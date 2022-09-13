ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Biden predicts ‘a really difficult two years’ if Democrats lose the midterms

By Chloe Folmar
The Hill
 3 days ago
Greg Nash President Biden greets guests after addressing a reception during the Democratic National Committee summer meeting at the Gaylord National in National Harbor, Md., on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

President Biden on Monday acknowledged “a really difficult two years” if Democrats lose control of Congress in November’s midterm elections.

Biden said at a Democratic National Committee fundraising event in Boston that he would spend a lot more time “in the veto” because he would have difficulty getting “anything done” legislatively if Republicans take over.

“We need to control the House and the Senate to win the race up and down the ticket,“ Biden said, according to a pool report. “If we lose the House or lose the Senate, it’s going to be a really difficult two years. I’ll be spending more time in the veto, being able to get anything done.”

Biden, however, also said that he was “optimistic” about the country and noted that he believes young people aged 18 to 30 are “the single most engaged generation.”

“I genuinely am more optimistic about the prospects for America, not because I’m president, because of the nature of where we are as a country,” he said.

He noted the midterm elections being less than two months away, again marking the urgency of issues that are on the line such as the right to privacy, school safety for kids and the climate.

“It’s about democracy itself,” he said.

He also warned that if Democrats lose the election, they will also lose a chance to codify Roe v Wade, which the Supreme Court overturned in June. Biden reiterated his support for codifying the right to an abortion and said if Republicans take over, they likely will seek ways to instead codify the Supreme Court decision making it illegal.

“And mark my words, you’re gonna see a move on other privacy issues from contraception to marriage, a whole range of things,” he said.

K9 fan
3d ago

he has ruined America families eviction s hunger higher bills food costs families giving up pets due to eviction s higher cost of living drugs in USA out of control constant killings he has divided America's people stold the election Trump for president 2024

Chad m
3d ago

Trust things will get way better if the democrats are voted out. The only problem would be the democrats going back to using violence to get what they want.

Vinny207
3d ago

There will be hell and another war if Biden is left in charge as puppet of the white house. Democrats are turning their own against them, just go look at the southern border or our inflation, stop blaming the orange guy or the past or Ukraine, it's all on Biden.

buzzfeednews.com

Joe Biden Was SLAMMED For His Warning That The US, Still Reeling From An Attempted Coup, Is Facing Existential Threats That Could End Democracy As We Know It

In the wake of a violent attempted coup propelled by disinformation from a candidate who handily lost an election but refused to concede and who is now preparing to run again on a pledge to pardon his insurrectionist followers, President Joe Biden is facing criticism for his Thursday night speech warning about the dangerous threats currently facing US democracy.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Election Local#Republicans#Abortion Issues#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#House#The Supreme Court
Brooklyn Lassiter

New Polls Show the Nationwide Effects of Joe Biden’s “Ultra MAGA” Rhetoric Speech | Opinion

The latest polls released by several polling agencies show how Americans have responded to the highly controversial speech. This non-biased, fully attributed article was written by investigative journalist Brooklyn Lassiter. It has been fully vetted and fact-checked by our editorial staff, and has been found to be factually accurate. It is comprised of information gleaned from the following sources: The Associated Press, Convention of States Action, The Trafalgar Group, and Empower Wisconsin.
Daily Mail

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Biden should stand for re-election in 2024 but most Republicans think Trump would win if he ran – with less than three months until the midterms

More than half of Democratic voters do not think President Joe Biden should stand for re-election in the 2024 presidential election, a new poll has found. Meanwhile, the majority of Republicans think former president Donald Trump should run again for a second term, and also believe he would win if he did - suggesting he is still seen as the leader of the GOP by the party's supporters.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AOL Corp

Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires

On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Salon

If Liz Cheney runs for president, I'm registrating as a Republican just to vote for her

The Liz Cheney interview on NBC was less an interview and more a Rorschach test for the most irrational anxieties and overthinking tendencies of political junkies who spend way too much time online. The Republican congresswoman from Wyoming just lost a primary that was conducted solely on the question of whether fascist insurrections are good or bad. (Cheney is Team Anti-Insurrection.) In her post-loss interview with Savannah Guthrie, the Beltway's favorite speculative question came up: Is Liz Cheney going to run for president now?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

