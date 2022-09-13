ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dauphin County, PA

Comments / 13

Patti Wagner
3d ago

this teacher was suspended because she had her students honor the American flag by saying the Pledge of Allegiance?! How outrageous that Americans are being chastised and condemned for showing their loyalty and respect for our country and trying to instill the same expression of being an American to our youth!

Reply(1)
32
nobody
3d ago

they should stand for our Flag..what's wrong with these kids?? so, it looks like their parents did a lousy job raisin their children on how to show respect! SAD!!

Reply
22
Puglover
3d ago

Personally I believe the school officials who suspended her should be fired! She had every right to insist the children respect the flag and pledge!

Reply
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Dauphin County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Dauphin, PA
Dauphin County, PA
Education
Dauphin County, PA
Government
local21news.com

U.S. Secretary of Education to speak at McCaskey East in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHP) — U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will speak at a Public Service Loan Forgiveness clinic hosted by the National Education Association at McCaskey East High School in Lancaster on Wednesday evening. Cardona will be appearing with National Education Association president Becky Pringle, School District of...
LANCASTER, PA
local21news.com

Shippensburg University program recognized during National Recovery Month

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — September is National Recovery Month and the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs is recognizing Shippensburg University during its Recovery Month Tour. Ship's Recovery Resource Space highlights the importance of accessible support for those in recovery at the collegiate level. "People who are in...
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WITF

Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts

Just 6,000 new teachers were certified last year, down from about 20,000 a decade ago. Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
gettysburgian.com

The College Responds to Physical Assault Near Diaspora House on Saturday

Vice President for College Life and Dean of Students Anne Ehrlich sent out a campus-wide email on Tuesday providing additional information about the physical assault that occurred on Carlisle Street early Saturday involving a member of the campus community. Ehrlich explained that a student was physically assaulted by a “group...
GETTYSBURG, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sharon Davis
abc27.com

York College offers monetary incentives to future students

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — York College of Pennsylvania is offering an incentive to help bring students to campus. They will be having an open house on October 29 and will also help students to complete their Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA). Incentive to help students include earning...
YORK, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Riley Williams, accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, granted second request to attend Pa. Renaissance Faire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman from Pennsylvania who is accused of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop during the January 6th riots will be allowed off of house arrest to attend the Pa. Renaissance Faire for a second time.Riley Williams, of Mechanicsburg, had asked a judge to let her go to the faire this coming Saturday.The judge granted her request on Wednesday, making this her second trip to to the faire while on home confinement.She was allowed to attend last month as well.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reinstated#The Pledge Of Allegiance#High School#K12#Social Studies#The School Board
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges

Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Subaru donates thousands of school supplies to Foose Elementary

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — It’s been a tough couple of months for families getting ready for back to school with inflation. An area business is stepping in to help. Faulkner Subaru is cruising to Foose Elementary School. A parade of Subarus filled with over 3,000 school supplies and personal care items plus a $10,000 check made its way to the school Wednesday. Subaru enthusiasts, ambassadors, employees and customers donated or dropped off supplies over the month of August.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

Pa. school district addresses racist Homecoming sign, says it’s taking ‘appropriate next steps’

Pine-Richland School District officials say that they are taking the “appropriate next steps” to address a picture of a high school student holding a racist sign. In a Snapchat screenshot making rounds on social media, a high school boy holds a Homecoming promposal sign that reads, “If I was black I would be picking cotton, but I’m white so I’m picking you for Homecoming?!”
NorthcentralPA.com

Man assaults woman on college campus and steals her car

Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Lancaster man allegedly assaulted a female student and then stole her vehicle at the campus of Susquehanna University in Selinsgrove. Selinsgrove Police say Marcus A. Harvey, 22, was staying with the accuser at her residence hall when he assaulted her on Sept. 12. Harvey then took her car keys and drove off in her Honda Accord. Police were called when others on campus heard the accuser...
SELINSGROVE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy