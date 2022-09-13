Read full article on original website
Related
thejoltnews.com
Elderly Olympia woman found dead at home; adopted son arrested
An 82-year-old Olympia woman was found dead inside her home, and her adopted son has been arrested in connection with her death, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced yesterday. In a media release, TCSO said a woman’s relative visited her at her home on the 7100 block of...
Chronicle
Thurston County Man Arrested After His Adoptive Mother Found Dead Due to ‘Homicidal Violence’
Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Olympia man Wednesday who is accused of killing his 82-year-old adoptive mother. A family member found the woman dead at her home about 4 p.m. Wednesday on the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest, near the Delphi Golf Course southwest of Black Lake, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office.
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office: Foul Play Not Suspected in Death of Lewis County Jail Inmate
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office told The Chronicle Thursday that no foul play is suspected in the death of a Lewis County Jail inmate found unresponsive in his cell Sept. 2. The Olympian first reported on the death, identifying the man as Matthew Potter, 47. Corrections deputies found Potter,...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Breaking Woman’s Finger, Stealing Phone and Car in Pe Ell
A man accused of breaking a woman’s finger while trying to steal her cellphone in Pe Ell on Monday is facing felony robbery, assault and theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Brandon S. Salice, 38, of Winlock, had reportedly been staying with the alleged victim for several days...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
82-year-old woman killed in domestic violence incident in Olympia
An 82-year-old woman is dead after a domestic violence incident in Olympia on Wednesday, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. At about 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a family member responded to the 7100 block of Glen Annie Lane Southwest after not being able to contact the resident by phone.
Chronicle
Centralia Man Accused of Trying to Strike Officer With Stolen Vehicle During Pursuit Wednesday Night
A Centralia man accused of trying to hit an officer’s vehicle at a high speed with a stolen truck during a pursuit Wednesday night has been charged with first-degree assault. The charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. Max J. Patino, 27, was reportedly attempting to evade...
thejoltnews.com
Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail
A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
ghscanner.com
Pacific County Man Arrested For Shooting Brother In The Head Killing Him
Lebam, WA. – On September 10th at approximately 5:33 PM, the Pacific County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had just occurred at a residence located in the 2400 block of State Route 6. The reporting party, later identified as Danielle Messer, advised that her husband had been shot in the head by his brother, whom she identified as Gabriel Delgado (age 32).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chronicle
Chehalis Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Nearly $10,000 by Redepositing Ex’s Checks
One year after she was charged with identity theft for allegedly stealing checks made out to an ex-partner, Aniesa L. Stamper has had her preliminary hearing in Lewis County Superior Court. Stamper, 26, of Chehalis, is accused of taking checks her ex-partner earned as an employee of JJ Berry Furniture...
Chronicle
56-Year-Old Man in Fatal Seaside Kayaking Accident Identified
Police identified the man who died kayaking in Seaside Sep. 5 as 56-year-old Neil Anthony Sherman, according to Seaside Police Department spokesperson Jon Rahl. Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an empty kayak in the ocean off Fourth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 5. They sent two rescue boats to search the area, where people reported seeing Sherman with a group of kayakers when he fell into the water, police said.
Chronicle
Records Shed More Light on Thurston County Murder Suspect’s ‘Biker Buddies’ Strong-Arm Claim
Newly released investigative records shed more light on the brutal killing of an Orting-area man last month, including his ties to a motorcycle club that the father of an Olympia teenager charged with the murder claimed was involved in the death. Pierce County sheriff’s detectives connected murder victim Dan McCaw,...
Chronicle
Former Chico’s Employee Accused of Falsifying $1,200 in Refunds in Centralia
A former employee of Chico’s Off the Rack in Centralia accused of stealing customer’s receipts and using them to get $1,200 in refunds between January and July of this year is now facing theft and identity theft charges in Lewis County Superior Court. Alicia Sullivan, 39, of Chehalis,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KXRO.com
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road
Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
Chronicle
Grays Harbor County Judge Issues Warrant for Father of Missing Girl Oakley Carlson
Andrew Carlson, the biological father of missing 5-year-old girl Oakley Carlson, was labeled a no-show in Grays Harbor County Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 12, in Montesano, for his review hearing for re-arraignment. Carlson, who was released from jail on Aug. 3 following an eight-month sentence after pleading guilty to...
Chronicle
Sheriff’s Office Investigating After Hiker Finds Body on Walupt Lake Trail Last Month
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation after a hiker found a body on a trail 3 to 4 miles away from Walupt Lake near Randle last month. Deputies responded to a report of a deceased male on the 101 trail just after 3:55 p.m. on Aug. 20, according to the sheriff’s office.
Before and after: Deputies remove Parkland encampment on private property, arrest 8
Pierce County deputies led a joint operation to clear out a large homeless encampment on private property in Parkland last week and arrested eight people with warrants. Officers had been called to the camp on 149th Street South, between Pacific Avenue South and C Street South, numerous times for incidents such as shootings, assaults, stolen vehicles and overdoses.
WashCo K9 helps feds in Longview drug search
A Washington County deputy and his trusty K9 assisted federal agents in a search for drugs on Saturday.
ghscanner.com
Rollover Collision Tuesday Caused By Being Struck, Speed Not A Factor Says HPD
A collision originally dispatched as a rollover collision in the 100 block Mrytle Street was not the result of speeding by the rolled vehicle, but the mail truck that struck it trying to get across traffic on Simpson Ave. The Hoquiam Police Department says that the resulting investigation revealed a...
Chronicle
$100K Warrant Issued for Winlock Man Accused of Putting Meth on a Muffin, Offering It to Drug Court Participant
A $100,000 arrest warrant has been issued for a Winlock man participating in Lewis County Drug Court who allegedly put methamphetamine on a muffin and tried to feed it to another Drug Court participant in May. Drug Court administrators reported the incident to the Chehalis Police Department on May 6...
Chronicle
Man, 21, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Grays Harbor County
A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol. The State Patrol identified the man as Devon D. Miller of Harbor, Oregon. About 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Miller was headed west on state Route 8 at McKnight Road, west of McCleary....
Comments / 0