Chicago, IL

cwbchicago.com

#37: Man shot woman dead because he didn’t want her at a block party—while he was supposed to be home on electronic monitoring for 3 felonies, prosecutors say

Prosecutors say Marcell Hunter, while on electronic monitoring for three felony cases, shot and killed a woman during a street party in Chicago this summer because he didn’t know who she was and he didn’t want her there. That’s bad enough. But then there’s this: Hunter, 27, is...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago cops looking for man in connection with Red Line shooting

Chicago police released CTA surveillance images on Thursday of a man they want to talk to regarding a shooting on the Red Line near Cermak last week. CPD said the man in these images “was involved in firing a handgun” during an argument with the 31-year-old victim around 6:42 p.m. on September 7. The victim was shot in the neck, and police said he was in critical condition after the incident.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Man mugged bank customer in Rogers Park, prosecutors say

Prosecutors have charged a man with knocking a bank customer to the ground during a robbery in Rogers Park on Monday morning. Chicago police responded to the Chase branch at 1791 West Howard around 10:55 a.m. and met with the 59-year-old victim. He told officers that a man pushed him to the ground outside the bank and took his wallet, containing $460.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

9-time felon pickpocketed women at L stations, then used their credit cards

Prosecutors have charged a nine-time convicted felon with pickpocketing three women on Chicago’s L system and then making purchases with their credit cards. Guy Davis, 57, is charged with three counts of felony theft and two counts of felony identity theft. Judge Maryam Ahmad released him on his own recognizance with electronic monitoring on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Four years after moving company HQ to Chicago, McDonald’s CEO says he’s not lovin’ it

The chief executive officer of McDonald’s told a group of Chicago business leaders on Wednesday that he’s not lovin’ the city right now. “Everywhere I go, I’m confronted by the same question. ‘What’s going on in Chicago?” Chris Kempczinski told members of the Economic Club of Chicago, according to the Wall Street Journal. “There is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis.”
CHICAGO, IL

