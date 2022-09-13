Read full article on original website
Live through Texas history at Boonville Days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for the 17th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival!. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, you can learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, visit with characters in period costume, enjoy cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers, artisans, and much more.
The Arts Council of Brazos Valley continues accessibility mission
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For 50 years, The Arts Council of Brazos Valley has continued their mission to make art accessible for all residents and visitors. Whether it be funding to support the arts, or bringing the art directly to you, the opportunities are endless through this organization. The Three...
Early giving kicks off for Brazos Valley Gives
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Gives is a month-long giving event with early giving starting Monday. Co-chair Molly Watson joined News 3 at Noon to talk about the event. Brazos Valley Gives will host an 18-hour online giving event on October 18th to raise money and awareness for area nonprofits.
Keep your kids on track with a tutor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve noticed your child is falling behind, or just needs a bit of a helping hand this semester, it might be time to hire a tutor. The Three was joined by Sylvan Learning of Bryan/College Station’s Executive Director, Anthonette Ruffino, for guidance on navigating the school year.
Friends of Chamber Music kick off new season with jazz concert on Sept. 29
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Friends of Chamber Music will kick off its 2022-23 season this month with award-winning jazz singer Samara Joy performing at Rudder Theatre. The performance is Thursday, September 29th at 7 p.m. The organization says, “At just 22 years old, once-in-a-generation jazz singer Samara Joy has already...
A little bit of the beach came to Hearne as part of a new event
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - While sand sculptures are typically seen at the beach, Hearne residents had the opportunity to have a bit of sandy fun, without having to go very far. On Saturday, Hearne hosted it’s first inaugural Hearne Cross Road Sand Sculpting Festival and Competition. The festival is free and located near the Hearne Railroad and Museum Depot. Those in attendance could take part in free sculpting lessons, browse various vendors, or grab a bite to eat while listening to music. There were sand sculpture demonstrations and creations such as the classic sand castle, an owl spreading it’s wings, and a lion.
Trail Life USA provides unique opportunities for area kids
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Trail Life USA provided youngsters in our area a chance to get outdoors and experience something different Saturday at the Museum of the American G.I. Around 400 kids and their fathers were able to go through a rope bridge, throw tomahawks, and even shoot BB...
Treat of the Day: Bryan ISD and College Station ISD named a “District of Distinction” by the Texas Art Education Association
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For the third consecutive year, Bryan ISD and College Station ISD were named a “District of Distinction” by the Texas Art Education Association. Only 59 out of 1,200 districts in Texas earned the honor. TAEA, the largest state professional organization for art educators in...
Fisher on The 12th Man: “They’re not fans. They’re family”
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - After a disappointing loss at home to Appalachian State last week, the Texas A&M football team bounced back with a 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami, and The 12th Man was in full force to see it. Saturday’s attendance of 107.245 is the third largest...
Brazos Valley Beekeepers host Bee School to share skills, provide funding for youth programs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Brazos Valley Beekeepers is hosting their annual Bee School on Saturday, Sept. 24. The Bee School is an annual educational program for people interested in keeping bees. There will be 51 session offered during the day; 11 for beginning beekeepers, eight on business aspects of beekeeping,...
Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools. Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Jayson Lyday, a member...
Aggie Gameday: Miami vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland and KBTX. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against Miami on Sep. 17, 2022. Attached to this story are the...
College Station girls cross country wins TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (KBTX) - The #2 ranked College Station Girls Cross Country Team won the Varsity Gold division of the TAMU Corpus Christi Islander Splash Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Cougars placed 6 runners in the top 19 finishers in a field of 125 runners. Their point total of...
No. 11 Women’s Golf to Host “Mo”Morial Invitational
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 11 Texas A&M women’s golf team is set to host the “Mo” Morial Invitational Tuesday and Wednesday at the par-72, 6,406-yard Traditions Club for the first time since 2014. The Lineup. Head coach Gerrod Chadwell is starting the lineup that...
Ukrainian family fleeing conflict makes College Station home
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A family that was forced to flee from Ukraine following war and tensions with Russia is now calling the Brazos Valley home. Tetiana and her daughter Varvara arrived in Houston last week and have since moved into a home in College Station. They’re here as part of the Uniting for Ukraine program. The program offers a pathway for Ukrainian citizens to live and work in the United States for two years on a probationary status.
Crews battle 18 wheeler fire on I-45 near Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters are battling an 18-wheeler fire Monday afternoon. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said the 18-wheeler is near mile marker 134 on Interstate 45. Drivers should avoid the area. So far, there hasn’t been an update on what caused the fire.
:50 From the 50: Nik Constantinou
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Melbourne, Australia native Nik Constantinou made his first debut in an Aggie uniform back in 2019, sending a 57-yard punt down the field against UTSA. Since then, Constantinou has been Texas A&M’s primary punter. Leading the SEC last season with an average punt 46.61 yards...
CSPD: Man armed with hatchet shot after charging at a police officer
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - A 26-year-old man was shot twice by a College Station police officer Monday morning after he reportedly charged an officer while armed with a hatchet. Around 5:50 a.m. on Monday, a 911 call came in asking for an ambulance to be sent to a house...
Four true freshmen suspended for Miami game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M will be without four true freshman in the week three contest against Miami. Wide receivers Evan Stewart and Chris Marshall plus cornerbacks Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie violated team rules and are not expected to play according to reports. The Aggies and the Hurricanes...
Former Southerns owner sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges
HOUSTON, Texas (KBTX) - A former restaurant owner in the Brazos Valley has been sentenced to prison on wire fraud charges, KBTX has learned. Keith Johnson, who owned Southerns at Post Oak Mall, was sentenced Monday to 14 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Prosecutors...
