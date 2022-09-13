ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Host Kenan Thompson Roasted For His 'Dumb Cringey Jokes' At The 2022 Emmys

By OK! Staff
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05OS3K_0hsoie4M00
mega

Awkward! Kenan Thompson didn't win over some fans when he hosted the 2022 Emmy Awards on Monday, September 12.

People immediately took to Twitter to share their feelings about the show. One person wrote, "After how BORING the oscars script was, I'm kind of glad the emmys are using dumb cringey jokes. I'd rather do this than this you know?" while another added, "Currently watching the emmys and kenan's jokes are killing me."

A third user added, "Kenan's jokes are basically stale tweets," and a fourth person said, "I miss a stage. I mean a real stage with curtains, not this thing that seems almost like a pedestal. And I love Keenan but that open did not work."

However, some people stuck up for the Saturday Night Live star . One user stated, "Kenan Thompson making white people uncomfortable is so funny," while another added, "Kenan Thompson has been making me laugh since I was 10 years old. I'm 37. Kenan is basically my step-dad."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EbN4_0hsoie4M00
mega

When Thompson opened the show with his monologue, he danced to several TV theme songs, including Friends , Stranger Things and Law & Order , but some people thought it didn't go smoothly.

"What is going on with the cameras and sound ?" one person tweeted, while a second person said, "Am I the only one whose sound is out of sync on the Emmys?"

A third weighed in, adding: "The camera is so shaky- it's making me sick."

LEONARDO DICAPRIO'S GIRLFRIEND CAMILA MORRONE IS EASY ON THE EYES — SEE THE 23-YEAR-OLD SUPERMODEL'S MOST STUNNING PHOTOS

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jS2dn_0hsoie4M00
mega

The comedian even called out Leonardo DiCaprio for dating younger women. (As OK! previously reported, the actor, 47, is pursuing Gigi Hadid , who is only 27 years old.)

" Zendaya just turned 26. 26 is a weird age in Hollywood. Young enough to play a high school student, but too old to date Leonardo DiCaprio," he told the audience.

People lost it over the accurate statement. "kenan calling out leonardo dicaprio at the emmy’s. i can sleep peacefully," one person quipped, while another said, "KENAN DID NOT JUST MAKE A JOKE ABOUT LEONARDO DICAPRIO LIVE AT THE EMMYS."

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Ellen DeGeneres Never Asked Rosie O'Donnell To Be On Her Talk Show, Claimed They Were Never 'Friends'

Rosie O'Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres had a lot in common, but it sounds like their paths rarely crossed — something the former addressed recently. On the Thursday, September 15, episode of Watch What Happens Live, Andy Cohen asked the A League of Their Own star why she never appeared on DeGeneres' hit daytime show. "We had a little bit of a weird thing, and after my show went off the air and hers was coming on the air, Larry King was on with Ellen, and he said, 'Whatever happened to Rosie O'Donnell, her show went down the tubes. She came...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camila Morrone
Person
Zendaya
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Gigi Hadid
OK! Magazine

Another Bundle Of Joy? Kelly Ripa Thought She Was Pregnant During COVID Lockdown

Kelly Ripa thought she and Marc Consuelos were going to be expanding their family at one point during the pandemic. The Live with Kelly and Ryan star recently revealed she thought she was pregnant in her late 40s — however, it just so happened that she was beginning menopause. “I started taking pregnancy tests daily, but then Mark sort of gingerly said, ‘Could there be another reason why you’re not getting your period?’ and me saying, ‘What other reason could there possibly be?’" Ripa recalled in a recent interview while promoting her new book, Live Wire: Long-Winded Short Stories. PERMISSION...
PUBLIC HEALTH
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Snubs Pal Gayle King, Former Royal Doesn't Want Her On New Podcast As She Isn't A Big Enough Star

Ouch! Meghan Markle has no interest in having her pal Gayle King on her "Archetypes" podcast at the moment, as the TV personality isn't a big enough star. “Gayle is great, but she isn’t Serena Williams or Mariah Carey. Meghan knows she has to deliver big guests and numbers for her new podcast, especially because she is getting paid so much money,” an insider told Radar.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Emmys#Emmy Awards
OK! Magazine

Joy Behar Reveals She Knows A Lot Of 'Secrets' About 'The View' After Starring On The Show For Decades

Joy Behar has gathered a lot of intel after being at The View for multiple decades. During a Q&A following a live taping on Thursday, September 8, the veteran talk show host revealed that she may consider penning a book about her time spent at the hit ABC show — though she does have some reservations about doing so.“I’ve been here since the beginning," an eyewitness revealed Behar, who was an original panelist during season one, told the crowd. "I know a lot of stuff and secrets.”NO PHONES, BATHROOM ESCORTS & DRESS CODES: WHAT'S IT LIKE TO BE AN AUDIENCE...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Howard Stern Suggests Pete Davidson Should Date Emily Ratajkowski After Their Respective Splits: ‘A Good Matchup’

