tipranks.com
Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA): Terrific Value, but Only for Patient Investors
Alibaba stock has been endlessly pummeled over the past two years. Though the slate of risks is huge with the former Chinese tech titan, the risk/reward seems to be enticing for those with extremely long-term horizons. Shares of Chinese tech titan Alibaba (NYSE: BABA) have continued to tumble further into...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close in the Green after Tuesday’s Carnage
(First published: 6:30 EST) Stocks finished Wednesday’s choppy trading session in the green. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) gained 0.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) closed 0.34% higher. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) led the indices with a 0.84% jump. On Tuesday, the major indexes faced their worst losses since June 2020. The S&P 500, the Dow, and the Nasdaq 100 lost 4.32%, 3.94%, and 5.54%, respectively, after ending four straight days in the green.
tipranks.com
Why BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) is Rallying after Reporting Q2-2023 Results
BRP Inc. recently released solid Q2-2023 results that came ahead of expectations. As a result, the stock is rallying in today’s trading session. Also, analysts are all bullish on the stock, making it worth looking into. Before market open today, BRP Inc. (TSE: DOO)(NASDAQ: DOOO), which sells power sports...
tipranks.com
Here’s Why Adobe Stock (NASDAQ:ADBE) Plunged Today
Adobe plunged in Thursday’s trading session as a mixed earnings report, disappointing guidance, and one big purchase contributed to the losses. Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) turned in its earnings report earlier today, and the news was hardly good. Analysts expected Adobe to post earnings per share of $3.35. Adobe actually turned in earnings of $3.40, which was a narrow win for the company. Revenue, however, was a different story. Adobe posted revenue of $4.43 billion, but a FactSet consensus looked for Adobe to post $4.44 billion instead. The guidance also missed as Adobe projected revenue of $4.52 billion versus expectations of $4.6 billion.
tipranks.com
AWK and CWT: 2 Top Water Utilities Stocks — Here’s Why
Water utilities are renowned for producing growing results over prolonged periods of time with little uncertainty. American Water Works and California Water Service are two dominant players in the space, with a proven track record of growing earnings and dividends. Still, both companies are quite pricy, and a sudden multiple compression poses a significant risk for investors.
tipranks.com
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) Pinto Warns of Massive Fee Decline
JPMorgan’s (NYSE:JPM) President and COO Daniel Pinto expects the financial behemoth’s third quarter investment banking fees to decline by 45% to 50% from a year ago. It’s trading vertical, on the other hand, is set to record ~5% gains for the quarter. Further, Pinto also expects JPM’s...
tipranks.com
PYPL, HRB: Two Gig Economy Stocks on the Rise
Although the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the traditional paradigm of work, fading virus cases has motivated employers to recall their employees. However, with many workers not wanting to lose the benefits associated with life in the pandemic, a brewing battle may lift certain gig economy stocks. When the COVID-19 crisis first...
tipranks.com
Block vs. PayPal: Which is the Better Fintech Stock to Buy?
Block and PayPal shares have been beaten down by far too much over the past year. Though there are headwinds up ahead, investors seem to be discounting each firm’s ability to adapt. Fintech stocks were one of the canaries in the coal mine in 2021, as euphoria quickly turned...
tipranks.com
AT&T vs. T-Mobile: Which is the Better Telecom Stock?
T-Mobile and AT&T stock are two very different telecom plays that appeal to different types of investors. Both Wall-Street-favored stocks could be in for sizeable gains over the year ahead, but one may be a better Buy than the other. The American telecom scene has been a market of haves...
tipranks.com
KO, WMT, or MDLZ: Which Defensive Stock is Best for a Recession?
Many Wall Street analysts still praise consumer staple stocks as the Federal Reserve looks to push the economy into recession to stomp out inflation. Coca-Cola, Walmart, and Mondelez are three “Strong Buy” stocks that could rally higher as macro headwinds mount. In this piece, we used TipRanks’ Comparison...
tipranks.com
Why Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) Collapsed 50% on Thursday
Shares of Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT) collapsed more than 50% halfway through today’s trading session. The fall in price might be attributable to a unfavorable update that was released regarding a patient in the company’s TCR-T cell therapy trial. Nevertheless, investors who got into the stock at the beginning...
tipranks.com
Pfizer vs. Moderna: Which Vaccine-Maker Has More Upside?
Pfizer and Moderna are top COVID-19 stocks that could continue to be winners well after the pandemic is over. Let’s check in with each stock and see where Wall Street stands on each name. Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) are the big-two COVID-19 vaccine makers that have seen shares...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Closed Lower in Thursday’s Trading Session
U.S. indices finished in the red once again as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) closed down 0.56%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) dropped 1.13% on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) fell 1.71%. The major averages had closed the regular trading session of Wednesday with moderate gains after a...
tipranks.com
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Slides on Weak Q3 Guidance
Nucor (NYSE:NUE) shares are trending lower today after the company’s third-quarter EPS guidance of between $6.30 and $6.40 came in significantly lower than the Street’s estimate of $7.56. The company is seeing margin pressures in the steel mills segment owing to a contraction in metal margin and lower...
tipranks.com
Better Days Ahead for SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock?
The ending of the pause on student loan payment moratorium removes a major growth hurdle for SoFi. This will drive higher student loan originations, in turn, boosting the company’s financials. Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) have nosedived 61% so far this year in response to the Biden administration’s...
tipranks.com
ROKU (NASDAQ:ROKU) Rises on New Disclosure; Cathie Wood Buys More Shares
Shares of streaming platform Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) are on the up move today after a key bit of language change in the company’s latest filing. Roku amended its severance benefit plan and investors are smelling a probable takeover already. Roku continues to gain attention from different quarters of the market with Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment snapping up about 250,500 shares of the company on Monday.
tipranks.com
AY and HASI: 2 Stocks to Consider for Predictable Income
Renewable energy infrastructure stocks have been somewhat forgotten these days due to traditional energy equities experiencing notable tailwinds. However, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and Hannon Armstrong offer some incredibly worthwhile characteristics when it comes to their diversified asset bases. In fact, both stocks are well-positioned to continue producing sustainably growing dividends to shareholders, backed by multi-year contracts.
tipranks.com
LMT vs. GD: Here’s Why These 2 Defense Stocks Will Continue Growing Dividends
Dividend growth investing has become tougher during the current market environment, with most sectors facing heavy bottom-line headwinds. However, distinct defense and aerospace companies such as Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics are well-positioned to keep growing their earnings. Dividend growth investors have had a tough time lately. Even the highest-quality...
tipranks.com
Is Penny Stock Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) a Good Buy?
Penny stock Outbrain commands a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks. Moreover, the stock has substantial upward growth potential in the long run. Investors willing to gain exposure to penny stocks can use TipRanks’ penny stock screener tool to select the ones that are expected to do well in the long run. Using the tool, we found a potential long-term winner, Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB), which operates an open-source web recommendation platform.
tipranks.com
Meme Darling AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Crashes on No News
(First published: 8:28 EST) Shares of digital platform provider AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) changed direction in late trading Thursday afternoon. After surging to begin the day, the stock got hammered as Wall Street turned red. The meme darling continues to attract the market’s attention without any news. HKD had shot...
