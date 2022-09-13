Read full article on original website
Related
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, county seizes animal
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
Bakersfield Now
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
Bakersfield Police Department arrests 4 after car chase ends in collision
The Bakersfield Police Department arrested four adults after a car chase that ended in a collision on Tuesday, September 13th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
4 people hurt after alleged drunk driver crashes into SW Bakersfield home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people, including a toddler, were hurt after a suspected drunk driver crashed into a home along Taft Highway early Wednesday morning, according to CHP. The home burst into flames following the crash and the a 21-month-old child was seriously injured in the crash. CHP said officers responded to the home […]
2 alarm structure fire breaks out in east Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A two-alarm structure fire broke out Thursday morning in east Bakersfield, according to Pulsepoint. Fire crews were called to Lake Street around 9 a.m. Bakersfield Fire Department officials say the fire threatened another home and an apartment complex nearby. Crews were able to keep the fire out of surrounding areas. This […]
Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
Bakersfield Californian
BPD releases body cam footage in Aug. 15 officer-involved shooting
The Bakersfield Police Department released Thursday body-cam and home-security footage, as well as its narrative, regarding an investigation into an officer-involved shooting that happened Aug. 15. The incident began when a man who officers later identified as Martiniano Jimenez, 35, was reportedly trying to break down the front door of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bakersfield Californian
BPD asks for public's help to find missing adult
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a man who was reported missing and considered at risk due to a health condition. Lenell Vanpelt was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday, and could be occupying a red 2014 Chevy Sonic, license plate 7AQU172.
Several charges dismissed, reduced in Lone Oak Lounge shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men arrested in connection with a shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge had several charges dismissed or reduced following a hearing that lasted several days. Jesus Manjarrez, 28, the alleged shooter, had a count of attempted murder and assault with a gun dismissed at the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present […]
Bakersfield Police Department requests help identifying man who stole vehicle
Bakersfield officials are asking for help identifying a man involved with stealing a vehicle from the parking lot of a Home Depot.
Parolee arrested for possession of a gun, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Parolee was arrested Thursday morning for possession of a loaded firearm, according to the Porterville Police Department. Police say, at approximately 7:55 a.m., detectives with the Porterville Police Department Special Investigations Unit responded to an address in the 1500 block of North Prospect Street to conduct a compliance check on 24-year-old […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bakersfield Californian
'COPS' approved to film KCSO deputies again in hopes to fill 400 vacancies
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
Bakersfield Now
BPD arrested 4 men after high speed chase in central Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Bakersfield Police Department arrested four men, on gang-related charges after a high-speed chase in central Bakersfield. According to BPD, around 11:00 p.m. officers attempted to stop a car for speeding in the area of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park. The car failed to stop...
sjvsun.com
Kern Co. Sheriff eyes new recruiting tool: ‘COPS’ tapings.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
Bakersfield Now
Man shot and killed after attempted forced entry in SW Bakersfield, according to police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A man is dead after he attempted to force entry into an apartment and was shot by a resident in southwest Bakersfield early Monday morning, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 2:40 a.m. officers responded to an apartment complex in the area of North...
Man gets 69 years to life for murder, robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 69 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery on New Year’s Eve 2020 in south Bakersfield. Anthony Daniel was sentenced Thursday for killing Emmanuel Arechiga, 18. A witness reported Daniel fired after Arechiga gave up his belongings, according […]
4 People Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Wednesday. The crash happened at Old River Road and Taft Highway at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
L.A. Weekly
Pedestrian Killed in Traffic Accident on Santa Fe Way [Shafter, CA]
Pedestrian Crash near Cherry Avenue Resulted in One Fatality. The crash happened just after 2:15 a.m. at Santa Fe Way and Cherry Avenue, involving a vehicle and one person. Unfortunately, the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. However, their identity has not yet been released pending notification of next of kin.
Delano church vandalism investigation continues as police step up security
When the congregation arrived for Sunday service on July 17th, they found racial slurs spray painted across the walls and signs of the church. They were struck again on August 30th.
Comments / 0