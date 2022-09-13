ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Metro Train Strikes Vehicle in South Los Angeles

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A Metro A (Blue) Line train struck a vehicle in South Los Angeles today, causing minor injuries to passengers aboard the train.

The collision was reported just before 5:10 p.m. in the area of Broadway and Washington Boulevard, Nicholas Prange of the Los Angeles Fire Department told City News Service. Preliminary reports indicated no one was in the vehicle at the time of the collision, Prange said. Some passengers aboard the train were reported to have suffered minor injuries, though it was not immediately clear how many passengers were injured. The cause of the collision was under investigation.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

