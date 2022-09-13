Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21+ Corn Maze Invites You to Get Lost and Find More Beer!Dianna CarneyIpswich, MA
6 Fun Pumpkin Festivals Happening in Massachusetts The Whole Family Will Enjoy!Dianna CarneyMansfield, MA
Active military, veteran students share experiences with The Fletcher School’s online master’s programThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The Rev. Mariama White-Hammond talks Green New Deal, environmental justice work in BostonThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston's 5th Annual Dogtoberfest: Treats, Meet and Greets & More!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Boston Globe
Bullying incidents at Boston’s Mission Hill K-8 School spur federal lawsuit
The school environment also made the students reluctant to report bullying “because they understood that their aggressors would be protected and feared making the situation worse, or simply because they felt they would not be believed.”. The Boston school system is grappling with a federal lawsuit over its failure...
wgbh.org
Boston's soon-to-be superintendent says BPS needs to get ‘back to basics’
Mary Skipper will begin the job as Boston's next school superintendent on Sept. 26, and she knows the transition will not be easy. The district's less-than-stellar performance in a state audit this spring necessitated an agreement between Boston Public Schools and the state to make rapid improvements in staffing, infrastructure, and transportation. A recent poll of parents showed rising dissatisfaction with the schools.
baystatebanner.com
BPS parents push for COVID safety protocols
Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. When students returned to Boston Public Schools last Thursday, many parents were focused on buses cutting through traffic to get their children to school and back home in a timely matter. Administrators in the system are beginning a year in...
Daily Free Press
Kilachand Hall construction continues through the school year, residences compensated for inconvenience
Boston University provided student residents of Kilachand Hall on 91 Bay State Road with housing subsidies due to construction-related disruptions as renovation on the building continues. Residents were given 25% off the total price of their rental rate for both the Fall and Spring semester. The renovation project will add...
Parents struggling to find child care before and after school
FRAMINGHAM - Parents are struggling to find before and after-school care for their kids across Massachusetts. Some communities are cutting programs altogether, leaving families scrambling to find solutions. In his eight years working for the Massachusetts Afterschool Partnership, Patrick Stanton says he has never seen the challenges education centers they support are seeing following the pandemic. "We see a lot of programs trying to catch up and try to get the resources and staff back that they lost during that time," Stanton said. Kimberly Higgins is a mom of a Lexington student whose after school care changed at the...
Daily Free Press
Boston University drops mask policy, community reacts
Masks were required everywhere just six months ago on the Boston University campus except in private rooms, individual residences and dining halls. Now, students and faculty are only required to wear masks on the BU Shuttle and in healthcare settings “until further notice,” Judy Platt, Chief Health Officer and Executive Director of Student Health, said in a message to the BU community in August.
nbcboston.com
Boston School Buses Fall Short of State Timeliness Requirement: Report
Students in Boston Public Schools haven't even been back at school for a week yet, but many of them are apparently already arriving tardy. On the first day of school, half of buses were on time, according to data provided by the district. That's improved each day since rising to 73% on time for Monday, the third day of the school year.
WCVB
Curriculum at Boston school goes far beyond academics
The Boston Renaissance Charter Public School in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood has about 1,000 students in grades kindergarten through sixth. They come from nearly every neighborhood in the city. Students are selected by lottery.
WBUR
Boston Medical Center to open inpatient psychiatric and substance use treatment center in Brockton
Boston Medical Center is opening an 82-bed center in Brockton for inpatient psychiatric care and substance use treatment. Housed in a former nursing home, the program will include 56 spots for patients with mental health issues and 26 for those transitioning from detox to treatment for addiction. It will offer what many facilities don’t: care for patients who need both mental health and addiction care.
25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication
A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
WCVB
Picketing Starbucks workers on Commonwealth Avenue told to leave property
BOSTON — Picketing workers at the Starbucks on Commonwealth Avenue in Boston said they've been forced off the property and onto the sidewalk. An attorney for the coffee giant told the protesters they had to leave the patio where they've been set up for two months and move their picket to the sidewalk, citing safety concerns.
New Program May Put Homeownership Within Reach
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has launched the MassDREAMS (Delivering Real Equity and Mortgage Stability) grant program, which may help Malden residents achieve their dream of homeownership. The purpose of the program is to expand the sources of funding for down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers. Federally funded by the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA), MassDREAMS seeks to address housing security caused by the disproportionate economic impact of Covid-19.
New Mass. hotline to report hate crimes got 160 calls following summer marked by neo-Nazi activity
A new hotline for residents to report information on white supremacist organizations is already active months after Massachusetts U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins announced its creation, according to data her office provided to MassLive. As of this week, Rollins’ office said the hotline had received a total of 160 calls, but...
Boston Globe
As Harvard makes amends for its ties to slavery, descendants ask, what is owed?
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — On a cloudy day this summer, Roberta Wolff-Platt paid a visit to Christ Church, a short walk from Harvard Yard. Standing at the edge of a crypt in the church basement, she marveled that her ancestor Darby Vassall, born enslaved, had been buried here, improbably sharing a grave with the couple who owned his parents.
Boston's first Black female-owned cannabis dispensary opens for business
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVCHARLESTOWN - Boston now has its first cannabis dispensary owned by a Black woman. Nike John, the founder of The Heritage Club in Charlestown told us she's excited to invite people in to experience the space. "The absolute best part of our opening was on day two. Someone came in and said, 'I've never been to a dispensary before. My roommate said this was a place that was inviting and where you could ask questions.' And I was like that's why I built this," John explained. This milestone comes six years after cannabis was first legalized in...
whdh.com
MBTA workers tell oversight committee transit system leaders are ignoring issues on the T
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA workers told a state oversight committee Wednesday that the transit system’s leaders are ignoring issues on the T, saying they’ve raised concerns but felt nothing was done. Bus driver Toni Hobbs said she and her co-workers often have suggestions to make the MBTA better...
Vaccination clinic in Boston offers $75 gift card for getting a shot
The Boston Public Health Commission plans to hold a free vaccination event Saturday in Boston where anyone who gets a shot will be eligible to receive a $75 gift card, regardless of their age. The event, pinned on students’ return to classrooms and dubbed “B Healthy Back-to-School,” will run from...
What to know about Boston’s new diversity and equity rules for developers
“This new policy is about ensuring success is spread across our communities, while incentivizing sustainable growth and creating more transparent processes.”. Thanks to the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s new diversity, equity and inclusion policy, developers of certain projects will have to get specific about their plans for fostering participation by women and monitories before they put a shovel in the ground.
Boston Globe
Why you should serve on your condo board. Really.
In many instances, it can be a case of ‘better me than them.’. Volunteer work may conjure images of philanthropy and gestures of goodwill, but in the case of volunteering to sit on a condo board, those in the know say it’s more like being a human punching bag.
‘I should have never been stripped of them’: Ricardo Arroyo asks for reinstatement to City Council chair posts
"I, to date, haven't received any message from the council president regarding his decision." Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo on Wednesday asked for Council President Ed Flynn to reinstate him to his chairmanship positions overseeing several council committees. The request comes after Flynn stripped Arroyo of the titles for at...
