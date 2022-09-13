ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

wevv.com

Road closure to impact drivers in Vanderburgh County

There is a traffic alert for Vanderburgh County drivers. According to the highway department, East Boonville New Harmony Road will be closed, between Seib Road and Highway 57 on Thursday. The closure will be in effect from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm and detours will be in place and marked...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

‘Expect delays’: Roadwork slows traffic is Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court in Kentucky says you can expect delays while driving along U.S. 60 in the western portion of the county. According to officials, a contractor is working on a bridge deck overlay project at Katie Meadow Slough near Stanley. Temporary signals have been placed to alternate […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Water Main Break reported on West Franklin Street

Evansville water crews are working a water main break along West Franklin Street. Dispatch says this is in the area of Seventh Avenue, just East of Pigeon Creek. Barricades went up after it was reported around 2a.m. Friday morning. We're told one motorist ignored the barricades and became stuck in...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Public feedback is still being gathered on the future Lloyd4U project

A $100 million dollar investment by IN-DOT will reshape parts of the Lloyd Expressway and help congestion. The plan includes over a dozen improvements made to intersections from the Posey County line to Cross Pointe Boulevard on the east side of Evansville. Back in March IN-DOT showed the designs and...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Wave 3

Ky. to receive nearly $70M to develop statewide electric vehicle charging network

KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state received approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production capital of the United States, which is helping us create thousands of high-quality jobs for Kentuckians,” the governor said in a release on Thursday. “Today, we are further cementing the state’s status as a leader in the EV revolution by beginning to build the charging station infrastructure that will enable EV travel in every corner of our commonwealth.”
KENTUCKY STATE
14news.com

EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Spencer County residents encouraged to sign up for enhanced 911 service

Residents in Spencer County, Indiana, are being invited to utilize a new tool to enhance 911 response capabilities. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says that Spencer County Dispatch now has a tool referred to as "RapidSOS." The sheriff's office says the free service provides dispatchers with a more accurate location...
SPENCER COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Crews called to large fire at Mortons Gap business

MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews fought a large fire in Mortons Gap. It broke out Tuesday afternoon at the saw mill on White City Road. We couldn’t get specific information from officials on scene, but we’ll check back in for details.
MORTONS GAP, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck. The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky

A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
NEWBURGH, IN
14news.com

Some Ohio Co. residents under boil advisory

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some water customers in Ohio County could see some changes to their water this morning. The county water district says there was a leak in the main that feeds the Windy Hill Water Tank. That’s set to be repaired at 8. Those in the...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Crews called to Thursday morning house fire in Newburgh

Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Newburgh, Indiana on Thursday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Ohio Township Fire Department arrived to a fully engulfed house fire in the area of Old Orchard Road in Newburgh. Officials at the scene say that there...
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Kentucky receiving $70 million to develop electric vehicle charging network

(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. Kentucky’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan outlines Kentucky’s high-priority EV corridors. The plan was submitted to the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation in late July...
KENTUCKY STATE

