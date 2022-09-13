ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Globe

Bullying incidents at Boston’s Mission Hill K-8 School spur federal lawsuit

The school environment also made the students reluctant to report bullying “because they understood that their aggressors would be protected and feared making the situation worse, or simply because they felt they would not be believed.”. The Boston school system is grappling with a federal lawsuit over its failure...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston's soon-to-be superintendent says BPS needs to get ‘back to basics’

Mary Skipper will begin the job as Boston's next school superintendent on Sept. 26, and she knows the transition will not be easy. The district's less-than-stellar performance in a state audit this spring necessitated an agreement between Boston Public Schools and the state to make rapid improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and transportation. A recent poll of parents showed rising dissatisfaction with the schools.
BOSTON, MA
baystatebanner.com

BPS parents push for COVID safety protocols

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When students returned to Boston Public Schools last Thursday, many parents were focused on buses cutting through traffic to get their children to school and back home in a timely matter. Administrators in the system are beginning a year in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Parents struggling to find child care before and after school

FRAMINGHAM - Parents are struggling to find before and after-school care for their kids across Massachusetts. Some communities are cutting programs altogether, leaving families scrambling to find solutions. In his eight years working for the Massachusetts Afterschool Partnership, Patrick Stanton says he has never seen the challenges education centers they support are seeing following the pandemic. "We see a lot of programs trying to catch up and try to get the resources and staff back that they lost during that time," Stanton said. Kimberly Higgins is a mom of a Lexington student whose after school care changed at the...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Daily Free Press

Boston University drops mask policy, community reacts

Masks were required everywhere just six months ago on the Boston University campus except in private rooms, individual residences and dining halls. Now, students and faculty are only required to wear masks on the BU Shuttle and in healthcare settings “until further notice,” Judy Platt, Chief Health Officer and Executive Director of Student Health, said in a message to the BU community in August.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report

Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy. On the first day of school, half of buses were on time, according to data provided by the district. That's improved each day since rising to 73% on time for Monday, the third day of the school year.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Curriculum at Boston school goes far beyond academics

The Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood has about 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They come from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Students are selected by lottery.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Boston Medical Center to open inpatient psychiatric and substance use treatment center in Brockton

Boston Medical Center is opening an 82-bed center in Brockton for inpatient psychiatric care and substance use treatment. Housed in a former nursing home, the program will include 56 spots for patients with mental health issues and 26 for those transitioning from detox to treatment for addiction. It will offer what many facilities don’t: care for patients who need both mental health and addiction care.
BROCKTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication

A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
CHELSEA, MA
WCVB

Picketing Starbucks workers on Commonwealth Avenue told to leave property

BOSTON — Picketing workers at the Starbucks on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston said they've been forced off the property and onto the sidewalk. An attorney for the coffee giant told the protesters they had to leave the patio where they've been set up for two months and move their picket to the sidewalk, citing safety concerns.
BOSTON, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

New Program May Put Homeownership Within Reach

The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has launched the MassDREAMS (Delivering Real Equity and Mortgage Stability) grant program, which may help Malden residents achieve their dream of homeownership. The purpose of the program is to expand the sources of funding for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Federally funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), MassDREAMS seeks to address housing security caused by the disproportionate economic impact of Covid-19.
MALDEN, MA
Boston Globe

As Harvard makes amends for its ties to slavery, descendants ask, what is owed?

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On a cloudy day this summer, Roberta Wolff-Platt paid a visit to Christ Church, a short walk from Harvard Yard. Standing at the edge of a crypt in the church basement, she marveled that her ancestor Darby Vassall, born enslaved, had been buried here, improbably sharing a grave with the couple who owned his parents.
HARVARD, MA
CBS Boston

Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What to know about Boston’s new diversity and equity rules for developers

“This new policy is about ensuring success is spread across our communities, while incentivizing sustainable growth and creating more transparent processes.”. Thanks to the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s new diversity, equity and inclusion policy, developers of certain projects will have to get specific about their plans for fostering participation by women and monitories before they put a shovel in the ground.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.

In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
BOSTON, MA

