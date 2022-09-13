Chicago police released CTA surveillance images on Thursday of a man they want to talk to regarding a shooting on the Red Line near Cermak last week. CPD said the man in these images “was involved in firing a handgun” during an argument with the 31-year-old victim around 6:42 p.m. on September 7. The victim was shot in the neck, and police said he was in critical condition after the incident.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO