Chris Tanaka is an anchor for WBZ-TV.
Chris Tanaka co-anchors the 5:30p newscast on WBZ-TV with Paula Ebben and the 8p news on TV38. He joined WBZ in 2022 after most recently working in Cleveland, Ohio.The Emmy and Associated Press award-winning journalist has had the good fortune to cover both news and sports in some of the most incredible places across the country, including Montana, Colorado, Hawaii and California.Despite living and working in these places, he's excited to return home to New England. Chris grew up in Derry, New Hampshire and is a graduate of Boston College.Chris says his passion for running, golfing, and surfing far outpace his skill in each endeavor.
Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV.
Jordyn Jagolinzer is a reporter for WBZ-TV. She joined WBZ-TV in 2022 from WGGB/WSHM-TV in Springfield, where she spent 5 years as an anchor and reporter. Jagolinzer reported on a wide range of stories including the B-17 crash at Bradley International Airport, and True Crime cases in the community. She also anchored the evening newscasts. A Massachusetts native, Jagolinzer is a graduate of Penn State University where she earned a B.A. in journalism. She also attended the University of Alicante where she completed her Spanish minor. She also has minors in international studies and business.
Airline barred congressman from flying twice because he’s in a wheelchair
Rep Jim Langevin never made it past the check-in counter for a recent flight out of Boston after the airline refused to let him bring his lithium-battery powered wheelchair onto the flight.For the Democratic congressman, who is the first quadriplegic ever elected to Congress, this isn’t the first time he’s encountered this frustrating and preventable blockade.While flying back to his home in Rhode Island, Mr Langevin again found his mobility device being flagged when he was at an airport Washington DC.Having had that previous experience burned into his memory, Mr Langevin says that he took additional measures ahead of...
3 Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Massachusetts appear on closing list
BOSTON - Three Bed Bath & Beyond locations in Massachusetts appear on a "store closings" list posted to the struggling retailer's website.Stores in Dorchester, Milford and Seekonk are on the 2022 closings list, which says it was updated this month. WBZ-TV has reached out to Bed Bath & Beyond for a timeline of the planned closures. Click here to see the list of stores closing.At the end of August, Bed Bath & Beyond announced it would be closing 150 stores and laying off 20% of staff. Bed Bath & Beyond currently has 20 locations in Massachusetts and eight in New Hampshire, according to its website. "The Company has identified and commenced the closure of approximately 150 lower-producing Bed Bath & Beyond banner stores," Bed Bath & Beyond stated in a news release. The list available on the website names 56 stores slated for closure.The company said last month that sales are down 26% for the second quarter of the fiscal 2022 year compared to 2021. Earlier this year, Bed Bath & Beyond was accused of turning off AC in stores to save money as sales plummeted. Bed Bath & Beyond told CNN that any changes in store temperature guidelines did not come from corporate.
DPH chief empowered to limit or ban nursing home admissions
The state public health commissioner will have the authority to limit or ban admissions to long-term care facilities like nursing homes if "jeopardy" - like an uncontrolled disease outbreak - threatens the safety of residents.
Doctors discuss how much protection new COVID boosters provide
New, updated COVID-19 boosters are rolling out across Massachusetts. Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist Dr. Sabrina Assoumou and Tufts Medical Center epidemiologist Dr. Shira Doron explain what's different about these new boosters and how much protection they offer. Documentary filmmaker Ken Burns is releasing a new documentary, "The U.S....
The US cities where home values are most likely to plummet in a recession
A real estate data company reports where home values will be most at-risk of declining if faced with a recession. Three major cities crack the top 50.
