Monroe, Ga. (September 14, 2022) – Over two years have passed since the first patient with COVID-19 was admitted to a Piedmont hospital and, unfortunately, the pandemic is still present in communities throughout Georgia and the rest of the world. In addition to following the Three W’s; Wash Your Hands, Wear a Mask, and Watch Your Distance, one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is early detection. Georgia-Pacific donated antigen test kits to Piedmont in the hopes that their community relations teams at hospitals throughout the state could help swiftly distribute the kits to those most in need.

LOGANVILLE, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO