ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
magnoliareporter.com

Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears

Infant Zyheir Dwayne Mallory-Sears sweetly entered and departed this earth on September 8, 2022 at Medical Center of South Arkansas in El Dorado. Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022 at Kings. Hill Cemetery in Magnolia under the direction of R.L. Reed Funeral Home, LLC. A...
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Arkansas' UMC bishop announces retirement

Gary E. Mueller, bishop of the United Methodist Church in Arkansas, said in a statement on Thursday that he plans to seek retirement during the South Central Jurisdictional Conference in November. “I have sought to be a bridge builder in that broad middle I have come to call the ‘Heart...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas bankruptcies for week ended Tuesday, September 13

South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, September 13, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Horace Biddle and Addie Marie Biddle, P.O. Box 12, Stamps; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed September 8. Presha Haynes, 723 Caboose, Bradley; Chapter 13; bankruptcy...
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Mike McNeill’s Diary for Thursday, September 15, 2022: No rail strike

From our lips … President Biden announced a tentative deal early today that will avert a nationwide railroad strike that was set for Friday morning. If COVID-19 and its resulting supply chain problems have taught Americans anything, it’s that many groups of workers have real complaints about their working conditions, wages and the perceived value of their work to the public. In the case of rail workers, they will get raises of 14 percent with back pay dating back to 2020, and a $1,000 cash bonus. Changes in work rules and health care are also part of the deal. The strike threat also directed attention toward the condition of the nation’s rail infrastructure and the Third World state of intercity passenger rail travel.
MAGNOLIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Magnolia, AR
City
Little Rock, AR
City
Mcneil, AR
Arkansas State
Arkansas Obituaries
Little Rock, AR
Obituaries
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas students National Merit semifinalists

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation has announced the names of over 16,000 semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program. These academically talented high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,250 National Merit Scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be offered next spring.
EL DORADO, AR
magnoliareporter.com

Columbia County COVID-19 cases up by 10

The number of active COVID-19 cases rose in Columbia County on Monday, and declined in three other South Arkansas counties, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. There were no new virus-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total Cumulative Cases: 6,188. Total...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy