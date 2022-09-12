ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
notabully.org

Why Does My Dog Jump At My Face?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Even though we love our dogs, we don’t want them jumping or lunging at our faces. Dogs may jump at your face for many reasons and most likely don’t intend to cause harm. Even if it’s unintentional, having a dog jump at your face could quickly lead to a scary or dangerous situation.
PETS
petpress.net

Why Does Dog Hair Stand Up: 3 Reasons Why Dogs’ Fur Stands Up

When you pet a dog, have you ever noticed their hair standing on end? It’s a pretty strange phenomenon, but there is actually a scientific explanation for it. In this blog post, we will discuss the science of why dogs’ fur stands on end and what purpose it serves.
PETS
dogster.com

How to Stop Your Dog from Jumping on People

Does your dog get excited and jump on you and other people? Dogs jumping up on guests is a very common – and frustrating – behavior. Dogs jump on you to get attention and to try and greet you face to face. When dogs jump up, they get the attention they seek, making it very easy to accidentally reward the jumping by pushing the dog down or talking to the dog. With consistent training it is possible to teach your dog to stop jumping on you or your guests.
PETS
notabully.org

Why Does My Dog Only Eat At Night?

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. Dogs can be so weird. Ask any dog owner and they can tell you about all of the funny little things their dog does! We can’t explain many of these funny habits. But, there are some behaviors that have a good explanation. For example, your dog usually has good reasons for why they eat the way they do. Is your dog a night eater? Do you find yourself wondering;
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Behavior Training#Barking#Stress#Veterinarian#Pet Owner
pethelpful.com

Why Is My Dog Misbehaving? 14 Potential Causes

Adrienne is a certified professional dog trainer, dog behavior consultant and former veterinarian assistant for an AAHA animal hospital. If you're wondering what causes dogs to misbehave, you are likely dealing with a dog who is manifesting undesirable behaviors and would like to know what is going through his mind.
PETS
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Lite 98.7

Ranking the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds

Dog owners passionately defend their dog breed of choice, but is your precious poodle really smarter than a Labrador retriever?. It's time to put those weekly dog park arguments to rest. If you're looking for a definitive answer to the question of whether or not your pup is smarter than the average dog, then author and professor of canine psychology Stanley Coren's 2006 book, "The Intelligence of Dogs," is an excellent reference point. It's widely accepted among the community of canine devotees as an accurate representation of the trainability and overall intelligence of breeds recognized by the American and Canadian Kennel Clubs.
ANIMALS
The US Sun

I’m a dog trainer and these breeds are the easiest to train

THINKING of getting your first dog? Or perhaps you’ve had difficult to train pooches in the past and now want one that will be a bit more chill?. Alice Manners, dog trainer and founder of Dogs With Manners has spoken to Fabulous revealing which dog breeds tend to be the easiest to train, making them a great choice for newbie dog owners.
PETS
petpress.net

Can Dogs Sense Evil: The Power of the Canine Nose

Did you know that dogs have an incredibly powerful sense of smell? In fact, their noses are up to one thousand times more sensitive than our own!. This makes them able to detect even the slightest scent and makes them perfect for a variety of jobs like search and rescue, drug detection, and even cancer detection. But can dogs sense evil?
PETS
petpress.net

Why Do Dogs Kick After They Poop? 3 Reasons And How to Stop It

Dogs are known for kicking after they poop. But do you know why?. In this blog post, we will discuss the reasons behind this strange behavior. Dogs may kick after they poop for a variety of reasons. Each of these reasons is fascinating and deserves further exploration! So without further...
ANIMALS
petpress.net

Why Do Chihuahuas Burrow? 4 Reasons Behind This Behavior

Do you own a chihuahua? If so, you may have noticed that they love to burrow under blankets, pillows, and other soft objects. Why do chihuahuas do this?. In this blog post, we will explore the reasons behind chihuahua burrowing and what it means for your pet. Stay tuned for...
ANIMALS
WTAJ

Puppy Play sessions and free Pack Walks help socialize and enrich your dogs

Studio 814’s Rebecca Petner sits down with Megan, owner and professional dog trainer at Marigold Holistic Pet Care to talk all about her Puppy Play sessions and Pack Walks. These are amazing opportunities to meet fellow dog-owners and tap into Megan’s knowledge. She has been professionally training for over 12 years.
PETS
petpress.net

Do Dogs Get Cold at Night – Truth About Dog Body Temperature

There’s a lot of debate about whether or not dogs get cold at night. Do they need a coat? Do they need a bed? Do they need to sleep in the same room as you?. In this blog post, we’ll clear up all the confusion and tell you once and for all what temperature dogs prefer and how you can keep your dog warm at night.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy