KTUL
Woman hit, killed by train in SE OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — A woman was hit and killed by a train on Monday evening. Oklahoma City Police are on the scene near SE 51st St. and S. High Ave. where a woman was hit by a train. The woman was pronounced deceased following the incident. OKCPD is...
KTUL
Drive-by shooting leaves one man in hospital in southwest OKC
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Police are investigating a shooting in northwest Oklahoma City that left one man in the hospital. Reports say the shooting occurred near Northwest 37th Street and North Indiana Ave. Officials say a man and woman were walking when a car pulled up and shot at them.
KTUL
Three arrested in connection to Pottawatomie County murder
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Okla. (KOKH) — Three people were arrested in relation to a homicide that happened on Sept. 7, according to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office (PCSO). PCSO arrested Christopher Kakar in Oklahoma, while Brian Locke and Namer Holbert were arrested in Louisiana for the murder of William Hesson.
KTUL
Edmond police: Man arrested after standoff was aiming for 'suicide by cop' scenario
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — A man was arrested on Sunday after a hostage situation in Edmond involving his child and the child's mother, police said. Police said Christopher Edwards was inside a unit at Rolling Green Apartments and called 911 shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday. Police said Edwards told 911 that he was holding his three-year-old child and the child's mother hostage.
KTUL
Deputy shoots, kills man armed with knife in Garfield County, OSBI investigating
GARFIELD COUNTY (KOKH) - The OSBI is investigating an officer-involved-shooting near Covington in Garfield County. On Thursday, a person called the Covington Police Department to report a mental health situation. Police responded to the 7400 block of S. Highway 74 and entered the home. Once inside, 35-year-old Weston Cassody got...
KTUL
Logan County Sheriff's Office finds elderly woman last seen Sunday
LOGAN COUNTY (KOKH) — UPDATE: Jackson and her dog have both been found. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding an elderly woman reported to have dementia. Elaine Jackson was last seen late Sunday morning. Authorities said Jackson had gone for a walk from her residence near...
KTUL
Ballet under the stars at Scissortail park draws large crowd
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Hundreds of Oklahomans of all ages gathered with lawn chairs and picnic blankets at Scissortail park Saturday evening for the annual Ballet Under The Stars event. The family friendly event was free, open to the public and began at 7 p.m. The event Included selections...
KTUL
Car show raises money for Norman's 405 Animal Rescue
NORMAN (KOKH) - Car lovers united at Camaros for a Cause in Norman on Saturday, benefiting 405 Animal Rescue. The Camaros Only Car event held at Lander's Chevrolet featured adoptable dogs, food trucks, and vendors.
KTUL
St. Jude hosts walk/run to raise money for child cancer patients
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - Citizens took part in Oklahoma City's St. Jude Walk/Run, held at the Wheeler Ferris Wheel & River Trails on Saturday. As part of September’s celebration of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, St. Jude Walk/Run events will be taking place nationwide. The annual 5K event aims at...
KTUL
Sanders' 4 TD passes help No. 8 Oklahoma St. top UAPB 63-7
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Spencer Sanders threw four touchdown passes in just over one quarter of action, and No. 8 Oklahoma State rolled past Arkansas-Pine Bluff 63-7 on Saturday. Sanders matched his career high for touchdown passes in a game in the game’s first 16 minutes. He completed 13...
KTUL
Fans gather for nation's oldest comic book convention in Norman
NORMAN (KOKH) - One of the oldest comic book conventions has come to Norman this weekend!. OAFCon is a classic comic book and vintage collectibles show where you will see treasures you won’t find anywhere else. OAF, Oklahoma Alliance of Fans, started as a group of collectors who met...
