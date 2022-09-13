ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park — minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them

By CWBChicago
cwbchicago.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 76

Ineverleft
3d ago

Can't search them, can't chase them, and you can't keep them behind bars. This is what happens when your so called leaders are morally corrupted! Failure is the objective!!!

Reply(7)
68
BRS4
3d ago

The politicians have neutered the police. Carry your own protection b/c I would rather be judged by 12, than carried by 6.

Reply(4)
63
guest
3d ago

These no chase policies have to stop,start up the stop and frisk and other goodies! These bastards rights end when they trample on ours,once they do whatever happens after theT with victims or police interaction is on them,no lawsuits should be allowed

Reply
21
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cwbchicago.com

Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests

Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police officer fired over deadly shooting

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer will be fired for shooting an apparently unarmed man four years ago. Maurice Granton Jr., 24, was shot and killed during a police foot chase. Police said officers were attempting to question Granton after spotting him taking part in an alleged illegal drug transaction beneath the CTA Green Line tracks […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Police say shots fired at officers responding to call on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police said they were responding to a call of shots fired and ended up being shot at on the Northwest Side.Police said when the officers arrived at North Avenue near Keeler Avenue, the female passenger of a white Jeep started shooting. The woman continued firing shots as the Jeep took off down Cicero Avenue. The driver escaped police by taking off eastbound on the Ike.No officers were hurt, and police said the officers did not fire back.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Shots fired by Harvey mayor's security detail after they witness robbery in Old Town

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The security detail for Harvey Mayor Christopher Clark fired shots at the busy intersection of North Avenue and Halsted Street Wednesday afternoon after they witnessed an armed robbery.At 1:55 p.m., the Harvey mayor was in a black sport-utility vehicle with his executive security detail at the intersection when they saw a man wearing a black ski mask get out of a black Jeep with black tinted windows attempt to hold up a man at gunpoint at a Chicago Transit Authority bus stop. Chicago Police said the robbery victim was 86 years old.Harvey police said "in an effort...
HARVEY, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 teens shot at Chicago gas station

CHICAGO - Three teens were wounded in a drive-by shooting Thursday night at a gas station in the Archer Heights neighborhood. The trio was at a gas station around 11 p.m. in the 4300 block of West 47th Street when a green Chevy Tahoe pulled up and someone inside started shooting, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicker Park#Albany Park#Chicago Police#Park Ave#Central Park#Violent Crime#Cpd#Fox Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot in head in Chicago's North Lawndale

CHICAGO - A man was fatally shot in the head in Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood late Wednesday. Police say they received reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. and found a man, of unknown age, on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim was immediately transported...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy