Read full article on original website
Related
I’m a dog trainer and these are the best breeds if you don’t want to do much walking
WANT a pet pooch but don’t want to have to spend entire weekends going on long hikes?. Well there are some breeds that will be better suited to your lifestyle, according to dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners. Speaking to Fabulous, Alice has shared the...
petpress.net
Why Does My Dog Lay on Top of Me: Reasons & Solutions
Dogs are often seen as loyal companions who will do anything for their owners. This includes spending lazy days lounging around together. In fact, many dogs enjoy nothing more than cuddling up, with their humans and taking a nap. As a dog owner, you might ask yourself, “Why Does My Dog Lay on Top of Me”?
pethelpful.com
Why Is My Dog Misbehaving? 14 Potential Causes
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. If you're wondering what causes dogs to misbehave, you are likely dealing with a dog who is manifesting undesirable behaviors and would like to know what is going through his mind.
petpress.net
Why Do Dogs Shake Their Fur? 3 Reasons Behind This Behavior
Do you ever wonder why your dog shakes his fur after a bath? It’s not just to get rid of the water – there are several reasons behind this behavior. In fact, dogs shake their fur for a number of different reasons, some of which might surprise you!
IN THIS ARTICLE
This is what happens when you die, according to people who died: ‘I saw my own unconscious body’
What happens to us when we die? It’s a question that has exercised humanity’s finest minds since those humans have been around to have them – and has been recently the subject of a number of groundbreaking scientific studies.Now, an online forum has posed the question specifically to those who have been clinically dead and then revived, and has received hundreds of responses.Though the veracity of the answers has to be taken with a small pinch of salt, the answers from what essentially amounts to a large survey on the subject can be broken down into three categories.There are those...
survivornet.com
Parents Of Toddler ‘Screaming In Pain’ Were Told By Doctors He Had ‘Colic And Constipation:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer Which Left Little Ollie Paralyzed
Ollie Knowles, a toddler from North West England, was left paralyzed in his legs from neuroblastoma after being misdiagnosed for three months. Neuroblastoma is a type of cancer that develops in neuroblasts, the immature nerve cells around the body. It can be found in the adrenal glands, abdomen, spine, chest, and neck. It occurs almost exclusively in children under the age of 5.
I’m a doctor and here’s when tingling feet mean you should go to hospital
WE all have aches and pains from time to time, and in most cases they are usually nothing to worry about. But one doctor has revealed that if you suffer a selection of symptoms in your feet and you're diabetic, then you must go to hospital. People with diabetes have...
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a psychologist – the side of the bed you sleep on reveals if you’re logical or creative, and who’ll make more money
ACCORDING to one psychologist, your preference for one side of the bed is wired into you – and it can reveal other aspects of your personality. Whether you sleep on the left side of the bed or the right can reflect your creativity, how grounded you are, and how much money you're likely to earn, the expert said.
She tattooed half her face and you'd never know it. Her skills are just that good.
This incredible medical tattoo technology is giving renewed hope to burn victims.
survivornet.com
Bride, 43, With Gas, ‘Gurgling Stomach’ And Bloody Feces Was Told By Doctors ‘She Ate Something Red:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Paula Chambers Raney was 43 when she struggled with diarrhea, painful gas and a gurgling stomach. Unfortunately, doctors kept misdiagnosing her for a long time. Eventually, her symptoms got so bad she was forced to go directly to a hospital where she was finally diagnosed with colorectal cancer. The term...
survivornet.com
Landscaper Dad, 47, Worked Outside For YEARS With No Shirt And No Sunscreen: Then He Felt A Lump In His Armpit That Turned Out To Be Cancer
Shane McCormick, 47, didn’t protect his skin as he worked as a landscape gardener for 13 years. He first was diagnosed with cancer in 2017, but it was removed during a biopsy of a mole on his back. Two years later, the cancer returned in the form of a tumor under his armpit.
I’m a child behaviour expert & this is why you should never tell your little one to ‘use their words’- say this instead
WHEN A child is kicking off, parents will say anything to calm them down and understand what the problem is. Plenty of mums and dads will ask their little one to "use their words" during a melt-down to get them to communicate the problem. But according to the experts this...
KIDS・
Family trapped inside their home because of daughter's 'bubble baby disease' which means she has NO immune system are given fresh hope - despite most with condition dying by the age of two
A family-of-five have been unable to leave their home for 18 weeks due to their baby's illness which could see her lose her life to something as mild as a common cold. Emma Hamilton and Jake Moore, from Newcastle in New South Wales, have to avoid any contact with the outside world because their four-month-old Bronte has ultra rare Severe Combined Immuno-deficiency (SCID).
NJ family’s dog died and they owe $19,500 for trying to save it (Opinion)
This is sad in so many ways. A family in Sussex County is heartbroken and living without their beloved dog who died after tangling with a porcupine in Montague. It happened in the middle of the night when the dog sprang from the back deck and the porcupine left dozens of its barbed quills in the 9-year-old dog’s body.
I was told not to fall asleep after my baby was born but it was physically impossible. A baby sleep expert agrees.
The author struggled with sleep after giving birth and talked to a sleep expert who said new parents need more support in hospitals.
I’m a flight attendant and there is a gross thing passengers always do which makes you sick
A FLIGHT attendant has revealed how a common mistake which could be making you sick on the plane. Using a plane toilet is never the nicest experience, but there are mistakes that passengers regularly make, which end up making everything worse. One thing passengers often do on a long flight...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter
This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
Front Street Animal Shelter critically full, free adoptions offered through Friday
SACRAMENTO – Adoption fees are being waived at the Front Street Animal Shelter through the end of the week to free up the facility's overflowing kennels. The shelter announced over the weekend that adoption fees are being waived through Friday, Sept. 2. According to the shelter, the waived fee does not include animals in foster care.As of Tuesday, according to the shelter's website, there are currently 32 dogs and 8 cats being housed in kennels. There are also several bunnies up for adoption.Of course, those numbers will fluctuate daily as animals leave or are taken in. Regular adoption fees for dogs are $100 for adult dogs and $150 for puppies under 6 months. Cats are regularly $75 for adults felines and $100 for kittens under 6 months. Spaying or neutering, microchips and current vaccinations come with every dog or cat adoption.
4 Condiments You Should Stop Eating ASAP Because They Ruin Your Metabolism, According To Nutritionists
This post has been updated since it was originally published on 02/28/2022 Weight loss can feel like an elusive process; it’s easy to get discouraged. It can be overwhelming with how many pills, programs, and diets are on the market that promise resu...
Comments / 1