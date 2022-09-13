Read full article on original website
Best Dressed at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Emmy Awards are back tonight, which means the return of red carpet fashion in Hollywood (why should Venice get to have all the fun?). As the awards trickle in, we’ll be closely watching the red carpet for the major fashion moments to come out of the night. Of this year’s nominees there are plenty of style stars, including Zendaya, Margaret Qualley, Sydney Sweeney, Donald Glover, Issa Rae, Rachel Brosnahan, Elle Fanning, Oscar Isaac, Julia Garner and Sarah Paulson, just to name a few. So who is the best dressed of the night? Click through the above to find out.More from...
Days Of Our Lives' Jackée Harry Welcomes Emmy Winner Sheryl Lee Ralph Into A Special Club
"Days of Our Lives" star Jackée Harry made history when she took home the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role on "227" back in 1987 (via CNN). At the time, Harry was the only Black woman to ever take home the Emmy in the category and that remained true until Monday night when actress Sheryl Lee Ralph won the Emmy in the same category for her role on "Abbot Elementary," per People.
BET
Sheryl Lee Ralph Confronted Jimmy Kimmel After His Quinta Brunson Emmys Disturbance, Comedian Issues Apology
Emmy award-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph did not give her stamp of approval to Jimmy Kimmel who decided to awkwardly disturb Abbott Elementary creator and costar Quinta Brunson while she accepted her Emmy for Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series at the 7th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday (Sept. 12).
Jimmy Kimmel branded ‘highly disrespectful’ for lying down during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys speech
Jimmy Kimmel is facing heavy criticism online after gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech.Brunson won an Emmy Award for her writing on the comedy series Abbott Elementary.She was introduced by actor Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel onstage as part of a bit – the host pretended to have passed out after drinking too many skinny margaritas upon losing in his own category.However, instead of getting off the stage to let Brunson have her moment, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while she gave her speech.Brunson tried to move the talk show host, shaking him and saying, “Jimmy, wake up,...
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why She Has No Eyebrows, Says Ex-Husband 'Did Not Notice'
Whoopi Goldberg is way ahead of the latest beauty trends. The EGOT winner, 66, revealed why she doesn't have eyebrows Monday on The View as she and her co-hosts discussed how Kendall Jenner, Lady Gaga and Doja Cat have recently popularized the "no-brow look." "I had eyebrows as a little...
Wendy Williams fans slam replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show
WENDY Williams fans have slammed replacement Sherri Shepherd for failing to bring back two key crew members on her new talk show. The comedian and former The View host's daytime talk show, Sherri, premiered on Monday. Sherri’s self-titled talk show had its official debut with Real Housewives of Atlanta star...
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
thebrag.com
American R&B singer Jesse Powell has died aged 51
American R&B vocalist Jesse Powell has died at the age of 51, according to a statement released by his family. The singer, who rose to fame in the ‘90s, reportedly passed away at his Los Angeles home, according to a statement posted by his sister, fellow artist Tamara Powell, who posted the heartbreaking update on her Instagram account.
Drew Barrymore cancels talk show taping for season three premiere after series suffers low ratings
DREW Barrymore has canceled a talk show taping for the season three premiere after the series suffered low ratings. Drew, 47, hosts The Drew Barrymore Show on CBS, as the third season is set to premiere on September 12. The Sun can exclusively reveal that show guests for the September...
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
Taye Diggs Feels ‘Blessed’ to Have Found Love With Apryl Jones
Actor Taye Diggs is happy and in love with Apryl Jones and thinks it’s proof that God exists. The Best Man star took to Instagram on Friday to give the first official confirmation of his budding romance with Jones. “As an adult, there are times in life where you...
Kerry Washington Dazzles in 3D Floral Elie Saab Couture Gown at Emmy Awards
Kerry Washington made an elegant arrival on the 74th annual Emmy Awards red carpet in Los Angeles on Monday. The actress is nominated for the award ceremony’s Outstanding Variety Special (Live) Category as Executive Producer of “Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes.” Washington chose a white Elie Saab gown from the brand’s spring 2022 couture collection. It featured a sarong-like hemline, ruched gathering across the bodice, floral appliqué at the shoulder and hip, and a train. More from WWDEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: Best DressedEmmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet: All the LooksToronto...
Tamron Hall Debuts New Blonde Hair On Season 4 Premiere Of ‘The Tamron Hall Show’
Blondes have way more fun, and Tamron Hall embodied the sentiment on Tuesday.
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Janet Jackson Accepts Icon of the Year Award in Off-White Tulle Skirt at Harlem’s Fashion Row
Janet Jackson is living up to her new status as an icon. On Tuesday, the legendary singer attended the after party to Harlem Fashion Row’s 15th Anniversary Fashion Show & Style Awards wearing a black-and-red top under a cropped blazer paired with a tulle cream skirt by Off-White. She styled her hair half-up, half-down and kept her makeup simple, accessorizing her look with statement jewelry. More from WWDPhotos of Celebrities Wearing Pantone's Spring 2023 ColorsCreative Arts Emmy Awards 2022 Red Carpet LooksVenice Film Festival 2022 Red Carpet Looks She was styled by Wouri Vice, who also works with H.E.R. and Andra Day. Jackson was honored...
How Yellowjackets Star Sophie Thatcher Got Ready for Her First-Ever Emmy Awards
It may have been Sophie Thatcher’s first-ever Emmy Awards, but the actor’s presence on the red carpet felt essential, an eddy of idiosyncrasy in a glamorous river. Like her character in the dark and addictive Yellowjackets, Thatcher’s style comes with an edge, a blend of doe-eyed pretty and jagged punk that infuses every look, the juxtaposition making it stronger. Thatcher and her glam team met at her boyfriend’s house in Sherman Oaks, combining their distinct visions to create an equally distinctive look.
Erika Alexander, Pam Tucker From ‘The Cosby Show,’ Is Now An Advocate For Other Black Actors
Erika Alexander of The Cosby Show and Living Single is now 52 years old and has carved a niche for herself since her famous roles. Although she’s still an actor, she has added directing, writing, producing, and activism to her skillset. She is known to be a strong advocate for Black actors.
Jimmy Kimmel Apologizes To Quinta Brunson For 'Dumb Comedy Bit' At Emmys
Brunson also got a little payback during Kimmel's opening monologue.
