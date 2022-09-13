Like it or not, flu season in Champaign-Urbana is just around the corner. Now, more than ever, it is important to get a flu shot. Getting a shot is the best way to avoid coming down with the flu, although maintaining proper hygiene such as washing hands frequently can go a long way, too. Those most vulnerable to the flu are the very young, the elderly, pregnant women and those with compromised immune systems.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 3 HOURS AGO