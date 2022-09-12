Read full article on original website
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Jump At My Face?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Even though we love our dogs, we don’t want them jumping or lunging at our faces. Dogs may jump at your face for many reasons and most likely don’t intend to cause harm. Even if it’s unintentional, having a dog jump at your face could quickly lead to a scary or dangerous situation.
petpress.net
Why Does Dog Hair Stand Up: 3 Reasons Why Dogs’ Fur Stands Up
When you pet a dog, have you ever noticed their hair standing on end? It’s a pretty strange phenomenon, but there is actually a scientific explanation for it. In this blog post, we will discuss the science of why dogs’ fur stands on end and what purpose it serves.
dogster.com
How to Stop Your Dog from Jumping on People
Does your dog get excited and jump on you and other people? Dogs jumping up on guests is a very common – and frustrating – behavior. Dogs jump on you to get attention and to try and greet you face to face. When dogs jump up, they get the attention they seek, making it very easy to accidentally reward the jumping by pushing the dog down or talking to the dog. With consistent training it is possible to teach your dog to stop jumping on you or your guests.
notabully.org
Why Does My Dog Only Eat At Night?
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Dogs can be so weird. Ask any dog owner and they can tell you about all of the funny little things their dog does! We can’t explain many of these funny habits. But, there are some behaviors that have a good explanation. For example, your dog usually has good reasons for why they eat the way they do. Is your dog a night eater? Do you find yourself wondering;
pethelpful.com
Why Is My Dog Misbehaving? 14 Potential Causes
Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. If you're wondering what causes dogs to misbehave, you are likely dealing with a dog who is manifesting undesirable behaviors and would like to know what is going through his mind.
'Seen It All': Cat Caught Dragging Bed Through House to Nap With Dogs
TikTok users described the clip as "too cute."
I’m a pet expert – the real reason your dog only shows affection to your partner, it’s not because they hate you
GETTING the cold shoulder is never fun – especially when the snub comes from your beloved pet. But experts said your dog isn't ignoring you because they hate you, so don't take the social slight personally. According to pet pros at The Dog Snobs, there are a number of...
notabully.org
10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person
NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
Tears as Dog Who Lived in Rescue Shelter for 7 Years Is Finally Adopted
After two years of caring for the dog as a shelter worker, TikTok user @josh.timk decided to make Terri his own.
Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train
THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
I’m a dog trainer and these are the best breeds if you don’t want to do much walking
WANT a pet pooch but don’t want to have to spend entire weekends going on long hikes?. Well there are some breeds that will be better suited to your lifestyle, according to dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners, Alice Manners. Speaking to Fabulous, Alice has shared the...
What dogs actually dream about and more fun facts about dog dreams, according to pet behavior experts
Like humans, dogs make all kinds of small movements and sounds in their sleep. You may see the twitch of a tail or hear your dog whine softly. These are familiar to us as the tell-tale signs of dreaming. But unlike with humans, you can't simply ask them what kinds...
petpress.net
Can Dogs Sense Evil: The Power of the Canine Nose
Did you know that dogs have an incredibly powerful sense of smell? In fact, their noses are up to one thousand times more sensitive than our own!. This makes them able to detect even the slightest scent and makes them perfect for a variety of jobs like search and rescue, drug detection, and even cancer detection. But can dogs sense evil?
petpress.net
Why Do Dogs Kick After They Poop? 3 Reasons And How to Stop It
Dogs are known for kicking after they poop. But do you know why?. In this blog post, we will discuss the reasons behind this strange behavior. Dogs may kick after they poop for a variety of reasons. Each of these reasons is fascinating and deserves further exploration! So without further...
petpress.net
Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior
Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
Sunderland Echo
Best dog beds 2022: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement. As any dog owner will know, your pup is truly part of the family. That’s why buying them a dog bed they will love is so important.
WTAJ
Puppy Play sessions and free Pack Walks help socialize and enrich your dogs
Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Megan, owner and professional dog trainer at Marigold Holistic Pet Care to talk all about her Puppy Play sessions and Pack Walks. These are amazing opportunities to meet fellow dog-owners and tap into Megan’s knowledge. She has been professionally training for over 12 years.
petpress.net
Do Dogs Get Cold at Night – Truth About Dog Body Temperature
There’s a lot of debate about whether or not dogs get cold at night. Do they need a coat? Do they need a bed? Do they need to sleep in the same room as you?. In this blog post, we’ll clear up all the confusion and tell you once and for all what temperature dogs prefer and how you can keep your dog warm at night.
Best dog playpen: Give your dog somewhere safe to play
Invest in a dog playpen and give your pup a secure spot in which to rest and have fun
