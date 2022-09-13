Read full article on original website
Patti Wagner
3d ago
this teacher was suspended because she had her students honor the American flag by saying the Pledge of Allegiance?! How outrageous that Americans are being chastised and condemned for showing their loyalty and respect for our country and trying to instill the same expression of being an American to our youth!
nobody
3d ago
they should stand for our Flag..what's wrong with these kids?? so, it looks like their parents did a lousy job raisin their children on how to show respect! SAD!!
Puglover
3d ago
Personally I believe the school officials who suspended her should be fired! She had every right to insist the children respect the flag and pledge!
Educators, teachers fear potential impacts of Sen. Mastriano's education plan
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On Wednesday local, state, and national education institutions met in York County to discuss state senator and gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano’s comments on school funding. The discussion centered around a comment made by Mastriano back in March where he proposed slashing funding per student...
local21news.com
U.S. Sec. of Education makes stop in Lancaster, addresses learning loss, mental health
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The US Secretary of Education hitting the road, making stops all over commonwealth. His final visit in Lancaster County, speaking with educators at McCaskey East High School. Learning loss has been a huge problem over the last two years. "We lost two years to...
WGAL
Manheim Township School District alerts parents to Seesaw data breach
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Manheim Township School District in Lancaster County has warned parents of elementary school students of a data breach. The district said the incident involves Seesaw, a communications platform, and parent accounts. "We have been made aware of inappropriate imagery that has appeared on some...
Inappropriate pictures sent through software used by Midstate schools
Cumberland Valley School District says someone sent highly inappropriate images using a software system designed for elementary school students, and it isn't the only district to be impacted.
local21news.com
U.S. Secretary of Education to speak at McCaskey East in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will speak at a Public Service Loan Forgiveness clinic hosted by the National Education Association at McCaskey East High School in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Cardona will be appearing with National Education Association president Becky Pringle, School District of...
local21news.com
Shippensburg University program recognized during National Recovery Month
ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — September is National Recovery Month and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is recognizing Shippensburg University during its Recovery Month Tour. Ship's Recovery Resource Space highlights the importance of accessible support for those in recovery at the collegiate level. "People who are in...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Just 6,000 new teachers were certified last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago. Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates.
gettysburgian.com
The College Responds to Physical Assault Near Diaspora House on Saturday
Vice President for College Life and Dean of Students Anne Ehrlich sent out a campus-wide email on Tuesday providing additional information about the physical assault that occurred on Carlisle Street early Saturday involving a member of the campus community. Ehrlich explained that a student was physically assaulted by a “group...
abc27.com
York College offers monetary incentives to future students
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College of Pennsylvania is offering an incentive to help bring students to campus. They will be having an open house on October 29 and will also help students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Incentive to help students include earning...
local21news.com
Riverfront Library renovation expands areas for children's learning and meeting spaces
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — The McCormick Riverfront Library is growing as they work on the renovation to combine the building with the adjacent Haldeman Haley House. The project will offer expanded space for children's learning and community meetings. Visitors will also be welcomed with a new river glass...
Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.She was allowed to attend last month as well.
Doug Mastriano doesn’t call himself a Christian nationalist, but he gives it a platform
It’s one thing for Republican governor candidate Doug Mastriano to appear at a rally with Donald Trump Jr., which will happen Friday in Chambersburg. Trump is, after all, the namesake of the man who has remade the Republican Party in his image over the past seven years, and who shows every sign of trying to extend his grip for at least a couple more.
Pa. woman accused of stealing Pelosi’s laptop allowed to visit Renaissance Faire again
A Cumberland County woman on house arrest for allegedly stealing Nancy Pelosi’s laptop during the U.S. Capitol riots will be allowed to attend the Renaissance Faire this weekend for the second time in two months. A federal judge has ruled 25-year-old Riley J. Williams, of Mechanicsburg, will be allowed...
Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges
Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
Dauphin County refuses to release records on fights, force and medical issues in jail
To err may be human, but to err on the side of transparency is over in Dauphin County. The county is now denying records requests for reports filed by jail staff that provide insight into how employees treat incarcerated people in their care. Using these reports, PennLive uncovered that jail...
local21news.com
Subaru donates thousands of school supplies to Foose Elementary
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been a tough couple of months for families getting ready for back to school with inflation. An area business is stepping in to help. Faulkner Subaru is cruising to Foose Elementary School. A parade of Subarus filled with over 3,000 school supplies and personal care items plus a $10,000 check made its way to the school Wednesday. Subaru enthusiasts, ambassadors, employees and customers donated or dropped off supplies over the month of August.
Adults should be held accountable for the abhorrent behavior in Middletown | PennLive Editorial
The Middletown Area School District’s board has taken strong action in response to violent hazing incidents with the high school football team recorded on videos and spread throughout social media. They are to be commended for doing so. At its last meeting, the board announced it will expel seven...
Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’
Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
A Lancaster County church starts an initiative to end gun violence
Gun violence has been on the rise across the United States of America the past several years. A Lancaster County church is hoping to start a new initiative to end gun violence in its community. St. Edwards Episcopal Church’s Rev. Dr. Richard C. Bauer was heartbroken after he learned of...
Man assaults woman on college campus and steals her car
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lancaster man allegedly assaulted a female student and then stole her vehicle at the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police say Marcus A. Harvey, 22, was staying with the accuser at her residence hall when he assaulted her on Sept. 12. Harvey then took her car keys and drove off in her Honda Accord. Police were called when others on campus heard the accuser...
