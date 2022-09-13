Read full article on original website
Related
Gwinnett school superintendent’s board service raises ethics concern
Parents from a conservative group have questioned Gwinnett County Public Schools' Superintendent Calvin Watts serving on Cognia's board.
Oconee Co BOE focuses on school zone attendance plan
The Oconee County School Board met last night in Watkinsville, looking at a school attendance zoning plan that will leave the feeder schools for Oconee County and North Oconee high schools as they are now. The Board also signed off on a plan to open the new Dove Creek Middle School in the fall of next year.
Local briefs include change to school plans in Jackson Co, GOP candidates forum in Banks Co
The Jackson County School Board makes changes to plans for a new middle school scheduled to open in August of next year: Legacy Knoll Middle School, originally slated to cater to grades 5 and 6, will instead be for students in grades 6, 7, and 8. The Board, meeting this week in Jefferson, also signed off on plans for a new K through 5 elementary school that will be built off Highway 332 in Jackson County, one that is scheduled to open in 2024.
Red and Black
The William indefinitely delays move-in
The William has once again delayed move-in for its tenants, according to a statement posted Thursday evening on its website. This time around, no date was given for either a construction completion date or an expected move-in. The apartments were initially slated to be finished in July, with move-in to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA over-admittance hurts student housing
The University of Georgia is highly ranked, coming in at number 10 on a list of the best public universities in the United States, according to the college rankings platform Niche. This renowned reputation allows for a plethora of benefits, along with plenty of increased interest from prospective students. Nearly 40,000 applications were submitted for the fall semester of 2022, and over 6,200 freshmen were welcomed to UGA last month, both record-setting statistics.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
Monroe Local News
Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards
Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
What does the future hold for transportation projects in Forsyth County?
The 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit will be held on Thursday, October 13(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in the state of transportation in Forsyth County? Several local and state leaders will be discussing just that at the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit on Thursday, October 13.
RELATED PEOPLE
thelaniertimes.com
Gwinnett Implements New Grading Scale
Most people remember the grading scale going A(90-100), B(80-89), C(70-79), D(60-69), and F(0-59). However, the county has changed it. Why would they change it? Could it benefit us?. For the 2022 – 2023 school year Gwinnett County has made several changes. One of the biggest changes being the grading system....
Georgia colleges to discontinue 215 low-enrollment degree programs
Of the 215 terminated programs, 20% were from the University of Georgia.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Schools seeks bookkeeper, custodian, food service employee, more…
The Walton County School District is hiring for teachers, custodian, bookkeeper, food service employees and more. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information or to apply. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the WCSD website on Sept. 13, 2022. Please note a job posting could...
Monroe Local News
Piedmont Walton distributes Antigen test kits to local organizations
Monroe, Ga. (September 14, 2022) – Over two years have passed since the first patient with COVID-19 was admitted to a Piedmont hospital and, unfortunately, the pandemic is still present in communities throughout Georgia and the rest of the world. In addition to following the Three W’s; Wash Your Hands, Wear a Mask, and Watch Your Distance, one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is early detection. Georgia-Pacific donated antigen test kits to Piedmont in the hopes that their community relations teams at hospitals throughout the state could help swiftly distribute the kits to those most in need.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Groundbreaking expected soon for Rowen development in Gwinnett
The first shovels will begin laying a road into what is now pine forest north of Route 316, east of Dacula.
Abrams to campaign in Athens
Stacey Abrams brings her campaign for Governor to Athens. Democrat Abrams, who is looking to unseat incumbent Republican Brian Kemp, makes a Saturday stop in his hometown. Abrams will be at the University of Georgia for the Campus Workers United Labor Rally, set for 1 o’clock tomorrow afternoon. Abrams,...
pickensprogress.com
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
They faced foreclosure; their HOA treasurer benefited
At a townhome neighborhood in DeKalb, the homeowner’s association for years was controlled by real estate investors who ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Red and Black
Mercy Health Center won’t provide adequate care for transgender patients
Kris Schultz-Tanner, a nurse since 1999 and nurse practitioner since 2016, volunteered monthly at Mercy Health Center’s evening clinic in Athens, and recently began to feel increasingly worried about new policies it put in place. The nurse practitioner was alarmed when Mercy enacted a new COVID-19 policy in August,...
Kemp, metro Atlanta leaders make announcement in response to AMC's expected closure
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and leaders in DeKalb and Fulton counties are expected to make an announcement Thursday about metro Atlanta's health care infrastructure. This comes roughly two weeks after Wellstar Health Center said it will close Atlanta Medical Center in November. The governor will be joined by...
U.S. News Best Colleges & Universities report: Top-ranked Georgia schools
ATLANTA — The affordability of a college education has taken over national headlines as the U.S. Department of Education navigates the Biden Administration's loan forgiveness program, leaving many to consider if they're getting their money's worth. Well, the rankings are out - and when it comes to colleges in Georgia, students are getting top-ranked education at affordable prices.
Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities
Emory University ranks as the 22nd best university in the nation, while the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech are among the top 20 public universities, U.S. News & World Report announced Monday. Many of the schools ranked ahead of Emory on the magazine’s annual list are Ivy League colleges and other universities with long-standing reputations […] The post Emory, Georgia Tech, UGA make U.S. News list of top universities appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Comments / 0