wevv.com
Road closure to impact drivers in Vanderburgh County
There is a traffic alert for Vanderburgh County drivers. According to the highway department, East Boonville New Harmony Road will be closed, between Seib Road and Highway 57 on Thursday. The closure will be in effect from 8:30 am to 12:00 pm and detours will be in place and marked...
‘Expect delays’: Roadwork slows traffic is Daviess County
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Daviess County Fiscal Court in Kentucky says you can expect delays while driving along U.S. 60 in the western portion of the county. According to officials, a contractor is working on a bridge deck overlay project at Katie Meadow Slough near Stanley. Temporary signals have been placed to alternate […]
14news.com
Tri-State railroad worker reacts to unions making tentative agreement to stop strike
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Railroad unions went to bat for the roughly 60,000 employees they represent, arguing for improved wages, time off and scheduling. [READ MORE: Tentative labor deal averts threat of nationwide rail strike]. Bruce Knight worked with CSX for over 20 years. He now owns his own railyard...
wevv.com
Water Main Break reported on West Franklin Street
Evansville water crews are working a water main break along West Franklin Street. Dispatch says this is in the area of Seventh Avenue, just East of Pigeon Creek. Barricades went up after it was reported around 2a.m. Friday morning. We're told one motorist ignored the barricades and became stuck in...
wevv.com
Public feedback is still being gathered on the future Lloyd4U project
A $100 million dollar investment by IN-DOT will reshape parts of the Lloyd Expressway and help congestion. The plan includes over a dozen improvements made to intersections from the Posey County line to Cross Pointe Boulevard on the east side of Evansville. Back in March IN-DOT showed the designs and...
wevv.com
Van drives into large sinkhole after water main break in Evansville; precautionary boil advisory issued
Crews are currently working to get a van out of a sinkhole in Evansville after an incident that happened on Friday morning. Evansville Water and Sewer Utility says crews were setting up around 2 a.m. Friday to repair a water main break in the area of West Franklin Street and North 7th Avenue.
Wave 3
Ky. to receive nearly $70M to develop statewide electric vehicle charging network
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear announced the state received approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. “Kentucky was already a leader in automotive production and the EV battery production capital of the United States, which is helping us create thousands of high-quality jobs for Kentuckians,” the governor said in a release on Thursday. “Today, we are further cementing the state’s status as a leader in the EV revolution by beginning to build the charging station infrastructure that will enable EV travel in every corner of our commonwealth.”
14news.com
EPD: Traffic stop turns into chase, ends with stolen vehicle found
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police say a traffic stop led to a chase near Burdette and Covert Avenues on Thursday evening. The chase happened at around 7 p.m. Police say officers pulled the car over, and two people inside got out and ran away. Officers say they caught the passenger, but the driver is still on the loose.
wevv.com
Teen seriously injured after being hit by vehicle on Highway 41 in Knox County
A teenage boy was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle in Knox County, Indiana. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Thursday afternoon around 4:45 p.m. According to KCSO, a 16-year-old boy was crossing the southbound lane of US 41 when he was struck by a...
wevv.com
Spencer County residents encouraged to sign up for enhanced 911 service
Residents in Spencer County, Indiana, are being invited to utilize a new tool to enhance 911 response capabilities. The Spencer County Sheriff's Office says that Spencer County Dispatch now has a tool referred to as "RapidSOS." The sheriff's office says the free service provides dispatchers with a more accurate location...
wevv.com
Three vehicles involved in Vanderburgh County crash; injuries reported
Authorities are currently at the scene of a crash in northwest Vanderburgh County. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a three-vehicle crash with injuries around 9 a.m. on Friday. The sheriff's office says that there were injuries in the crash, but the extent of those injuries isn't...
14news.com
Crews called to large fire at Mortons Gap business
MORTONS GAP, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews fought a large fire in Mortons Gap. It broke out Tuesday afternoon at the saw mill on White City Road. We couldn’t get specific information from officials on scene, but we’ll check back in for details.
Daviess Co. Animal Shelter makes brief hours change
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — If you were hoping to get to the Daviess County Animal Shelter after 4 o’clock on Friday, you’re might be out of luck. The shelter announced they’ll be closing at 4 p.m. on Friday, September 16. They tell us that the animal shelter is closing early because of parking lot […]
wevv.com
Crews called to massive structure fire on Evansville's West side
Multiple crews responded to a massive structure fire in the area of Woodland Knoll Lane and Sandalwood Court on Thursday. The call came in around 8:30 p.m. for a garage fire that's attached to the house. We're told this was a second alarm fire. Our crew on scene reports the...
wevv.com
Newburgh man flown to hospital after crash in Kentucky
A Newburgh, Indiana man was flown to the hospital with injuries after a serious crash that happened in Kentucky on Wednesday morning. The Kentucky State Police says troopers were called to a crash on US 641 in Lyon County just before 9 a.m. Wednesday. KSP says the initial investigation indicates...
wevv.com
Railroad strike looming and its impact on Indiana
After a tentative contract agreement was rejected, rail workers will head on strike. After rejecting a tentative contract agreement, thousands of railway workers will head on strike.
14news.com
Some Ohio Co. residents under boil advisory
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some water customers in Ohio County could see some changes to their water this morning. The county water district says there was a leak in the main that feeds the Windy Hill Water Tank. That’s set to be repaired at 8. Those in the...
wevv.com
Crews called to Thursday morning house fire in Newburgh
Crews were on the scene of a house fire in Newburgh, Indiana on Thursday morning. Just before 9:30 a.m. Thursday, crews with the Ohio Township Fire Department arrived to a fully engulfed house fire in the area of Old Orchard Road in Newburgh. Officials at the scene say that there...
wevv.com
Santa Claus Police Department Officers, Indiana State Trooper honored for heroic actions
Santa Claus Police Officers Logan Musgrave and Keegan Kennedy, along with Indiana State Police Master Trooper Trey Lytton, were each presented with an award for their selfless actions taken on August 22. Around 3 o’clock that afternoon, officers and other first responders were dispatched to the lake in Christmas Lake...
wevv.com
Kentucky receiving $70 million to develop electric vehicle charging network
(WSIL) -- Governor Andy Beshear announced Kentucky has received federal approval to develop a nearly $70 million electric vehicle charging network. Kentucky’s Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan outlines Kentucky’s high-priority EV corridors. The plan was submitted to the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation in late July...
