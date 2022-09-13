Read full article on original website
chambanamoms.com
Haunted Houses and Where to Get Scared in Champaign-Urbana
Haunted houses and where to get scared in and around Champaign-Urbana. For those who like the thrill of a good scare, here are some options for the Halloween season a short drive from Champaign-Urbana. Love haunted houses and other spooky thrills? Looking to get your scream on? We have a...
chambanamoms.com
21 Things to Do in the Fall on a Budget in Champaign-Urbana
In Champaign-Urbana, fall family fun doesn’t have to drain your budget. It’s time to start planning some fun-filled family outings for the fall. And don’t worry — there’s a lot to do in the Champaign-Urbana area that won’t cost you too much. We have...
chambanamoms.com
Champaign-Urbana Weekend Planner – Find Some Fall Fun
You can hop into some festivals all weekend long… while still somehow enjoying summer weather through it all. Families can choose from a myriad of events and activities this week in Champaign-Urbana. Every week we send this, we think it’ll be the last one where we say “fall fun...
chambanamoms.com
Where to Get a Flu Shot in Champaign-Urbana
Like it or not, flu season in Champaign-Urbana is just around the corner. Now, more than ever, it is important to get a flu shot. Getting a shot is the best way to avoid coming down with the flu, although maintaining proper hygiene such as washing hands frequently can go a long way, too. Those most vulnerable to the flu are the very young, the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.
Urbana Little Free Library damaged by fire
URBANA, Ill (WCIA) — A Little Free Library in Urbana was damaged by a fire on Tuesday. Officials said the fire happened around 1 p.m. in front of an Urbana home. The house is near the corner of West Michigan and Carle Avenues. Urbana Police reported a 59-year-old Urbana male is a suspect. At least […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Vermilion River Fall Festival Adds Live Music; Don’t Forget Saturday’s Clean Up Day
Danville’s 47th Annual Vermilion River Fall Festival begins at 5 PM Friday in Ellsworth Park. One of the new items this year is live music will be featured, after not being able to last year due to COVID. There will also be a beer tent 5 to 9 Friday while the live music is going on. Community Relations Administrator Ashton Greer says that as always; we’re talking loads of food and craft vendors, and loads of fun events for the kids like bounce houses and face painting.
More changes coming to downtown Danville
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Downtown Danville could be getting three new restaurants as part of a re-development plan for the area. Vermilion Advantage officials said they’ve been working on bringing life back to the city for seven years, but they said the recent growth has been organic. They credit this to the excitement people have […]
chambanamoms.com
Fall Electronics Recycling Event in Champaign-Urbana Registration Opens
Drop off your old televisions, computer monitors and other electronic items for recycling in Champaign-Urbana. Together with Champaign County, City of Urbana, and Village of Savoy, the City of Champaign will host a Spring Residential Electronics Collection Event on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Pre-registration is required to participate; online registration...
Tom Bruno: 25-year Champaign City Councilmember
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Tom Bruno, after a two-and-a-half decade career, is arguably the most well-known face on the Champaign City Council and not just for his iconic mustache. For the first time in 25 years, Bruno does not plan to seek re-election and will step away from his seat at the end of the […]
chambanamoms.com
Champaign Target Car Seat Recycling Event Returns Through Sept. 24
Grab those old car seats and boosters — it’s a great time to recycle them at Target’s car seat trade-in event. Bring an old car seat or booster to Target and get a coupon to save on a new car seat, stroller and more. Target’s car seat...
chambanamoms.com
Ludacris Returns to Champaign for Homecoming Concert
Depending on the demographic in which you fall, you might consider him the most famous contemporary person who originally hailed from Champaign. Ludacris — who back then was known as Chris Bridges — will return to the town of his birth when he performs Oct. 15 at the State Farm Center in concurrence with University of Illinois homecoming festivities.
nowdecatur.com
Recycling Collection Event Set for September 24
September 14, 2022 -Macon County Environmental Management will once again host a TV/Electronics Recycling Collection Event on Saturday, September 24, from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Unwanted electronics, such as TVs, video devices, gaming systems and computer equipment, will be collected from those who register for an appointment. Registration is required for attendance. Click here to go to the registration site.
STEP Recovery opens new facility
DANVILLE, Ill. — A recovery group officially opened the doors to its new facility in Danville over the weekend. STEP Recovery is an organization with a mission to help people struggling with substance abuse. It helps them find freedom and a new way of life. The group held its open house ceremony Saturday at the […]
‘Broomcorn Capital of the World’: Arcola to host annual Broomcorn Festival
ARCOLA, Ill. (WCIA) — “Broomcorn Capital of the World” is welcoming its big day of the year. Arcola is celebrating its heritage with the renowned Broomcorn Festival. This three-day event lasts till September 11. Visitors can enjoy broom making, arts and crafts vendors, food and 5K/10K race. There is also an opportunity to join a […]
Oakwood Mayor resigns
Village of Oakwood Trustee, Doit Roberts, confirmed members received the mayor's resignation letter at Monday’s meeting.
Illinois City Ranks Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In The Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
dailyeasternnews.com
Minority students say Eastern needs to step up
Minority students discuss Eastern’s lack of acknowledgment for student minorities’ mental health. Daniela Munoz, a senior fashion merchandising and design major, says that she likes to give herself some offline time during the weekend. Munoz is president of the Latin American Student Organization, LASO, a part of the...
Herald & Review
Decatur school board moving ahead with plan for new building
DECATUR — The Decatur Public Schools board has approved a contract with BLDD Architects for a design for a new American Dreamer STEM Academy. The new building, to be constructed on the site of the former Oak Grove School, is budgeted to cost $37 million, which will be paid for through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds. BLDD Architects will be be paid $2.2 million for design work. BLDD's design will facilitate the receipt of bids and the firm will represent the district through the construction process.
People in Rantoul receive utility credit…now what?
RANTOUL, Ill., (WCIA) — On Tuesday, Rantoul’s village board voted 5-1 to override the mayor’s July veto and pass a $300 utility credit program. That means 5,640 residents will receive a $300 credit in their accounts to use on their next bill. Scott Eisenhauer, Rantoul’s village administrator, said most people will see the money by […]
smilepolitely.com
Royse + Brinkmeyer now owns The Inman, and will open it to all ages
The Inman, formerly known as Inman Place and originally The Inman Hotel, is now owned by Royse + Brinkmeyer Apartments. Since the early nineties, it has been an independent living facility for senior citizens, with dining, pet care, laundry services, and housekeeping. R+B plans to leave those services in place, but will now open the building to renters of all ages.
