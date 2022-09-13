Read full article on original website
Monroe Local News
Piedmont Walton distributes Antigen test kits to local organizations
Monroe, Ga. (September 14, 2022) – Over two years have passed since the first patient with COVID-19 was admitted to a Piedmont hospital and, unfortunately, the pandemic is still present in communities throughout Georgia and the rest of the world. In addition to following the Three W’s; Wash Your Hands, Wear a Mask, and Watch Your Distance, one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is early detection. Georgia-Pacific donated antigen test kits to Piedmont in the hopes that their community relations teams at hospitals throughout the state could help swiftly distribute the kits to those most in need.
macaronikid.com
Boo Bags Available for 100 Families local to Gainesville, GA
MacKid Gainesville GA has teamed up with some great sponsors to spread community kindness this Halloween with BOO BAGS! We are proud to offer this to MacKIDGainesville Ga Subscribers each year. Our Boo Bags have everything from candies and crafts to treats and discounts from local businesses. This is thanks to our Title Sponsors, Kaley Shawley GA Realtor, Pristine Clean Georgia and Nage Beauty Salon along with the help of community sponsors: Interactive Neighborhood for Kids INK., OSO Sports, Nage Beauty Salon and Sweet Segovia Delicacies. You don't want to miss out on this opportunity!
Red and Black
CCSD dedicates space honoring Rev. David Nunnally Sr., Ileane Nunnally
Family, friends and community members gathered at the Clarke County School District administrative building front atrium on Thursday, Sept. 8 to celebrate the dedication of a plaque for Rev. David Nunnally Sr. and Ileane Nesbit Nunnally in the atrium. During the ceremony, their life and legacy was honored. LaKeisha Gantt,...
Red and Black
Mercy Health Center won’t provide adequate care for transgender patients
Kris Schultz-Tanner, a nurse since 1999 and nurse practitioner since 2016, volunteered monthly at Mercy Health Center’s evening clinic in Athens, and recently began to feel increasingly worried about new policies it put in place. The nurse practitioner was alarmed when Mercy enacted a new COVID-19 policy in August,...
What does the future hold for transportation projects in Forsyth County?
The 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit will be held on Thursday, October 13(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in the state of transportation in Forsyth County? Several local and state leaders will be discussing just that at the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit on Thursday, October 13.
Trailer released for TV series about Oscarville, the town submerged under Lake Lanier
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) The fictional series inspired by the true story of the town of Oscarville is one step closer to becoming a reality. On Thursday, September 15, the official trailer for the first episode of “Oscarville: Below the Surface” was released. The trailer can be viewed on the official website, Facebook, and YouTube accounts for the series.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools seeks bookkeeper, custodian, food service employee, more…
The Walton County School District is hiring for teachers, custodian, bookkeeper, food service employees and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD website on Sept. 13, 2022. Please note a job posting could...
Monroe Local News
Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards
Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
Oconee Enterprise
Shopping center rezone delayed again
For the second time, the Oconee Board of Commissioners on Tuesday granted a deferral to a rezone that would allow for a grocery store and shopping center at the intersection of U.S. 78 and Hog Mountain Road. The rezone hearing will move to Tuesday, Oct. 4 at 6 p.m. at...
Monroe Local News
Carrie Booher set to be new superintendent for SCCS
The Social Circle Board of Education announced Carrie Booher as the sole finalist for the position of superintendent Thursday night. Booher, currently the associate superintendent for Social Circle City Schools, is set to replace outgoing superintendent Robbie Hooker, who is leaving to take the same job for the Oconee County school system.
nowhabersham.com
Cornelia’s assistant fire chief fired
The city of Cornelia has fired its assistant fire chief. Shane Bentley was let go from the job on Monday, September 12. City officials have not released details of what led to his firing, although sources say it’s connected to a fire training service he runs. According to Cornelia...
'Everyone wants us to help, just not in their backyard' | Cherokee County revokes permit nonprofit helping men beat addiction
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County nonprofit in the business of helping men battle addiction is now in a battle to stay open. Vision Warriors purchased the property in 2017, flipping what was once used as temporary housing for missionaries through a church to a faith-based addiction recovery center for men. Cherokee County commissioners allowed the organization to operate but are now revoking its zoning approval.
wgac.com
Initial List of Bed, Bath and Beyond Stores Closing Released
Bed, Bath and Beyond officials announced last month that an estimated 150 of its home goods stores would be closing as it struggles to turn around lagging sales. Today, a list of the initial 50 stores set to close was announced. Only two are on the chopping block in Georgia. One in Suwanee and the other in Snellville. It’s not known when the company will release the list of the remaining 100 slated to close. Officials also plan to cut the company’s corporate and supply chain staff by an estimated 20%.
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Land developer receives entitlements for 74-acre MPC in Winder
Atlanta-based land company Blue River Development LLC has received zoning and development approvals for the Royal Estates master-planned community in Winder. The subdivision, situated off Highway 211 at the end of the West Winder Bypass, is slated for 173 single-family homes. The 74-acre tract, which had been part of a family estate since the 1800s, was annexed by Winder in May.
gwinnettforum.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Here’s a river scene for your discernment
Today we turn to a river scene as the Mystery Photo. Try to identify where this photograph was made, and send your ideas to elliott@brack.net, including your hometown. Throw in a local mystery, and it’s as if our readers are expecting photos from other places, not Gwinnett. The last Mystery Photo was recognized by only two people, one local,
fox5atlanta.com
Northeast Georgia firefighter laid to rest 3-months after cancer diagnosis
A 22-year-old northeast Georgia firefighter who lost his battle with stage 4 brain cancer over the weekend was laid to rest on Wednesday. Garrett Reiser, a 5-year veteran of the city of Demorest Fire Department, was diagnosed with a high-grade glioma in June. He underwent surgery to remove a peach-sized tumor from his brain, but surgeons were only able to get out about 90% of it.
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day from Humane Society of Cobb County
Dodge is curious, full of energy, and very sweet. Contact the Humane Society of Cobb County if you want to adopt.
WJCL
Farmer in Bowersville, Georgia grows glow-in-the-dark pumpkins
BOWERSVILLE, Ga. — A Georgia pumpkin farmer is growing glow-in-the-dark pumpkins. He said he already holds two records in the state for pumpkins but wanted to try something else. Our sister station in Greensville spoke with Dusty Smith from Smith Farms in Bowersville. He said that he figured out...
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
