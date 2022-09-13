Social Media Goes Wild After Kenan Thompson Calls Out Leonardo DiCaprio's Dating History At The 2022 Emmys

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenan Thompson had no shortage of jokes during his hosting gig at the 2022 Emmys. The Saturday Night Live star poked fun at Leonardo DiCaprio's recent split and his dating history in his opening monologue when he called out the actor's bevy of younger girlfriends.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6tRV_0hsoifx500
Source: mega

Zendaya just turned 26 last week, happy birthday,” the comedian said. “26 is a weird age in Hollywood. I mean, you’re young enough to play a high school student but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio.”

The internet could not contain itself over the jab, with one Twitter user writing, "kenan calling out leonardo dicaprio at the emmy’s. i can sleep peacefully," while another penned, "KENAN DID NOT JUST MAKE A JOKE ABOUT LEONARDO DICAPRIO LIVE AT THE EMMYS."

One user could not believe the Kenan & Kel star went there, adding, "No way kenan thompson just jokes leo about only dating young girls," along with three crying emojis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Li7O_0hsoifx500
Source: mega

Social media has not been too kind to DiCaprio over his recent breakup from Camila Marrone, who turned 25 shortly before they split. “maybe leonardo dicaprio hated 9/11 so much that he can’t even date women who remember it. did that even occur to you,” one Twitter user wrote shortly after the news broke.

“maybe leonardo dicaprio feels bad for all the women who can’t rent a car until they are 25 and is actually a really good guy. did that ever occur to you," another jokingly wrote. “The girl Leonardo DiCaprio will dump when he’s 72 was born today."

The jokes didn't end there however, with one more person adding, “3 things are certain in life: – death – taxes – leonardo dicaprio breaking up with his girlfriend before her pre-frontal cortex has fully developed."

However in his next romance, he may be skewing ... older? The Titanic star has reportedly been getting close with supermodel Gigi Hadid, who is 27-years-old. "They are getting to know each other," an insider explained.

People was the first to report about DiCaprio and Hadid getting to know each other.

Comments / 16

Andrea Bursey
3d ago

wow, i guess women his own age just isnt enough for him....And why does he has this thing for models? Some of these models arent even all that attractive so it has to be the title. Its more to life than looks. what about companionship and sharing some of the same life goals?

Reply(3)
3
Evils!n[¥ou]
3d ago

Our world is forever ageist, They’re adult women. The idea that you should be with your own age has long gone.

Reply
4
