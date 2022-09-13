Read full article on original website
Florida Man Drowns Following Horrific Alligator Attack
A man died in Florida following an alligator attack. He drowned to death after being attacked. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was recovered back in May on the 31st. The medical examiner has officially declared the cause of death to be drowning. The Largo police believe that the man was searching for frisbees from the lake that he could exchange for money.
1 dead after car crashes into HART bus
One person died Friday morning following a crash involving a city, according to authorities.
Mysuncoast.com
Bradenton Police recover stolen truck after reaching out for public’s help
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police reached out to the public earlier this month in hopes someone would recognize a stolen vehicle. The truck, a 1998 red Chevy S10 was taken from Manatee Memorial Hospital’s parking lot on Aug. 24. The truck had a Michigan State sticker and police added the truck had a lot of sentimental value for the owner.
Mysuncoast.com
More details emerging after Jeep Cherokee crashes into a Port Charlotte home
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - More details are emerging on following a mysterious crash that sent a Jeep Cherokee crashing into a Port Charlotte Home. The crash happened around noon Wednesday at a home on Broad Ranch Drive. “I heard sirens going like crazy. They all stopped here and I...
10NEWS
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
A family moving from Missouri to Riverview, Florida, reported their U-Haul stolen. The company blamed an error in repossessing the truck and dumping its contents.
Mysuncoast.com
Lee County schools put on alert after ‘swatting’ prank
FORT MYERS, Fla. (WWSB) - An apparent prank call caused a search of every school in Lee County Friday afternoon, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said. At least one school, South Fort Myers High School, was put in lockdown for a short time. According to notices on the sheriff’s...
Mysuncoast.com
4-year-old expected to be okay after drowning scare in Venice
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - A 4-year-old was airlifted from a Venice hotel after a near-drowning in the hotel’s pool, authorities said. First responders from Venice Police and Venice Fire Rescue were dispatched to the Ramada on the U.S. 41 Bypass after a child was found unresponsive in the pool.
snntv.com
T-bone crash in Manatee County sends three people to hospital
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - A multi-vehicle crash in Manatee County sent three people to the hospital, Friday morning. It happened around 6:30 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. 41/14th Street West and Cortez Road. Florida Highway Patrol tells SNN the driver of a Cadillac STS ran a red light going...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota Police identify man found dead in water near Bayfront Park
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota Police have identified the man who was found floating in the water near Bayfront Park last week. The body of Daniel D. Flowers, 31, of Sarasota, was found just after 6:15 p.m. Sept. 8 by a passer-by. When Sarasota Police officers arrived, Flowers was pronounced dead.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Manatee County’s First Haunted Car Wash
Sun and Suds car wash invites you to the first annual Haunted car wash! Never done before in Manatee County! This local car wash strives to bring fun and jump scares starting from entering the property all the way THROUGH the haunted tunnel while still ensuring a luxury wash experience for your vehicle! The Haunted Car wash will be at their Palmetto location, 1650 US 301 North Palmetto, FL 34221. For two nights only, October 28TH and 29TH from 6-9 pm. The cost? Only $25 Per car, with $5 of each wash to be donated to Manatee Humane Society to help the animals there find their furrrever home! All Unlimited wash club members go FREE! One lucky guest of the haunted car wash that records their experience and posts it to social media with the #SSHAUNTED will win 1 year of unlimited washes! For more information or if you have any questions, stop by any of the Sun and Suds locations or visit them online at www.Sunandsudscarwashes.com.
Mysuncoast.com
‘A sad situation:’ Sarasota deputies respond to multiple overdoses at residence
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Four people were treated for drug overdoses Wednesday at a home in Sarasota County, the sheriff’s office says. Deputies responded to a call of multiple overdoses just after 6 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 3100 block of Rose Street. Two deputies had to...
Mysuncoast.com
Car crashes into Port Charlotte home, destroying home
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. (WWSB) - Charlotte County Fire and EMS responded after a car crashed into a home in Port Charlotte Wednesday. Firefighters say that the homeowner was in the process of moving to Port Charlotte. Now the home is a total loss. Officials say that a vehicle crashed into...
cohaitungchi.com
10 romantic things to do in Sarasota, Florida
Sarasota is the arts and cultural capital of Florida. It has no fewer than 2 symphonies, an opera house, a world-class ballet company and many art galleries. That’s on top of the many beautiful powdery white sandy beaches like Siesta Key, as well as being the famous HQ of one of the world’s most eminent circus companies – the Ringling Bros.
fox13news.com
Water taxi may soon connect downtown Bradenton to the beaches
BRADENTON, Fla. - In a matter of months, downtown Bradenton hotels could be just a short walk from the beach. A city-to-sand water taxi service is in the works. The pair of boats would embark from the day dock on the east side of the Green Bridge, sailing to Anna Maria Pier, Bradenton Beach Pier, and Coquina Beach.
Person shot in Tampa neighborhood
A person was shot in a Tampa neighborhood on Tuesday evening.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota Cops Corner: Broken windows and a late-night wake fight
3:46 a.m., 1500 block of North Lockwood Ridge Road. Fight: A get-together after the death of a family member devolved into a fight among 12 people and prompted a police response. The host told police her sister had brought two men she did not know to the gathering and that one of them punched her in the head during an argument. When one of the unknown males tried to get one a female friend to leave, another guest began arguing with him and punched him in the head, igniting the brawl with several participants claiming they were trying to break up the fight. Multiple partygoers sustained minor injuries. During the investigation the host collapsed and appeared to have a seizure. She later became alert and refused medical treatment. Another guest collapsed and was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital for treatment for an anxiety attack. The host said she wished to pursue criminal charges against the male who punched her.
Mysuncoast.com
Multiple crashes reported throughout Suncoast as rain moves through
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - One lane is starting to open up following a serious crash on I-75 NB near Jacaranda Blvd near Venice. That crash happened near the 193 milemarker. Crews have managed to let one lane open and officers are controlling traffic. Earlier this afternoon there was a crash...
Sarasota drug house shut down after man’s overdose death
A drug house in Sarasota was shut down after a man died from overdosing on cocaine and fentanyl, according to the Sarasota Police Department.
FHP: 2 dead, 2 injured in Englewood crash
Two people were killed in a Sarasota County crash on Monday evening, deputies said.
Florida man demands drug money from woman, crushes her truck with excavator
A Florida man was arrested and accused of using an excavator to crush a woman's truck after she failed to find enough money to buy drugs, authorities said.