Playing matchmaker. Amid Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski‘s respective splits, Howard Stern weighed in on who they should date next — which turned out to be each other. “Kim and Pete dated for nine months. Everyone’s speculating who’s going to be next,” the radio personality, 68, said during an episode of SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday, September 12. “[I] was thinking Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty. … That would be a good matchup there.”
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Kevin Smith Says Ben Affleck Wrote 'A 12-Page Speech' For Jennifer Lopez At Their Wedding: 'He's His Own Biggest Fan'

Cue the tears! Kevin Smith revealed Ben Affleck wrote a mushy letter to Jennifer Lopez at their August wedding. "He's one of my favorite writers on the planet. He wrote his vows — they [both] wrote their vows, but he wrote a big speech that he read to her at the wedding, which was breathtaking," the actor said on The View. "And it was long. That's one of my favorite things about Ben; he's his own biggest fan, so he wrote like a 12-page speech. I was like, 'Keep talking, keep talking.'"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Shares How She's Coping After Pete Davidson Split: 'I Just Want To Chill For A Minute'

All products featured on OK! Magazine are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, OK! Magazine may earn an affiliate commission. “Happily single!”. Weeks after calling off her nine-month relationship with comedian Pete Davidson. Kim Kardashian is enjoying her newfound single status!. Article...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Nick Cannon Is A Father-Of-9! Star Surprises Fans By Announcing He & Lanisha Cole Have Welcomed First Baby Together

Nick Cannon has just become a father-of-nine! The television host and model Lanisha Cole welcomed their first child together, a girl, on Wednesday, September 14."Introducing ONYX ICE COLE CANNON… Once again Today I am in Awe of the Devine Feminine!" announced the 41-year-old on Instagram.The heartfelt message came alongside an adorable black and white selfie of Cannon, the new mom and their sweet baby girl."God has given me and @MissLanishaCole the privilege of hosting an Angel here on earth," the Wild N' Out star continued. "I vow to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Fans Raise Concern As Jessica Simpson Shows Off Edgy New Look For Ad Campaign

Jessica Simpson has been turning heads with her new ad campaign for the Jessica Simpson collection. The fashion mogul looked more chic than ever while posing for a multiple glamorous snaps in a new photoshoot. "BRIGHT LIGHTS, NEON NIGHTS Introducing my Fall 2022 @jessicasimpsonstyle campaign. @adamfranzino helped bring to life our vision of elegant, sophisticated styling with very a bold and intentional perspective," Simpson penned alongside a photo of herself on Instagram in an all black leather outfit while standing by a car. FROM BUBBLY POP SINGER TO POWERFUL BUSINESSWOMAN: RELIVE JESSICA SIMPSON'S CAREER TRANSFORMATION IN PHOTOSWhile the former Newlyweds...
BEAUTY & FASHION
OK! Magazine

Meghan McCain Calls Out Her 'The View' Replacement Alyssa Farah Griffin: 'She Comes From An Extremely Controversial Background'

Meghan McCain left The View over a year ago, but that hasn't stopped her from giving her two cents about the women who just took over her seat: Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro."It took a year and two people to replace me which makes me feel good," she quipped to Andy Cohen during the Tuesday, September 13, episode of his radio show Andy Cohen Live.While viewers are familiar with recurring guest host Navarro, Griffin, 32, first joined the show earlier this summer. Many were outraged at the decision to bring on the former Trump aide due to her conservative...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Loving Intervention! Cara Delevingne's Concerned Friends Beg Her To 'Go To Rehab' Following Recent Spiraling Behavior

It seems as though Cara Delevingne needs a reality check after her recent concerning behavior."I'm begging you, Cara. Go to rehab!" cried the 30-year-old's close friends during an important intervention over the spiraling star's frequent partying patterns.Since the beginning of September, Delevingne has drawn alarming attention toward her unprofessional ways — and it seem as though her loved ones have had enough, according to a news publication. MARGOT ROBBIE VISIBLY EMOTIONAL AFTER VISITING CARA DELEVINGNE’S HOME AS CONCERNS MOUNT ABOUT MODEL'S WELL-BEING"They are desperately trying to make her understand that it is not too late for her to get well,"...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Wendy Williams' Staffers Fear 'They Are Going To Get Pushed Out' By New Boss Sherri Shepherd's Team

Wendy Williams' former staffers are shaking in their boots as Sherri Shepherd's new show kicks off.A source close to production spilled chaos is unfolding behind-the-scenes, as those who worked on Williams' show fear they will be slowly pushed out by Shepherd's new staff after she took over the embattled host's time slot."Staffers for Sherri have been in her ear saying there should be some sort of loyalty test from 'The Wendy Williams Show' holdovers," one source dished to a publication. OUT WITH THE OLD: WENDY WILLIAMS' MARQUEE REPLACED BY SHERRI SHEPHERD'S AS TALK SHOW PREMIERE DATE LOOMSThose particularly in fear...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

118K+
Followers
3K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy