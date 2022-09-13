Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park — minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them

Read full article on original website
Ineverleft
3d ago
Can't search them, can't chase them, and you can't keep them behind bars. This is what happens when your so called leaders are morally corrupted! Failure is the objective!!!
Reply(7)
68
BRS4
3d ago
The politicians have neutered the police. Carry your own protection b/c I would rather be judged by 12, than carried by 6.
Reply(4)
63
guest
3d ago
These no chase policies have to stop,start up the stop and frisk and other goodies! These bastards rights end when they trample on ours,once they do whatever happens after theT with victims or police interaction is on them,no lawsuits should be allowed
Reply
21
