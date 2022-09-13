Read full article on original website
Related
Inslee Banning Gas Powered Cars In Washington State
Everyone said it was maybe happening early this year but now Jay Inslee announced that Washington would follow California and ban gas powered cars. California just passed new laws that "represent a total ban on nonelectric vehicles" according to reports. Right after, Washington passed Bill 5811 that directs "the state Department of Ecology to adopt California’s emissions standards" and allowing for the new commitment announced by the Governor.
KUOW
'A new dawn' for carefully planned burns in Washington state
As crews continue to fight the Bolt Creek Fire in Snohomish County, and others burning around Washington, the state's land management agency is speaking out about the need for prescribed burns. "Right now, we're in, really, a new dawn for the nation of recognizing that there's a tradeoff of smoke...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Black Hills Energy Announces Updated Clean Energy Target for Natural Gas Utility System
Black Hills Energy is announcing an updated clean energy target to further reduce methane emissions associated with its natural gas utility system. The “Net Zero by 2035” target is among the highlights featured in the company’s newly released 2021 sustainability report addressing environmental, social and governance priorities, plans and achievements.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Gas prices still trending down in Alabama
Average gasoline prices in Alabama have fallen 9.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.26 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 3,348 stations in Alabama. Prices in Alabama are 28.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 43.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 5.5 cents in the last week and stands at $5.01 per gallon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ncwlife.com
North Cascades Highway shut off by mudslides as U.S. 2 remains closed
Another cross-state mountain pass was shut down Wednesday night as mudslides forced the closure of the North Cascades Highway. Meanwhile, the Stevens Pass route across the mountains remains closed for the sixth-straight day today by the Bolt Creek Fire outside Skykomish. The North Cascades Highway 20 closure came at about...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wisconsin’s climate action report highlights three issues
(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s new climate action report is a little thin. The state’s Department of Natural Resources released the report on Tuesday. It recaps what Wisconsin has done to accomplish its climate change and environmental equity goals over the past year. “Climate change and environmental...
kptv.com
Over 1,100 timber workers on strike across Oregon and Washington
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Hundreds of employees of Weyerhaeuser, one of the nation’s largest timber companies, began a massive strike in the early hours of Tuesday in Washington and Oregon. Workers say that most recent contract negotiations did not yield a substantial increase in wages, improved retirement, and under...
q13fox.com
Washington Wildfires: Evacuation updates for Bolt Creek and Goat Rocks Fires
Evacuation orders are being scaled back for the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish. Nearly 9,500 acres have been burned and the fire is only 5% contained. The Goat Rocks Fire near Packwood is still 0% contained, with over 3,000 acres burning.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Colorado's unemployment rate ticks up to 3.4%
(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate ticked up to 3.4% in August, according to new state data released on Friday. The state’s unemployment rate marks a 0.1% increase from the 3.3% unemployment rate in July, the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said. The national unemployment rate went up to 3.7% last month.
Wildfire smoke comes every year, do Washingtonians even care?
Smoke officially reached the Seattle area this past weekend, and with it came some of the worst air quality in the world according to IQAir’s Air Quality Index (AQI), but for Seattlities, the reality of hazy skies and blazes nearby haven’t quite hit. In a new Pemco Mutual...
Montana wildfire spreads over 1K acres; personnel can't safely fight on ground
A western Montana wildfire has spread over 1,000 acres, tearing through Helena National Forest. The No Grass Creek Fire is located in the Helena Ranger District, an area that has experienced large amounts of tree mortality. The 1,003-acre blaze is 0% contained and the Powell County Sheriff's Office said resources...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Youngkin still wants Commanders in VA, path unclear
(The Center Square) – Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin wants the Washington Commanders to relocate to Virginia, but after funding plans fell apart during the last legislative session, the path forward is not yet clear. “If the Commanders are going to relocate they should relocate to Virginia,” Youngkin recently said...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sununu OK's energy rebates for inflation-wary consumers
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire residents will be getting more financial relief from the state to help offset rising energy costs, which are expected to spike this fall and winter. A proposal approved by the state Legislature on Thursday will provide much-needed energy assistance relief payments of up...
Central WA home prices spike amid influx of Seattle-area transplants
Growing up, Angela Bender and her family traveled from their home near Woodinville to camp in Cle Elum and Roslyn in upper Kittitas County at least once a year. Through these frequent visits, Bender developed her love for the outdoors and became an avid hiker and fisher. As an adult,...
ifiberone.com
Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
Wildfire smoke can also hurt you indoors. Simple ways to protect yourself
PNNL research shows steps to improve indoor air quality also can cut summer cooling bills.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Racist term removed from places on federal lands, including 32 in Michigan
Nearly 650 geographic features on federal land were officially renamed on Sept. 8, 2022, the final step in removing a derogatory and sexist slur from federal lands. | U.S Geological Survey. Thirty-two lakes, streams and other federal geographic areas in Michigan have been formally renamed, after the U.S. Department of...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Tourism industry drives 3.1% uptick in Alaska jobs
(The Center Square) – An increase of 3,800 jobs in the leisure and hospitality industry spurred a 3.1% increase in job growth for Alaska in August. The state recorded an additional 10,200 jobs when compared to August 2021, but employment figures remain below pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
Air Quality Alert Extended Due to Smoke, Haze–Unhealthy
The National Weather Service (NWS) Tuesday morning issued an air quality alert, by way of the Department of Ecology (DOE). Air quality considered "unhealthy" in 6 area counties. According to the DOE, NWS, and the Benton Clean Air Agency, our air quality is in the "red" zone, which is unhealthy....
KPVI Newschannel 6
Maine nurses agree to contract with state's largest hospital
(The Center Square) – Nurses at Maine's largest hospital system have agreed to a tentative three-year contract on the heels of a decertification push by non-union workers. The deal, which must still be ratified, covers registered nurses working at the Maine Medical Center in Portland, the flagship hospital for the state's Medicaid program, and other locations. Details of the agreement were not released, but the union leaders said it covers issues such as wages, benefits, patient and workplace safety and labor conditions.
Comments / 0