Lebam, WA

Elderly Olympia woman found dead at home; adopted son arrested

An 82-year-old Olympia woman was found dead inside her home, and her adopted son has been arrested in connection with her death, the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) announced yesterday. In a media release, TCSO said a woman’s relative visited her at her home on the 7100 block of...
OLYMPIA, WA
Washington Crime & Safety
Crime & Safety
Detainee wreaks havoc in Olympia City Jail

A Yelm man allegedly spat water in the face of an Olympia corrections officer and flushed his shirt down a cell’s toilet in his refusal to undergo the booking process. Lane Gary Bennett, 54, was arrested on suspicion of third-degree assault on Sept. 5 following the incident. A day...
OLYMPIA, WA
Pacific County Man Arrested For Shooting Brother In The Head Killing Him

Lebam, WA. – On September 10th at approximately 5:33 PM, the Pacific County Communications Center received a 911 call regarding a shooting that had just occurred at a residence located in the 2400 block of State Route 6. The reporting party, later identified as Danielle Messer, advised that her husband had been shot in the head by his brother, whom she identified as Gabriel Delgado (age 32).
#Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime
56-Year-Old Man in Fatal Seaside Kayaking Accident Identified

Police identified the man who died kayaking in Seaside Sep. 5 as 56-year-old Neil Anthony Sherman, according to Seaside Police Department spokesperson Jon Rahl. Seaside Fire and Rescue responded to reports of an empty kayak in the ocean off Fourth Avenue around 10:45 a.m. on Sept. 5. They sent two rescue boats to search the area, where people reported seeing Sherman with a group of kayakers when he fell into the water, police said.
SEASIDE, OR
Public Safety
74-year-old woman dies following accident at Monte Brady Road

Nearly a month after an accident outside Montesano, a woman has died of her injuries. On August 18, 2022, 74-year-old Nancy Heyer of Bellingham was seriously injured following a collision on US 12 at the Monte Brady Road. According to the Washington State Patrol, Heyer was the driver of a...
MONTESANO, WA
Man, 21, Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Grays Harbor County

A 21-year-old man died in a single-vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon in Grays Harbor County, according to Washington State Patrol. The State Patrol identified the man as Devon D. Miller of Harbor, Oregon. About 4:40 p.m. Saturday, Miller was headed west on state Route 8 at McKnight Road, west of McCleary....
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA

