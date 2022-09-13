Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. appeals court rejects big tech's right regulate online speech
Sept 16 (Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that bars large social media companies from banning or censoring users based on "viewpoint," a setback for technology industry groups that say the measure would turn platforms into bastions of dangerous content.
Biden meets relatives of Americans jailed in Russia
President Joe Biden met Friday with relatives of basketball star Brittney Griner and fellow US citizen Paul Whelan, who are both imprisoned in Russia, as the US works to bring them home, the White House said. After the meetings the White House released a statement saying Biden "appreciated the opportunity to learn more about Brittney and Paul from those who love them most, and acknowledged that every minute they are being held is a minute too long."
Lindsey Graham Said Trump Could 'Kill 50 On Our Side' And GOP Wouldn't Care, Book Says
But the Republican senator also reportedly called Trump a "lying motherf**ker," according to an account in The Independent of "The Divider."
Inside Joe Biden’s $40k watch collection from 007-style band also worn by Prince William to campaign-trail favorite
TIME waits for no one, and Joe Biden's schedule is just as expensive as his watches. President Joe Biden is keen on wearing some of the most simple yet elegant suits, but as he sat down and took the oval office, we couldn't help but notice how stylish his watch collection was.
Comments / 0