graders Go Missing from Swampscott School, Found by Police – Photos – Sports
Update: Danvers DPW – The Route 128 southbound off-ramp (EXIT 44) to Conant Street will be CLOSED on Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. due to the ongoing repaving project of Conant St. Signage will be in place to inform motorists of closure and detours. Questions? Please call 978-777-0001 x3011.
Boston Globe
Share some laughs with Adam Sandler in Boston
The comedian's live tour will visit Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H., this fall. Actor/comedian Adam Sandler is heading out on tour this fall, performing live shows in both Boston and his childhood hometown of Manchester, N.H. The tour kicks off October 21 in Allentown, Penn., before heading...
Police: Quincy man spits at passengers, bites MBTA official at Red Line station
BOSTON — A man is under arrest for allegedly spitting towards passengers and assaulting an MBTA official at a Red Line station Tuesday morning. Officers responding to the scene found Sean Kenneally, 32, of Quincy, being restrained by a Boston Firefighter and an MBTA worker on the inbound platform of Fields Corner Station around 7:45 a.m., according to Transit Police. Kenneally had allegedly been yelling profanities and spitting towards passengers prior to the officers arrival.
WCVB
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
‘Vicious crimes’: VP of Boston bank held on $1M bail in connection with string of knifepoint rapes
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been ordered held on $1 million bail in connection with a string of violent assaults that date back nearly 20 years. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
NECN
Bear Spotted Wandering Around Peabody Neighborhood
Environmental authorities in Massachusetts are tracking a black bear that was spotted Wednesday in Peabody, Massachusetts. The bear was seen on a bike path and in residential neighborhoods. "Super quiet. If I had not looked up, I never would've seen him," said Erin MacGilvray, who recorded footage of the animal...
country1025.com
Win A $500 Gift Card To Big Y
Country 102.5 and BIG Y are celebrating the Grand Opening of Your New Norwood Big Y, September 22nd at 434 Walpole Street. Enter here for your chance to win a $500 Big Y Gift Card for all your grocery needs. For more contests, special grand opening discounts and store info,...
