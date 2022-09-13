Read full article on original website
Governor Pritzker Declares a Disaster Proclamation for IllinoisTom HandyTexas State
Gene and Judes Hotdogs - River Grove, IL - Closing for good?Chicago Food KingRiver Grove, IL
Chicago guaranteed income program gives $6,000 to some residentsBeth TorresChicago, IL
Schmaltz Delicatessen - Restaurant Review - Lisle, ILChicago Food KingLisle, IL
Motors for Memories Car Show on 9/17Adrian HolmanMokena, IL
2 Chicago cops shot unarmed man, gave false statements to investigators, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say two veteran Chicago police officers shot an unarmed man this summer and then made false statements to investigators handling the case. Sgt. Christopher Liakopolous, 43, and Off. Ruben Reynoso, 42, were relieved of their police powers after they surrendered to authorities this week, according to a CPD statement.
Man charged with murder, robbery of chef in the Loop blamed his accomplice—and the victim, prosecutors say
One of the men who robbed and fatally stabbed a restaurant chef heading home from work in the Loop last week allegedly told police the victim “might still be alive” if he hadn’t tried to protect himself, prosecutors allege. Anthony Rawls also told detectives that chef Michael...
#37: Man shot woman dead because he didn’t want her at a block party—while he was supposed to be home on electronic monitoring for 3 felonies, prosecutors say
Prosecutors say Marcell Hunter, while on electronic monitoring for three felony cases, shot and killed a woman during a street party in Chicago this summer because he didn’t know who she was and he didn’t want her there. That’s bad enough. But then there’s this: Hunter, 27, is...
Driver who caused 6-car crash in River North had 2 guns and heroin worth $26K in his vehicle, prosecutors say
The driver who crashed into several cars while fleeing Chicago police in River North on Tuesday evening had two guns and more than $26,000 worth of heroin in his car, prosecutors said Friday. Jaremiah Eason, 27, is charged with Class X armed violence and six other felonies in connection with...
Chicago cops looking for man in connection with Red Line shooting
Chicago police released CTA surveillance images on Thursday of a man they want to talk to regarding a shooting on the Red Line near Cermak last week. CPD said the man in these images “was involved in firing a handgun” during an argument with the 31-year-old victim around 6:42 p.m. on September 7. The victim was shot in the neck, and police said he was in critical condition after the incident.
Man mugged bank customer in Rogers Park, prosecutors say
Prosecutors have charged a man with knocking a bank customer to the ground during a robbery in Rogers Park on Monday morning. Chicago police responded to the Chase branch at 1791 West Howard around 10:55 a.m. and met with the 59-year-old victim. He told officers that a man pushed him to the ground outside the bank and took his wallet, containing $460.
Gunman robbed CTA passenger after offering to sell him a smoke, Chicago police say
Chicago police are looking for a man who robbed a CTA passenger in River North after offering to sell the victim a cigarette. The man shown in these images allegedly offered to sell a cigarette to a 21-year-old man on the northbound Grand Red Line platform around 10:45 p.m. Sunday, September 11.
9-time felon pickpocketed women at L stations, then used their credit cards
Prosecutors have charged a nine-time convicted felon with pickpocketing three women on Chicago’s L system and then making purchases with their credit cards. Guy Davis, 57, is charged with three counts of felony theft and two counts of felony identity theft. Judge Maryam Ahmad released him on his own recognizance with electronic monitoring on Wednesday.
Driver shot north of Wrigley Field; 3rd shooting this month on half-mile stretch of Clark Street
A man was shot in the back as he drove on Clark Street, a couple of blocks north of Wrigley Field, on Thursday evening, Chicago police said. It’s the third shooting on Clark Street near the famed ballpark this month. At around 7:24 p.m., Chicago police officers radioed that...
Shots fired steps away from ‘Chicago Fire’ set; yet another scare for Chicago film community
A gunman opened fire just yards from where NBC’s Chicago Fire television show was filming on Chicago’s West Side this afternoon, according to law enforcement and industry sources. No injuries were reported, but a film industry source said the “full cast” was on-scene, and three cameras were rolling when the gunfire broke out around 1:55 p.m.
Four years after moving company HQ to Chicago, McDonald’s CEO says he’s not lovin’ it
The chief executive officer of McDonald’s told a group of Chicago business leaders on Wednesday that he’s not lovin’ the city right now. “Everywhere I go, I’m confronted by the same question. ‘What’s going on in Chicago?” Chris Kempczinski told members of the Economic Club of Chicago, according to the Wall Street Journal. “There is a general sense out there that our city is in crisis.”
