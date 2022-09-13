ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KGET

Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, county seizes animal

UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
ARVIN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

2 alarm structure fire breaks out in east Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint. Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas. This […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

BPD releases body cam footage in Aug. 15 officer-involved shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department released Thursday body-cam and home-security footage, as well as its narrative, regarding an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 15. The incident began when a man who officers later identified as Martiniano Jimenez, 35, was reportedly trying to break down the front door of...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arson#Violent Crime#Bfd
Bakersfield Californian

BPD asks for public's help to find missing adult

The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who was reported missing and considered at risk due to a health condition. Lenell Vanpelt was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday, and could be occupying a red 2014 Chevy Sonic, license plate 7AQU172.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Several charges dismissed, reduced in Lone Oak Lounge shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men arrested in connection with a shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge had several charges dismissed or reduced following a hearing that lasted several days. Jesus Manjarrez, 28, the alleged shooter, had a count of attempted murder and assault with a gun dismissed at the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Bakersfield Now

BPD arrested 4 men after high speed chase in central Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men, on gang-related charges after a high-speed chase in central Bakersfield. According to BPD, around 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car for speeding in the area of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park. The car failed to stop...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
sjvsun.com

Kern Co. Sheriff eyes new recruiting tool: ‘COPS’ tapings.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man gets 69 years to life for murder, robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 69 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery on New Year’s Eve 2020 in south Bakersfield. Anthony Daniel was sentenced Thursday for killing Emmanuel Arechiga, 18. A witness reported Daniel fired after Arechiga gave up his belongings, according […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

Pedestrian Killed in Traffic Accident on Santa Fe Way [Shafter, CA]

Pedestrian Crash near Cherry Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. at Santa Fe Way and Cherry Avenue, involving a vehicle and one person. Unfortunately, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
SHAFTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy