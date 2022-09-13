Host Kenan Thompson Roasted For His 'Dumb Cringey Jokes' At The 2022 Emmys

mega

Awkward! Kenan Thompson didn't win over some fans when he hosted the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.

People immediately took to Twitter to share their feelings about the show. One person wrote, "After how BORING the oscars script was, I'm kind of glad the emmys are using dumb cringey jokes. I'd rather do this than this you know?" while another added, "Currently watching the emmys and kenan's jokes are killing me."

A third user added, "Kenan's jokes are basically stale tweets," and a fourth person said, "I miss a stage. I mean a real stage with curtains, not this thing that seems almost like a pedestal. And I love Keenan but that open did not work."

However, some people stuck up for the Saturday Night Live star . One user stated, "Kenan Thompson making white people uncomfortable is so funny," while another added, "Kenan Thompson has been making me laugh since I was 10 years old. I'm 37. Kenan is basically my step-dad."

mega

When Thompson opened the show with his monologue, he danced to several TV theme songs, including Friends , Stranger Things and Law & Order , but some people thought it didn't go smoothly.

"What is going on with the cameras and sound ?" one person tweeted, while a second person said, "Am I the only one whose sound is out of sync on the Emmys?"

A third weighed in, adding: "The camera is so shaky- it's making me sick."

LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S GIRLFRIEND CAMILA MORRONE IS EASY ON THE EYES — SEE THE 23-YEAR-OLD SUPERMODEL'S MOST STUNNING PHOTOS

mega

The comedian even called out Leonardo DiCaprio for dating younger women. (As OK! previously reported, the actor, 47, is pursuing Gigi Hadid , who is only 27 years old.)

" Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio," he told the audience.

People lost it over the accurate statement. "kenan calling out leonardo dicaprio at the emmy’s. i can sleep peacefully," one person quipped, while another said, "KENAN DID NOT JUST MAKE A JOKE ABOUT LEONARDO DICAPRIO LIVE AT THE EMMYS."